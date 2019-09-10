Here is the list of top 5 best project management software tools around the world to increase productivity of your business.

Small and large businesses have to keep track of several projects and plans simultaneously. Each project involves dozens, and sometimes hundreds, of employees and tasks. It is essential that you have a solution to organize it all properly while you run each project so that you can complete tasks in time, maintain quality, avoid confusion and have accountability. There is no better way to achieve all of these results than to deploy a project management software solution. The old pen and paper method just won’t cut it anymore in the days of ruthless competition.

A good project management software helps to save time, money, and effort, fosters collaboration, and helps streamlines your processes to help you stay on top of deadlines and budgets. It helps break down projects into manageable tasks and allocate available resources wisely, and fix roles and responsibilities to ensure accountability.

To help you choose the best project management software for your small business, here is a brief guide to some of the best solutions:

1. IPIX TMS (Project & Time Management Software)

IPIX TMS is an intuitive, affordable, cloud-based project management software from IPIX Technologies. It helps team members to coordinate better, and enhance productivity. These are the key features and benefits offered by IPIX TMS:

Efficient time tracking: Employees can log time spent on each project, categorized as billable and non-billable hours, which helps in auto-generation of invoices. It also ensures that the time available to the employees is productively used.

Integration: IPIX TMS seamlessly integrates with 50+ software products like payroll, accounting, CRM, ERP, and more to help streamline your processes

It facilitates tracking of employee absenteeism

You can configure the system to generate reports based on the parameters you define

It facilitates document upload, communication among team members, as well as with other stakeholders like customers and vendors

IPIX TMS provides valuable insights that help managers take decisions that can perform course correction is any project is going off track

It sends alerts whenever a task is due or approaching its deadline

The IPIX TMS is a fully customizable and flexible project management system, and you can get necessary tweaks made so that it is a perfect fit for your small business. It’s a scalable solution, which means that when your business grows, it can easily accommodate the increased requirements. Access levels can be set for users so that employees have access to only the required information. IPIX TMS uses complex, multi-layer security so that sensitive customer information is not compromised. Currently dozens of IPIX customers in the Middle East, India, Singapore and US use IPIX TMS for smooth management of their projects.





Contact: https://www.ipixtechnologies.com/project-management-system.html

2. Wrike

Wrike is a collaborative work management platform used globally. The California based company already has over 100 customers for this platform. The notable features on Wrike include:

Wrike Calendars: connected to ongoing projects and tasks, it always reflects the most recent and updated schedules and plans, making progress tracking easy.

Interactive Gantt Charts: Helps to see project schedules and set dependencies in real time.

Dashboards: The customizable drag and drop dashboards help in daily task management by categorizing them into completed, ongoing, and new tasks.

Wrike is available for free with limited features, and there are different paid plans you can purchase depending on the number of users your business has.





Contact: https://www.wrike.com/contactus/

3. ProjectManager

This is a cloud driven system that runs on Mac and Windows computers, and does not require complex installation. It helps you break down the project into tasks and sub-tasks, and manage them well by assigning responsibilities. It helps to manage teams, resources, and tasks, and is an excellent tool for tracking time spent on projects. You can also generate reports that show how the project is progressing. It is possible to create project plans online, so that you can share them with employees; the plan is updated in real time as tasks are completed. This software also lets you view the project in the way you prefer: as Gantt charts, Kanban boards, or simple task lists. This way you can align the view to your chosen work methodology and foster greater collaboration.





Contact: https://www.projectmanager.com/contact

4. Monday

This is a simple, intuitive project management software solution that can be implemented quickly. It is very flexible, and allows different teams to do different things at different times easily. You can build and customize dashboards so that you get an overview of your projects, as well as its progress, and the progress of individual tasks. With the option of viewing your project as files, Kanban boards, Charts, Calendar, or Timeline, it becomes easy to keep track of who is doing what, and what needs to be done. It also performs seamless integrations, and automates workflows.





Contact: https://monday.com/contact-us/

5. Jira

This project management software from Atlassian is one of the most popular tools in the world, especially for issue tracking, and are ideally suited for Agile teams. It is perfect for planning sprints, task distribution, and creating user stories, and helps management to ensure transparency in prioritizing and discussing your team’s work. Jira is a very flexible tool, allowing you to create your own workflow when it comes to shipping your work. It performs auto-updation of issues and transitions, and continuous integration and deployment. Jira uses sophisticated security measures to ensure protection of vital data.





Contact: https://www.atlassian.com/company/contact





We hope this list will help you to find the right Project Management Software of your choice which will take your business to new heights.