Are you looking for Best Free seo tools or software In 2020 to increase your website traffic then you are on the right place. Search engine optimization or SEO tools are essential for any type of website. This is a good practice to check for SEO errors, issues, and rectify them as per Google Algorithm Updates. Hence, it will bring your website to the top of search engine pages. It is advisable to use the best free SEO tool to improve site ranking and rating. Here, we have listed the top 19 SEO tools, which are free and freemium too.





Best Free SEO Tools (2020)

1. Semrush

Semrush is one of the best SEO tools, 2020. You can do better SEO ranking and rating by understating your competitor’s keywords and do better keyword analytics. You can do better backlinks audit by using this tool. It is one of the best SEO tools to use by your webmaster or your IT team. You can use this tool to sort out technical issues. You can improve your domain by a brand mentoring tool. You must buy its premium pack, which costs around $ 99.95 for a month.





Get It Here

2. Linkminer





This is one of the best free SEO tools to analyze links. Having good backlinks will improve your website ranking and rating on search engine pages of Google, Bing, AOL, and Yahoo. This tool mines from nine trillion backlinks. Her, you will get the domain authority or DA and backlinks report in a fraction of seconds. It gives accurate reports on dead links and broken links. You can rectify them immediately to improve your site.





Get It Here





3. Social Pilot





This is one of the best free SEO tools for social media marketers or SMM services. By this, the bloggers, e-commerce sites, and start-ups can gain a better brand image by doing SM scheduling. It is one of the best SEO tools for affiliate marketers too. Here, you can schedule and post SEO optimized content on the top 10 social media sites. This user-friendly SEO tool is most used by small website owners and digital marketing agencies.





Get It Here





4. Answer The Public





Answerthepublic.com is the best free SEO tool online. This is one of the free SEO tools, which gives you to find long-tail keywords. This tool is one of the best SEO tools for bloggers, affiliate marketers, and small business website owners. Here, you can do better keyword analysis based on the Google search engine. This SEO tool is specially designed to answer the questions related to a product and service. Either, they are the online public who have asked a question or query online.





Get It Here

5. Longtail PRO





It is one of the best SEO tools for beginners. With this user-friendly tool, you can do a better analysis of Keyword competitiveness. The present trend is people search with locations, alternatives, and similar brands. Hence, the keywords are longer with more than 5 characters. These are apart from the normal searches on Google. This kind of searching is also known as organic search. This will help to rank your website on the top of SERPs. Hence, Longtail PRO is the best free SEO tool in the market.





Get It Here

6. Ahrefs





It is one of the best SEO tools for YouTube promoters. Its site explorer will give you an in-depth report of your website. Here, you can take necessary actions on dead links and broken backlinks. It is the best tool to use by webmasters, digital marketers, and professionals in the SEO field. Ahrefs is one of the best-paid SEO tools, which has comprehensive tools to improve rating and raking on your domain.





Get It Here

7. Google’s Mobile-Friendly Test





It is one of the best free SEO tools to drag the smart customers or Smartphone users. Today, 50% of the population uses iOS android phones. Therefore your website must be mobile-friendly to convert those mobile users. With this tool, you can access technical and non-technical issues arising for the mobile phone users. Hence, you can improve your domain performance and people will stay and surf on them by using this mobile-friendly tool.





Get It Here

8. Open Site Explorer





It is one of the best free SEO tools, which track the links for your domain. Either, it will check your competitor’s backlinks. Mos.com has developed this tool for beginners, professionals, and website owners. You can download this SEO software and use it on Windows and Mac. It gives user-friendly reports, which is based on your site audit. You can correct them as per suggestion and improve your traffic, ranking, and rating on SERPs.

9. Blackhatlinks





Blackhatlinks.com is the best free SEO tool to buy private blog network or PBN backlinks. They do guide you for link management and SEO planning. It is the quickest, safest, and most affordable way to get backlinks as per your domain niches. You can do a proper site audit and see after using their backlinks have improved your domain score on SERPs. They provide 100% verified links. They do offer one-way links too.





10. Ubersuggest





There are many types of SEO tools for generating keywords. Yet, this is one of the free SEO tools, which generate keywords more than the paid tools. Hence, this tool is popular among bloggers, digital marketing agencies, SEO professionals, and small site owners. Apart from organic searched keywords, you can have a better analysis of long-tail keywords too. You can use those keywords for your campaign. This will ultimately pull traffic on your website.





11. Linkmanagement





Linksmanagement.com is one of the best SEO tools for WordPress users. Here, the independent website owners, webmasters, and SEO professionals can get high authority links. Manual placement is done and they look natural. Hence, Google will love it and your site performance on SERPs will increase. It is the best tool for link building and link management. This will boost your online campaign and increase the web traffic on your site.





12. Sitechecker





Sitechecker.pro is one of the free SEO tools, which offers a complete site audit. It is worth checking and sorts out SEO issues than a paid site in a similar category. Here, you can check issues with your On-page SEO. You can check for broken links and rectify them timely. Its SEO monitoring is with indexing status. Hence, you can check the overall performance of your website and trace out technical and non-technical issues.





13. Buffer





Buffer.com is one of the free SEO tools, which is available for desktop users (Windows and Mac) and as an app. This tool is the best to use for a social media campaign. It enables you to schedule posts in the top 10 social media platforms. This is a user-friendly tool for bloggers, e-com sites, and small business website owners. Hence, you can track your SMM campaign with real-time happenings.





14. SERPerator





This is one of the free SEO tools, which is the best to know more about mobile search results. This is because the mobile users do voice searches apart from typing on the search engine toolbar. Here, it will be an organic search, and with a long-tail keyword. Hence, this tool is the best to identify them and add them in your mobile SEO. It is also the best for local SEO services with location-specific features.





15. Screaming Frog





Screamingfrog.co.uk is one of the best free SEO tools with an SEO spider feature. You can download this SEO tool on Windows, Mac, and Ubuntu. It is the best tool to check your onsite SEO. You can find broken links and duplicate contents. Here, you can crawl up to 500 URLs a day. You can do better site audits and improve your SEO. This will boost your site performance in a short period.





16. Google Analytics





Analytics.google.com is the best free SEO tool, which is available for Windows and app. This user-friendly SEO tool is a great tool for all types of website owners. The webmasters and digital marketers make use of this tool mostly. Yet, it is the preferred SEO tools for content writing. It does better keyword analysis. This tool is very helpful for any site, which has enabled Google. Hence, you will get an accurate report on your site performance on the Google search engine.





17. Keys4Up





Keys4up.com is one of the best SEO tools for keyword research. This tool helps you to boot SEO with proper keywords. It is the best for bloggers and website content writers to optimize keywords as per domain niches. You will get organic and long-tail keywords result with ranking. This will enable you to rank your website on various SERPs. This is user-friendly too for social media campaigns, e-commerce sites, and other business sites.





18. Yoast WordPress Plugin





Yoast.com is one of the best SEO tools for WordPress users. It has a plugin option with WordPress as a free and premium package. It is free to download on Windows and Mac. Its free version is the best for keyword analysis for your domain. Its paid version does the entire site audit. Hence, you can rectify those technical and non-technical SEO errors and boost your SERPs ranking and rating of your website.





19. Panguin Tool





It is one of the best local SEO tools, which is available free online. It is the best tool for webmasters to do better site audits based on Google Algorithm Updates. Thus, you can check how Google affects your site with the latest update or not. This is a technical SEO, where a professional team can do better SEO audit with this tool.





Best Free SEO Tools - Conclusion

These are the list of seo software which can help your website to increase traffic and help you grow your business. Semrush is one of the best seo tools. Must check these tools which can help you to optimise your website.





Faqs

Which is the best SEO Tool 2020?

The best SEO tools list for 2020 is SEMRush, Google Search Console, KWFinder, Moz, Ubersuggest, Answer The Public, and SpyFu.

Which are the best SEO tools for a beginner?

Semrush, Google Analytics, AdWords, Open Site Explorer, Bing Webmaster Tools, PageRank Status, and Google Webmaster Tools are the best SEO tools for a beginner.

Do I need SEO tools?

Yes, you need SEO tools to come to the top of search engine pages. Here, you will know about the latest SEO trends and your competitors.

Are SEO tools worth it?

Yes, there are many types of SEO tools. They are worth to find technical and non-technical issues with your domain. You can correct them and once again optimize your website.