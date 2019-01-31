There are numerous companies in India that offers the best android mobile app development services across the globe. But it’s very difficult to choose the right service provider for developing the best android application for the business. So, here, I have prepared a list of the best mobile app development companies with years of experience. You can choose one of these according to your requirements and budget.





1. FATbit Technologies- FATbit Technologies is one of the best leading mobile app development companies in India. FATbit provides unique and affordable development services across the world. The company has a clientele extending to over 50 Countries and more than 14 years of industry experience. The company has 300+ repeat clients and 100+ team members. The company creates apps for finance, entertainment, e-commerce, healthcare, sports, real estate, government, education and many more.





Services offered:





Android App UX/UI Design

Android App Programming

Native Android App Development

Android Widget Development

Android App Redesigning

Android App Testing

Android App Support & Maintenance









Website- https://www.fatbit.com/mobile-application/android-development.html





2. Consagous Technologies- Consagous is a premier mobile app development company with expertise in iPhone, Android, Hybrid and Windows App Development. The company has over 10 years of experience of delivering powerful mobile app solutions to clients all across the globe. It provides full array of mobile services from its offices in Texas (USA), Melbourne (Australia) and Madhya Pradesh (India).





Android Mobile Application in HTML5

Android Applications in Gaming

Hybrid Android Mobile Solution

Android Mobile Applications Web-based

Android Application of Cross Platform

Android Application for Backup and Restore

Mobile Applications in Advertising

Android Applications of Location-based

Android Application in Social Networking

and more....





3. Rishabh Software- Rishabh Software is an android application development company located in India. It has 19 years of experience and 300+ clients. The company has successfully completed 1000+ projects. The company’s strength is heading towards 500 mark.





Services offered





Custom Android Apps Development

Mobile Enablement

Android UX & Design

Android Widget Development

Android Apps Testing / Portability

Android Support & Maintenance

Android Consulting





Website- https://www.rishabhsoft.com/mobile/android-development





4. IDS Logic- IDS Logic is a global outsourcing company in India. IDS Logic has more than 10 years of experience and 150+ employees. The company provides the best mobile apps and internet marketing services to clients across the globe.





Services offered:





Android App Conceptualization & Design

Custom Android App Development

Android App Porting & Migration

Android App Testing Services

Android Business Application Development

Android App Maintenance & Upgrade





Website- https://www.idslogic.com/android-development





5. WeDigTech- WeDigTech is an android app development company in India. The company has over 500 clients from across the globe. It has a team of over 150 professionally trained developers with an average experience of around 5 years.





Services offered:





App Prototyping

App Graphic Design

App Development

App Release





Website- https://www.wedigtech.com/mobile-apps-development-india.html





6. Hyperlink InfoSystem- Hyperlink InfoSystem is a leading mobile app development company in India. It has 150+App developers and more than 2500 successfully launched mobile apps. Hyperlink also customizes high-quality apps at affordable prices.





Services offered:





Android UI/UX Design

Android Game Development

Android Wear Development

Enterprise Android Apps

Android App Integration

Custom Android Apps





Website- https://www.hyperlinkinfosystem.com/android-app-development-india.htm





7. Peerbits- Peerbits is one of the best mobile app development companies in India. Peerbits has 7+ Years of experience and 250+ satisfied clients. The company has served clients in 20+ countries over a period of 5 years. Peerbits mobile app developers can build the mobile app according to your requirements, in your budget and as per your timeline.





Services offered:





User experience design

Development

Testing





Website- https://www.peerbits.com/mobile-application-development.html





8. IndiaNIC Infotech Limited- IndiaNIC Infotech Limited is a famous mobile app development company in India. IndiaNIC Infotech has over seven years of experience in developing innovative mobile applications for almost all the industry verticals. The company has delivered over 2500 mobile projects to date that have rendered great ROI to the clients while addressing their business requirements.





Services offered:





Android web development

Application migration

Upgrade existing mobile apps

Android mobile app maintenance

App testing and cloud integration





Website- https://www.indianic.com/service/mobile/android-application-development/





9. Octal IT Solution- Octal IT Solution is a leading android application development company in India. Octal has 11+ years of experience, 700+ clients and delivered 1100+ apps for the companies such as Vodafone, Fiat, Aviva and Skype.





Services offered:





Android App Development

Android Application Integration

Android App UI/UX Design

Android App Maintenance

Android App Consultation





Website- https://www.octalsoftware.com/android-application-development





10. RichestSoft- RichestSoft is an android mobile app development service provider in India. RichestSoft has 11+ years of experience and 180+satisfied clients. The company has delivered 1820+ projects. Since 2007, RichestSoft has been working with dozens of companies of all sizes to expand their business opportunities through technology.





Services offered:





Conceptualizing

Wire-Framing

Design

Development

Testing

Market Submission

Promotion





Website- https://www.richestsoft.com/services/mobile-app-development/android-app-development





11. Dev Technosys- Dev Technosys is a mobile app development company in India that provides end-to-end solutions. Dev Technosys has delivered 950+ projects and has 450+ satisfied clients. Dev Technosys is a team of 80+ experienced employees.

Services offered:





Custom Android App Development

Android Game Development

Enterprise App Development

App Cloud Integration

QA and testing Services

Android App Support & Maintenance

Migration & Upgradation Services

Android App Consulting Services

Native App Development





Website- https://devtechnosys.com/android-app-development.php





12. Appinventiv- Appinventiv is a customized native android mobile app development agency in India. Appinventiv has 4 years of experience and developed 700+ applications. The company has worked in over 20 different industries. It provides high-quality apps at affordable prices.





Services offered:





Android Specific UI/UX Design

Android App Redesign

Android App Testing

Android App Support and Maintenance





Website- https://appinventiv.com/android-application-development





13. NMG Technologies- NMG is a global full-cycle software development company building advance websites, software and mobile apps using latest technologies. NMG has 10 years of experience, 500+ clients and a 100 people team.





Services offered:

Conceptualization & Wireframes

UI Design & Development

Development & Integration

Services

UAT Testing

Deployment





Website- https://nmgtechnologies.com/services/mobile-application-development/android-app-development





14. Sphinx Solutions- Sphinx Solutions is an IT company that provides outstanding services in mobile app development, custom software development, high-end eCommerce portals, SaaS based platforms & products and cloud based solutions. Blooming for over 10 years in industry, the company today prides in being one of the leading app development companies in India for delivering secured app solutions to clients all across the globe.





Android App UI/UX Design

Android App Programming

QA and Testing

App Optimization

Native & Hybrid App Development

Android App Redesigning

App Code Audit

App Support & Maintenance





Website- https://www.sphinx-solution.com/android-apps-development/





15. Riktam Technologies- At Riktam, we develop quality iOS apps for iPad and iPhone along with Android App Development. We have been in business since 2007 and have delivered over 300 projects. We value superior design, elegance of simple solutions and going that extra mile for our customer’s success. We follow a consultative approach and believe in partnering and collaborating with our clients in the best possible way.





Website- http://www.riktamtech.com





16. Capermint Technologies- Capermint Technologies is an industry perceived name in the expansive field of big business IT solutions, mobile app and web development. With industry’s top rated developers, designers and quality analysts we deal with each and everything of big business IT, running from framework coordination, analytics, custom software development, game app development, IT training, support and services.





Website- https://www.capermint.com/android-app-development/





17. 7C Studio- 7C Studio is an all-in-one app solution provider that turns ideas into products customers love. We are focussed on providing end to end mobile development solution for iOS and Android platforms. We have gained the momentum as a leading iPad app development company in app world as our strength lies in coming up with out-of-the-box app solutions which are really valued by our clients.





Website- https://www.7cstudio.com/mobile-application.html





18. TrooTech Business Solutions- TrooTech Business Solutions offer custom-tailored business services. Our direction to sustaining amongst top app development companies in India has involved an innovation at every phase of product development, from strategizing to UI/UX designing to building. We are an end-to-end app development company ranging from web & app conception, design, development to implementation.





Website- https://www.trootech.com/android-app-development/





19. Next Big Technology- NBT is a premium Web & App Development firm established in 2009. NBT always uses the latest technologies for Website & Mobile App development. As an applications development company, we know how to build websites and apps that utilize proper design and programming to build products that will scale. NBT is based in Jaipur, Rajasthan, India, with a team of 30+ professionals with various skill sets.





Website- https://nextbigtechnology.com/android-development/





20. Vrinsoft Technology- Vrinsoft Technology is a software development company with expertise in .NET, PHP, Iphone App Development, SEO, Web Designing, Graphic Designing, Android Development, IPad, Applewatch, Ibeacon and Phonegap app development. Our Aim to provide best services to our clients, for that we have an expert team of developers, designers & testers who give their best to fulfill our client's requirement.





Website- https://www.vrinsofts.com/





Conclusion

All the above-listed companies have capabilities to convert your vision into reality. Having worked on numerous projects, all of them spend a considerable time in planning and research which you can see in their past works. At the end, you have to decide which company suits your requirements and budget.