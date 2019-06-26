How The Power of Leadership Can Be an Advantage When Tackling the Job Market

Leadership is a powerful skill that not everyone possesses. It can improve communication, confidence and integrity, key personal traits that frequently attract employers. Having experience of being a leader on your resume will set you apart from the other candidates immediately, showing the interviewer exactly the kind of person that you are.





What Is A Leader?

There’s a distinctive difference between being a leader and a boss, and the two should never be confused. A leader can command authority without being forceful, motivating employees to think creatively in order to get better results for the business. A boss manages employees, with specific orders given to employees to make sure that the job is done well. Ask any employee which they would prefer, and they will likely all say leader.





Improved Communication

All leaders are naturally good communicators. They understand how to get their point across in an effective manner, perfectly articulating their thoughts to employees. Military leaders are the perfect example of natural leaders whose job relies on strong communication skills. If a fellow comrade becomes ill or worse, suffers a military brain injury, they will be responsible for picking the rest of the team up and keeping morale high. Giving future employers examples of where in your career you’ve demonstrated strong communication skills puts you in good stead amongst the competition.





Building Relationships

Creating good relationships with employees and clients is one of the marks of a great leader. A leader is able to dedicate themselves to their position in the company, ensuring all staff are happy in their role. They also need to be able to liaise with even the most difficult of clients. These relationships will help to inspire the team to work harder, making sure they know that they are valued members of the workforce. A team member who feels personally mentored by their leader has more motivated to go above and beyond for the company.





Ability To Succeed Under Pressure

A leader will know better than anyone else how to succeed under pressure and maintain their cool. Employers frequently want to see that their employees can handle the increasing amounts of their workload with confidence and ease. Mounting workloads also means that problem-solving skills will also be required. The best companies are able to solve problems for their clients without their clients even knowing there was an issue in the first place. This can benefit both their business and the clients business. Taking stress away from them and further cementing their confidence in you.





Commanding Respect

This is a skill that few can truly grasp, commanding respect without coming across intimidating or malicious. A leader must have a clear vision that they want to share with their employees, getting it across in a stern yet friendly way. This will better motivate employees, especially if they are given special separate tasks. When an employee understands just how much their job impacts the welfare of the business, they are more likely to want to achieve the goals. Instilling this information is part of a leader’s responsibility, commanding respect from all colleagues.





Unrivalled Confidence

Confidence can be one of the most important qualities that propel a person in the job market. It inspires trust and helps leaders to present themselves and their company well. Leaders need to be confident enough to make decisions and stick to them, as changing their mind can often be detrimental to the business. Having the confidence to make decisions on behalf of the company without having to consult their superior shows great initiative.



