Are you looking for best free keyword research tools in 2020 then you are on the right place. Seo stands for search engine optimization. It is generally used for enhancing the quality and quantity of website traffic by boosting the visibility of a website to the users of web search engines.





Keyword research is a process SEO specialists use to discover and analyze alternative search words that individuals enter into search engines while looking for the related content.





However, there are various keyword research tools. Some of them are free to use, and some of them are paid keyword research tools. It will lead us to know about other people's content strategy and even enable in expanding marketing strategy. The websites which have the best keywords are ranking at the top in search engines.





There are numerous keywords research tools for SEO that are available online. But in this article, you will get to know about some of the best keyword research tools.





Best Free Keyword Research Tools (2020)





Here is the list of keyword research tools that would be very beneficial to use with extraordinary features.





1. SEMrush:





SEMrush is one of the best keyword research tools which come with various advantageous features. It is a software that helps increase the visibility of your keywords—SEMrush helps in specifying the keyword phrases, which probably enables you to increase the search traffic.





SEMrush is the SEO tools that are best for keyword research. It helps in auditing your blog and tracing the keyword strategy that is using by your competitors. SEMrush is highly trusted by all types of businesspeople/ internet marketers all over the world.





It offers seven days trial of pro and guru subscription when you sign up for the first time. Still, with a free account, SEMrush provides several beneficial tools. SEMrush is a comprehensive keyword research tool.





Features of SEMrush:





Site audit

Discover new link building opportunities

Analyze long-tail keywords

Scan the importance of your backlinks





2. Linkminer:





Linkminer is the second-best keyword research tool. It is one of the susceptible backlink checker tools. It enables users to find backlinks of the opponents so that they can attempt to imitate them.





It is a backlink checker tool which is extended by Mangools. Using this SEO tool, you can effortlessly break down all the traffic which your competitors have assembled on his site into exceptional backlinks.





Linkminer has a feature of backlink mining that enables you to depict the same type of links and advantage of that. The feature will help users to boost the SEO of any site.





Like that, Linkminer has several extraordinary featured that helps in enhancing SEO and creates a lot of traffic to the website.





Features of Linkminer:





Backlink mining

Anchor detection

Specific backlinks

Analyze the link strength





3. KW Finder:





KW Finder is one of the best keyword research tools which allow you to discover millions of keywords with limited SEO trouble.





Since 2014, KW Finder has achieved its position in the market; it has become a famous SEO tool in the worldwide market. It is effortless to use tools that can be easily operated by anyone. The tool is user-friendly and offers the best keywords that enhance the SEO of the website and attracts a lot of traffic to the content.





KW Finder is one of the best keyword research tools that enable in exposing the acceptable long-tail keywords. It is one of the easiest keyword research tools for a blogger.





It is the first choice of internet marketers and SEO experts as well.





Features of KW Finder:





Discover hidden long-tail keywords

Give localized results for local keywords

Improved filtering options

Find out volumes for months





4. Ahrefs:





Ahrefs is a widespread digital marketing tool use for analyzing SEO and backlinks. It is recognized as the backlink checker as it has one of the vastest databases of live links.





Although Ahrefs is not a free keyword research tool, it offers various plans for your enterprise. Still, if you don't want to take any of the programs, it also provides you a 7-day trial plan for paying $7 which includes lite and standard plans.





Ahrefs is considered as a good keyword research tool which helps in generating profitable keywords.





Features of Ahrefs:





Organic traffic research tools

Audit site

Key Word research tools

Content explorer





5. Long-tail pro:





Long tail pro is a popular keyword research tool that helps the users to overseeing their rivals. Users can formulate various long-tail keywords from it. And it also authorizes the users to supervise a website's competitive exploration of all the best sites that arise in search engine results pages.





Long-tail pro is the SEO tools that enables in finding the best keywords and inspect the competition level.





Features of long tail pro:





Make keyword research easier

It is cheaper than other tools

Analysis competitor

Tracking rank





6. Google keyword planner:





Google keyword planner is one of the prominent tools that offer keywords, suggestions, and traffic measures to assist you in creating a search network campaign.





Google keyword planner help you search for the keywords which depict the product or service or website or a product classification associated with what you are advertising. It is a free keyword research tool by Google ads for new and experienced advertisers.





Features of Google keyword planner:





Comparison according to period

Visualizing mobile trends

Column for new competition

Suggesting daily budgets





7. SpyFu:





SpyFu is an American search analytics company and known initially as Googspy. SpyFu displays those keywords which websites acquired from the Google ads.

Among all other keyword research tools, it is one of the most prominent and easy-to-use tools.





If the user enters the opponent's website into the search bar, it will disclose everything related to it like an organic ranking for each keyword, each keywords operating on Adwords, and each ad fluctuation over the prior 12 years.





Features of Spyfu:





Endless research

Endless data exports

SEO performance computation

Endless backlink results





8. Keywords everywhere:





It is one of the best free keyword research tools available in the market. It enables you to find out the best long-tail phrases that also with full search volume, competition data, and CPC.





Keywords everywhere save your time which you spend in copying data from one site to the other. It also comprises backlink and traffic estimation data.





Features of keywords everywhere:





Supplementary keyword suggestion

Customization setting

Present on considerable platforms

Star your favorite keyword





9. Soovle:

Soovle is another free keyword research tool. It gathers the recommendation services from all the leading providers in one place, like Google, Amazon, answers.com, Bing, Yahoo, Wikipedia, and YouTube.





The tool is very beneficial in content creation. It is easy to use free keyword tool and a valuable solution to discover keywords from the best search engines.





Soolve is also considered a super search engine.





Features of soolve:





Import keywords

Aggregated keyword research tool

Convenient to use

Free of cost





10. Jaaxy:





Jaaxy is a popular keyword research tool. It is the only tool that is created by the affiliated marketers for affiliate marketers.





If you enter the URL of a website instead of keywords, then Jaaxy will disclose a list of keywords that the URL is rating for.





Jaaxy is considered as one of the best keyword research tools that enable you to improve your website and ranked highest at the Google search results.





Features of Jaaxy:





Functions faster than other free tools

Indicate instant domain availability information

Instant competition analysis

Data sorting





Best Free Keyword Research Tools - Conclusion

In this article, you will quickly get to know about the top 10 best keyword research tools for SEO and explain the features in detail. But then also some users are interested to know about specific questions. Many questions strike in their mind.





So here are some frequently asked questions for the users about the keyword research tool.





What is the best free keyword research tool?





Semrush is the free keyword research tool that is created for advertisers. It doesn't use by the content writers or SEO purposes. Still, it comprises useful data about keywords.





How do you do the best keyword research?





It involves several steps to do the best keyword research. The steps are as follows:





Enter your website or the site you wish to verify.

Choose the kind of keywords or research keywords connected to the terms.

You can now observe your rank in comparison to your competitors.





Thus you can check the best keywords for your site to be ranked highest.





How do I do free keyword research?





Various best free keyword research tools provide you the opportunity to research keywords for free. Some of the free keyword research tools are- Google keyword planner, Serpstat, Soolve, etc.





Which are the best SEO tool for beginners?





There are numerous SEO tools which are very beneficial for beginners. The best SEO tool for a beginner is- Semrush , Bing webmaster tools, Google analytics, Google keyword planner. These are some paid and free of cost hence very effective for the beginners.





What tools do you use for keywords research?





Keyword research is a significant component of the current SEO. Best quality keywords are one of the valuable ways of getting quality traffic to your site. That is why it is essential to choose the best of them. I believe in using SEMrush keyword research and keyword finder tools. You can signup from the given link.