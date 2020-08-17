Hi Readers, Are you really tired of trying and searching for the best methods to earn online. Today, we will learn about 11 Best & Real Ways to Earn 1 Lakhs Per Month Online.





Seriously saying guys it took me 5 months to understand the Best and Real ways to Earn 1 Lakhs Rupees Per Month through Online. Guys, there is one thing I would like to clarify that if you are looking for some magic to earn instant money then sorry, there is no quick way to do that!!!





Data entry and other such types of job options are mostly scams.





There is no quick way to Earn Money Online except doing scams and crimes and I am sure no one from you

wants to take that way.





Earn Money from the Internet is not so easy as we think. It requires a lot of time and patience. But, once the things settled on internet you can earn long term wealth from these methods.

I would like to share that during my learning phase my earnings were zero but, now I am earning from the same learning.





Here are some quick tips for you

You can earn money online if you have a passion to learn something new like (Content Writing, Blogging, Designing, and Video Graphic, etc..

You can also earn money by writing profitable blogs but it will take you easily 6-8 months to start earning from your blogs.





Believe me or not guys I am earning more than a Lac per month from Online. You can also earn the same or more if you follow the right and effective way.





Now, I am going to share with you the best and proven real ways to earn money online.





Excited!!! So, Let’s get started….





11 Best & Real Ways to Earn 1 Lakhs Per Month Online





#1. By Stock Market Trading





I know some of you must be thinking that why I am saying this is the best method. Believe me guys, Stock Market Trading can make you earn money easily only if you do it in the right way.

Before starting the online trading you must learn the tips and tricks from some influencers and then start getting into this.





For doing this you need to invest small amount of money and it advisable also to start stock trading with less money. For trading business, you need to have your Demat &Trading Account.





This is one of the Best method out of 11 Best & Real Ways to Earn 1 Lakhs Per Month Online.





2# By Online Selling





Online Selling is the best and simplest method to earn money online.

I am sure you all must be aware of Online Selling, If not, I will let you know the same.





What is Online Selling?

Online Selling is the process where you sell your product on the internet.





So, now you understand what is the meaning of Online Selling. Now understand the process of doing the same. To start an Online Selling Business is very simple and easy. There are two ways to start this business.

First, Either you can make a store on the famous e-commerce Platforms like Amazon, Flipkart, Myntra, etc..

Or you can also start your own e-commerce platform. But starting your own platform will cost you much as compared to the first step.





How to do Online Selling?

The answer to this question is very simple. You just need to start a store on any above e-commerce platforms.

Once the store setup is done then you need to choose your niche and buy the products from the market or in case you have your own products to sell you can start selling those in our store.

You can sell your products anywhere in India or outside India.





3# Become a Freelancer





If you have skills and don’t want to invest money then start working as a freelancer. In freelancing business you can start writing, designing, video editing, blog editing, and writing, proofreading, etc..





It all depends upon the area of interest and the niche you choose as freelancer. You can earn up to $10,000 a month if you deliver authentic and quality work. There are lots of freelancing platforms where you can make your profile and start working as per your niche. The best part of freelance work is that you can do it from anywhere in the world and the amazing thing is that you will be your own boss.





#4. Become a Consultant

Becoming a consultant doesn’t require much qualification or knowledge. It requires the experience you have. Failure and Success both gives you some experience.





Like in my case I started 2 businesses and did not get success In that but the experience and knowledge I have gained will definitely help the Startups of that same niche.





As a consultant, you can share your ideas and feedback with the startups so that they will not do the same mistakes you have done in the previous time. For becoming a consultant also doesn’t mean that you should have failure experience in the business you can also share your success stories too.





5.#By DropShipping





I don’t know how many of you have heard about this word “ DropShipping”. But for your better understanding, I will explain the meaning of dropshipping here.





So, What is DropShipping?





Dropshipping is the method where a storekeeper doesn’t keep the inventory or products at his store.

The seller just need to take the orders and pass it to the Third Party person from where he is buying the product. The Third-Party now will deliver the order to the Buyer’s place.





Interesting.!! Sounds good. Seems to me also when I heard about this.

So, if you want to start your Dropshipping business then all you need to have an online store.

There is a very small amount of investment which require in this business. Th invest in buying a domain and also the Shopify store.





Why Shopify because Shopify is the best platform that is providing the Dropshipping facility with various third party supporters across the world.





#6. Become a Blogger





If you are good at writing or love writing then writing Blogs can be a good option for you.

Writing blogs can make you earn money online only if the content is good and engaging.





Simple steps on How to start your Blog Site?

First of all, you need to create your blog on the WordPress site to start posting blogs.

Once you make the WordPress blog account now, its time to select your niche.

Selection of Niche means the area of your interest on which you would like to write about it.

After the nice selection, its time for domain name selection. Such as (the great bargains.in, pure process.in ). Always select a domain that is short and easy to recall.

Opt for good Hosting where you can put all your files, folders, images, videos, etc..

Once you complete all the necessary steps then start writing the blogs.

One should write more than 50 blogs on their site and promote them. You can use Google Adsense to promote your add.





This method is also one of the best method out of 11 Best & Real Ways to Earn 1 Lakhs Per Month Online.





#7. By Affiliate Marketing

Nowadays, Affiliate Marketing is the best and blooming industry. During the Pandemic, most of us have lost their jobs and facing cuts in salary. In the current situation, thousand people are opting for the same business. I hope you all understand the meaning of Affiliate Marketing. If no, then understand the concept of Affiliate Marketing First.





What is Affiliate Marketing?

Affiliate Marketing is the kind of marketing where you will sale the products of someone else and earns a commission from every sale. In simple words, Affiliate Marketing is commission-based marketing.

In this business, you don’t need to invest anything all you have to do is to choose the products of your niche to sell.





How to do the Affiliate Marketing ??

You can sell the product by building your website related to the niche you have chosen.

You can also sell the product through Social Media Platforms like Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube etc.

You can also sale the product through your blogs. By writing the reviews and blogs about the products and publishing the ads.

The most popular Affiliate Marketing Program me is Amazon Affiliate Program me. There are numerous people who are using this programme and earning handsome amount.

Apart from Amazon, there are several other companies that are also giving the option to become an Affiliate. You can also join them.





#8. Start Your YouTube Channel

This is seriously fun and entertaining as well as the best method to reach up to the mass audience. You won’t believe but this true that people are making millions from Youtube. I know this is not an easy way to make a video without having prior knowledge. But, once you learn the entire process believe me you will be able to make a handsome income from your channel.





There are two kinds of things which can bring traffic to your channel.





First, people who can make funny or entertaining videos. Secondly, those who can give helpful and fruitful information to the audience. (Mother, Housewives, students, technical works..) etc. are the most common audience spending most of their time on YouTube.





You need to make the High-Quality Videos and Uploads it on your channel.





#9. Earn Money from Facebook and Instagram





Facebook and Insta give you no limit to earning money online. I myself have seen people earning $1000 daily from these platforms. This is not a Joke guy, seriously Facebook and Instagram have ample opportunity for promoting the brands and creating brand awareness.





We all know that 99% of World Population use Facebook and Instagram and spend lots of time on social media. This is the reason reach is very easy on these Platforms.





Promotion on FB and Insta is of both types: Organic and Inorganic.





This completely depends upon your requirement and goal which option you want to choose. To promote your products on FB and Insta one needs to have an FB Page and should join or create the groups on FB.





You need to post daily on your FB and Insta page to engage the audience and to reach out to the public.

No Doubt, that it is a time taking process but once it gets established completely it will give you lots of options to earn.





You can join some company as Social Media Manager by showing them your work and also you can start your affiliate marketing, influencer or social media freelance consultant work.





#10. Domain Buying & Selling





Very few of you know about this Business. When I heard about this Domain Selling Business I was also shocked. This is the business where you buy a domain and sell it to the others on higher rates and earn huge margins. Just two days back one of my friend sells a domain of worth Rs. 15 lakhs in Indian Rupees. He bought that domain last year and when he got the buyer he sold it out.





Now let me tell you a one more interesting thing about website renting. Yes, you heard it right just like we rent our offices and house we also rent the website. Those website which has good DA (Domain Authority) and SEO are great in demand.





Let me explain you with an example:

There is a startup business of Food & Beverage and the client does not want to start a new website and promote that site. So, he look for the option in the same nice with good DA and SEO websites which already have traffic and once he find the best option he bids for that website and buy the domain name and space on server.This way the client need not waste time to promote their business presence online.





#11. Sell your Product as Startup





Last but not least, the profitable way of running a business online. I myself failed in two startups but again trying with one more.





You never know which startup helps you in growing. This is for sure that you have to work very hard to make sure that the customer buys your product.But believe me, the experience of starting your company, hiring a team, and selling your products is very amazing.





You need to choose the product which is best suits your niche and make sure you should have good knowledge about that.





Mark me guys this is the thumb rule for any business that without doing proper research and homework don’t ever jump into the market.





Test the product and market research, R&D, and also profit and loss analysis should be done completely.





Time for Action Now:

Ok Guys, now as you learn about all 11 Best & Real Ways to Earn 1 Lakhs Per Month Online. I am sure that you must think about this and try to find the best method that matches your requirement.