Traffic is considered as the main source to generate business leads for any online eCommerce store. You can’t get success if you are not getting traffic to your website perfectly. So, it’s very important to achieve high-traffic on your e-commerce site or else it will highly impact your business. Traffic is the only way to increase sales and boost conversions on your eCommerce website. It allows you to calculate how many visitors you get in a day along with their number of page visits and time more effectively. Sometimes, it happens when you do not get traffic as per your expectations after spending a lot of time, effort, and money in building your eCommerce site. It’s a waste of your time and money no matter how much time and money you have spent on your website. There are various most effective best ways that will help you to instantly increase traffic to your eCommerce site more effectively. Here in this article, we will tell you about the top 12 most effective ways to increase traffic and boost conversions on your online eCommerce web store. You will be able to drive more customers, high-traffic, and boost conversions on your eCommerce site through the following ways:





1. Make Your Website Mobile-Friendly

It is experienced that more than 85% of customers browse products on their mobile devices when they are looking to purchase products online. So, it’s very important to build your eCommerce site fully responsive, supported, and extremely fast loading on all mobile devices. A fast loading website helps customers to load their web pages significantly faster on all mobile, tablet, and desktop devices and provides them with great user experience from your online eCommerce site. People are becoming more mobile-friendly when it comes to online shopping, they feel comfortable to browse products on their mobile devices to make a purchase and place their order from anywhere and anytime. Google takes into consideration mobile-friendly websites and displays them at the top of search engine result pages which helps you drive more customers to increase traffic in your eCommerce site.





2. Speed Optimization

Speed Optimization plays an essential role to drive more customers to increase traffic on your eCommerce site. It is estimated that more than 50% of customers abandon the shopping cart and leave a website which takes more than 3 seconds to load the product page. That’s because customers don’t like to wait longer while doing online shopping or they get frustrated when it takes much time to load the products or it gets reload every time when an item is added to their shopping cart. To optimize your website, we will suggest you optimize the image size as low as you can reduce the size without losing any quality for fast-loading of your website as they are considered one of the most significant factors involved in decreasing the speed of your website. So, it’s quite necessary to upload images that are fully optimized to improve site visibility, more traffic, and boost conversions on your website. You can use online tools for image optimization and compress them before uploading them on your online eCommerce store. You can use various tools and extensions based on your business needs and website platform built-in with or you can ask for certified Magento developers about how to optimize the performance of your store to increase traffic and boost conversions on your eCommerce store more effectively.





3. Guest Posting or Blogging

Guest posting allows you to publish your content on other websites or accept someone else content on your website as a guest posting or blogging which help you drive more customers to increase traffic. For guest posting, you can find out the most popular websites that accept guest posts for their audience. You can choose a topic and start writing your article for them that perfectly best fit with company niche. Make sure your article should be unique, informative, and quite useful for their website audience. Some guest posting websites use post guidelines so we will suggest you read about them carefully before you start writing an article for their website. By doing guest posting, you can insert backlinks to your site that help you drive more traffic from that website to your eCommerce site in the most convenient way.





4. Drive Traffic Using Backlinks

Backlinks help you improve site traffic and optimize SEO to increase site visibility more effectively. You can get backlinks to your site by publishing high-quality content to another site that accepts guest posting or blogging. By doing guest posting, you get an opportunity to instantly drive traffic to your site by redirecting customers from someone else's site through backlinks. You can use backlinks while posting blogs, articles, news, updates, and other product details on social networking. Backlinks help you drive more and more customers to boost traffic to your eCommerce store conveniently and build trust on your online visitors and customers.





5. Focus on Long-Tail Keywords

It is estimated that long-tail keywords have been proven to be the most significant factors in ranking your website 35% faster than regular keywords. Long-tail keywords are the longer and more specific keywords that are mostly used by customers when they go for online purchasing or searching the information while using Google voice search. When it comes to rank your website into search engines, long-tail keywords plays the most significant role in ranking your site at the top of Google search engines while short-tail keywords are often searched in keyword research. Long-tail keywords are how people search the products or information over the internet used for improving the ranking of your website to boost traffic more effectively.





6. Choose Paid Advertising

Paid advertising is considered to be the most important tools and the best way to instantly increase traffic by attracting more and more customers on your eCommerce website. You will start getting high-traffic to your eCommerce site immediately once you run advertising to boost traffic. All you have to do is place an ad and you will see high-traffic receiving on your website immediately. Before starting paid advertising for your eCommerce site, keep in mind that your website is fully optimized and well prepared for converting new visitors into customers or else you will be wasting your money and time as well. Paid advertising provides various plan options where you can choose the best one according to your business needs and requirements. We will suggest you do proper planning before starting paid advertisement so it may be clear if you only want to increase traffic or also want to boost conversions by converting online visitors into customers and decide the best plan according to your business requirements.





When you start receiving high-traffic on your eCommerce store, you can offer various promotions, coupons, and discount codes to convert your online visitors into customers at that moment to encourage for purchasing or ask them reason to leave an email address so you can send emails notification about the latest news & updates, events and various store offers and sales enhancements.





7. Optimize Your Store Performance

Performance optimization plays the most significant role in attracting more customers by quickly loading your web pages into search result pages when browsing them on all mobile devices. Google takes into consideration user-friendly and fast loading websites to display in the search result pages and allows your customers to redirect them on your website pages without wasting their time and provides them positive user experience from your website and helps you increase traffic to boost conversions on your online eCommerce store more effectively. By optimizing the performance of your website, you can drive more and more customers to increase traffic significantly faster than before.





8. Google Adwords

Google Adwords provides you with an excellent way to drive more customers to increase traffic on your eCommerce site immediately. Before you start Google Adwords, you need to mainly focus on keywords and optimize your landing pages as per Google quality standard to get high-traffic through them. We will suggest you focus on the keywords that are most searched into Google search engines when browsing by customers. For example, if customers looking to buy online clothes he will type “buy clothes online” which perfectly best fit according to their search types when purchasing related things and helps you attract more customers to increase traffic on your online web store. So, it’s very important to choose the right keywords to get benefits for you and your online visitors to attract them quickly. To get instant traffic to your eCommerce site, you can run various campaigns by targeting specific keywords to redirect customers directly to the landing page and allow you to convert them into leads more effectively.





9. Search Engine Optimization

Search Engine Optimization helps you improve site visibility, high-traffic and rank your website at the top in Google search engines based on the choice of your money keywords.





SEO is a quite essential and most significant tool for your eCommerce site which provides the best effective way to know customers about your brand name by raking your website into Google search result pages, but it is also necessary to optimize your website as far so that it could be convenient to search your website on all mobile devices immediately. It is experienced that SEO takes a lot of time to rank your website into Google search engines so first, ensure that you also target on money keywords that help you rank your website into search results to get high-traffic more effectively. If you are not familiar with SEO, you can ask for expert SEOs or hire them completely for your eCommerce site. Make sure they are well-versed into managing SEOs and ranking your website at the top of Google search result pages by using the perfect keywords meeting with your business needs and customer searches. For example, if your website is built in Magento platform and you are looking to optimize the performance of your Magento store to boost traffic, you will type keywords like “how to optimize the performance of Magento store to increase traffic” and search for the results. That’s why it matters most to use the right and most searched keywords according to your business needs and customers browsing behaviour in search result pages.





10. Say “No” to Email Marketing

Email marketing has become the most important marketing tool for any online business which provides the most effective way to get more traffic from existing customers and online visitors to boost the sales of your eCommerce website. Email marketing allows you to send emails notification about the latest news, updates, events, and various discount coupon codes to both your customers and subscribers and encourage them to visit your eCommerce store for purchasing the products. Which results in, increase traffic, business sales, and boost conversions by driving more and more customers to your eCommerce store effectively. You can customize the popup button to display in the most appealing way and ask for a reason to leave an email about various offers, discount coupons, and other sales announcements to visitors.





11. Update Your Website With Valuable Content or Products

It’s a better way to improve website traffic by updating your website with new products and valuable content on a daily basis. Google ranking factors take into consideration how fresh the content is and helps you improve your site visibility in the search result pages more effectively. Which in results, improve site visibility, more customers, and high-traffic to boost conversions on your eCommerce site. It provides you with the options to send emails notification to your potential customers and visitors about the latest products or valuable content information which lets them visit your online store so they can find out what’s new for them or what’s trending now. This way you can keep updating your customers and visitors about the latest products and news and give them a reason to come back to your eCommerce to boost traffic and conversions and helps you improve site visibility in Google ranking factors more effectively.





12. Drive More Traffic Through Social Media

Social Media is considered to be the most popular platform when it comes to expanding news or updates to your fans and followers from around the world. It is the fast-growing community of people where you can share news & updates, events, and products & services to promote your business on social platforms including Facebook, LinkedIn, Instagram, Pinterest, Twitter, etc. You can promote your products and share them on social media such as Facebook pages, groups, Insta, and Pinterest to attract more customers, especially those who are really interested in purchasing your products.





● Drive Traffic With Facebook in Several Ways

It is noticed that more than 90% of people use Facebook on their mobile devices in India, so the store owners who want to expand their business in India can choose Facebook for advertising products to instantly get traffic to their eCommerce site. Facebook Ads helps you promote your business products & services on your Facebook business page and drives customers to increase traffic to your eCommerce site. You can probably get more chances to increase traffic if you continuously keep posting about the latest product news and updates on your Facebook page from time to time. By using messenger, you can share the latest content, blogs, and articles to targeted connections to drive traffic from your existing customers or real shoppers. You can add a “Call To Action” button to display on your Facebook page to quickly redirect your customers directly to a landing page to drive more traffic in the most effective way.





● Drive Traffic With LinkedIn

LinkedIn has become the most popular platform used for professional networking including companies posting their jobs and employees posting their resume from around the world. So, this is another way to promote your business products by inserting backlinks to your site to reach out your LinkedIn connections to drive more traffic immediately on your website. Nowadays, it has become a trend for companies promoting their online business to all its business professionals by sharing the latest contents, products, and important news and updates about their business.





●Drive Traffic With Pinterest Marketing

Pinterest is also considered to be the most popular social platform and the most effective way to instantly increase website traffic. Pinterest marketing is not only used for content marketers but also for every type of businesses who wants to increase their site traffic. It helps you make the audience aware of your business name, brand, products & services in the most visualized way. Pinterest can potentially help you improve traffic by sharing and uploading your latest products and content information. For example, If you share an article, all you need to do is pin all images of the post and it hardly takes a minute to viral your blog post to reach out the audience to instantly increase traffic to your eCommerce site.





● Increase Traffic with Instagram

Instagram provides various features and ways to drive traffic by promoting your brand to its marketing platform. It’s good for online store owners which gives the most effective way to drive customers through posting and sharing the latest products and content effectively. We will suggest you use the link in your bio to drive the audience to your website instantly. You can share your blog post, article, news, events, updates, and various products link to reach out to your followers and most targeted audience to drive high-traffic. We suggest you use a custom link to identify how many clicks you get. You can run various blog posts, products, and add links to Instagram stories, videos, and images to drive traffic more effectively. Apart from that, you can add “Call to Action” button in your post to redirect your audience directly to your landing page to instantly increase traffic significantly.





Final Words There are various ways to increase traffic to your online eCommerce store based on your business needs and website platform built-in with. You can choose the ways that perfectly best fit according to your business type and customers. We will recommend you to try all above ways to drive more traffic to your eCommerce site and assure you that it will help you improve the ranking of your website by displaying it on the top of Google search engine result pages. Hope you enjoyed reading this article!