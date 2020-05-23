The virtual private network or VPN is the need of the hour for individuals and corporate using Windows 10 PC. There are many-paid VPN’s available in the software and internet security market. Why use a paid version of VPN, when it is available, free to download. Here, any users can use it. Here, we have listed the top ten best VPN and recommended the list. The VPN protects your IP, location, and data over the local and private networks. Your data or information will be secure when you access through remote over the internet. In this way, VPN helps to secure from cyber threats. Here, we have listed the top 10 best free VPN for windows 10 PC.

Best free VPN for windows 10,8 and 7

1. Surfshark VPN

Surfshark is the best vpn for windows 10 pc. Yet, they give Netflix compatibility in eleven nations. Your data and other contents are safe as far as you are with Surfshark VPN.





You can use its ad-blocking features. It has a split-tunneling tool. By this, you can access those blocked websites in your country. You can do P2P activities by installing Surfshark VPN free to download for windows 10 PC. This VPN uses 256-bit encryption. By this, your IP address and location will be unaware by IPS, government agencies, and hackers. It protects you from malware activities too.





2. TunnelBear VPN

TunnelBear is a McAfee Company developed VPN. They give this as a freeware client software and app. The individuals and corporate can browse the web with TunnelBear VPN in a secure way.





You can download this free Vpn for windows 10 PC from the link given below. By this, you can browse any government-censored website from your country. They allow you to browse from 23-countries. Here, TunnelBear VPN shows a different IP as if you are in a different region. No one can track your IP address now. Your internet service provider cannot track your browsing history. It stops from data and password theft online, and Wi-Fi. You can trust TunnelBear VPN, as its Grizzly-grade encryption is AES 256-bit encryption is very strong. More than a million users use TunnelBear VPN globally.

3. Avira Phantom VPN

Avira is a German-based company. Their Phantom VPN is free to download for windows 10 PC. As of now, they have a server at more than 36-countries.









It means no one can find your IP address when you are in living in a country where there is more censorship on websites. In this way, you can access those websites locally and in a Wi-Fi network while browsing. Here, your data, IP address, and passwords are protected. Avira does not share your details with Government agencies and internet service providers. You are secure while in online transactions like banking and online shopping. You can be more secure while in social media networking and streaming sites.





4. CyberGhost Secure VPN

CyberGhost Secure VPN is the best to download and make use of it by non-frequent browsers. This is because; they give only 2 MB data.





Yet, you can browse securely by not retrieving your original digital identity. It protects from hackers and malware. This tool comes as a freemium. This means you can upgrade later if you wish to do so. This VPN software is free to download for windows 10 PC. It is the best VPN for home use and students.

5. Betternet VPN

Betternet VPN is the best to download and install for frequent online shoppers and dealing with your online banking. It gives protection from malware and your computer system will not come under any virus attack.





It also protects you from online scams. Betternet VPN is another best free vpn to download for windows 10 PC. Here, it will not ask you to register. You can download and just start browsing without any tension of watchdogs over the internet. By this, you can by-pass your IP address and the Geo Location too. You can access any restricted sites in your country. Betternet VPN uses 256-bit AES encryption. It is best for safe and secure browsing.





6. Globus VPN

Globus VPN comes with a browser, which has a strong firewall. Their browser is not that much different from the Chrome browser. Here, those who do not like Chrome and use the Globus VPN browser instated.





Yet, you can use them on other browsers too. This is free to download for windows 10 PC. You can download from trusted sites and from the Globus websites itself. By this, you can stay secure with your browsing activities 24/7. No one can trace your IP address, once you are with Globus VPN. Most of the time, your IP will be located with any of the European countries.

7. Spotflux VPN

Spotflux VPN’s latest version is 3.2.0. It is free to download for windows 10 PC. It hardly takes a few minutes to download and install this software on your personal computer.





This free VPN gives unlimited access. You can be more secure while using public Wi-Fi. It stops any malware activities and protects your computer from harmful viruses and data thefts. You can browse safely as it encrypts all of your browsing activities over the internet. Here, your IPS cannot trace what you do daily with their internet connection. This is the best VPN for those who surf the internet daily. You can access restricted sites too.





8. Neorouter VPN

Neorouter VPN is the best to use when you are in-network. It is free to download for windows 10 PC. All you have to do is just download and connect.





Apart from individuals, it is the best VPN for small enterprises too. It gives one of the strong protections when internet traffic is high. Its encryption is in such a way that the ISP and hackers cannot trace browsing activities and your correct location. The daily internet users in the home can find this tool very useful to browse with privacy and in a secure way to access restricted sites too.





9. Hotspot Shield VPN

AnchorFree, Inc provides Hotspot Shield VPN software as a free to download for windows 10 PC. It is advisable to download its latest version 7.16.2. The file size is 18.4 MB only.









It hardly takes a few minutes to download and install on your personal computer. By using this VPN, you can bypass censored sites in your region. Your internet service provider, hackers, and any government agencies can trace your browsing activities or location. You can be more secure with your home PC when you surf the internet daily. Your data, e-mail, and social media activities are protected. It does protect from malware activities folded though internet connections of any type.





10. Hola Unblocker Free VPN

Hola Unblocker is a trusted peer-to-peer VPN network. It is one of the best VPN to use by home, companies, and other institutions for safe and secure browsing.





This VPN software is free to download for windows 10 PC. You can access any restricted sites, which your country does not permits. Your IP address and location are not traceable when you use this software. It does this by split-tunneling the proxy. It increases the browsing speed too. For this, you have to make use of its internet accelerator tool.





Conclusion

