Best Web hosting india

What Is Hosting ?

A web hosting service is a type of Internet hosting service that allows individuals and organizations to make their website accessible via the World Wide Web.A web host, or web hosting service provider, is a business that provides the technologies and services needed for the website or webpage to be viewed in the Internet. Websites are hosted, or stored, on special computers called servers.





Here is a list of 10 best website hosting providers that have performed well in 2019:









GoDaddy Inc. is an American publicly traded Internet domain registrar and web hosting company, headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona and incorporated in Delaware. As of March 2019, GoDaddy has approximately 18.5 million customers and over 9,000 employees worldwide.GoDaddy powers the world's largest cloud platform dedicated to small, independent ventures. With 18.8M+ customers worldwide and 78M+ domain names.





Key Features

30 GB HDD

Unmetered transfer

1 website allowed

1 GB database

PHP7 supported





Price (₹)149 /mo





Hostinger International, Ltd. is an employee-owned web hosting provider and Internet domain registrar. Established in 2004, Hostinger now has over 29 million users, collectively with its subsidiaries in 178 countries. The company uses cloud web hosting technology and provides hosting with MySQL, FTP and PHP.Host your website at Hostinger and experience true cloud hosting technology. Web hosting for a fast & secure website





Key Features

Free domain name

Unlimited Storage

Unlimited Bandwidth

cPanel

Localised Support





Price (₹)205 /mo





Bluehost is a web hosting company owned by Endurance International Group. It is one of the 20 largest web hosts, collectively hosting well over 2 million domains with its sister companies, HostMonster, FastDomain and iPage.Bluehost is one of the largest website hosting providers and powers millions of websites. Learn more about our secure and reliable hosting services today!





Key Features

50 GB SSD

Unmetered transfer

1 website allowed

1 free domain

Let’s Encrypt SSL





Price (₹)354 /mo





Technical Next is a growing web hosting company based in the India. We have many years experience in providing web hosting services to a wide range of customers present in across around a world. We are reliable about providing you best customer support which the clients desire for. Clients don't have to face any of the issue regarding our services as it will be flexible to use. We also provide the designing facility so clients can design the website which they desire or want.





Key Features

Unlimited Disk

Unmetered Bandwidth

Unlimited Database

Unlimited E-mail

Free SSL Certificate

Free Softaculous

PHP7 supported





Price (₹)89 /mo (Cheap in market)





HostPapa is a Canadian-based privately owned web hosting company that provides shared, reseller, and virtual private server hosting. It operates in the United States, United Kingdom, Australia, Germany, New Zealand, Mexico, Singapore, India, Hong Kong, European Union, France, Ireland, Belgium and Spain.





Key Features

Unlimited Web Space & Bandwidth

Free SSL & Website Builder

99.9% Uptime Guarantee

Same Renewal Price

30 days Money Back





Price ($)99 /mo





A2 Hosting is the host you can depend on with ultra-reliable servers!

A2 Hosting owns all of their web servers and monitors them 24/7/365. Their primary data center is located in Michigan (United States), with additional data centers in Amsterdam (Netherlands) and Singapore.





Key Features

Unlimited SSD

Unlimited bandwidth

A2 optimised WP

Free site migration

Anytime money back





Price (₹)350 /mo









India's #1 Domain Registration & Web hosting company offers a plethora of specialized web services including domain registration, domain search and domain.BigRock is known for their cheap shared hosting plans, which can be a good fit for hobbyists and small businesses.





Key Features

20 GB HDD

100 GB transfer

1 website allowed

300+ 1-click app

cPanel included





Price (₹)199 /mo





Globehost is the cheapest web hosting company in India that provides you hosting services with various plans & find 24/7 support, 30-day guarantee & 99'9% Uptime.GlobeHost INDIA PVT LTD is a growing web hosting company based in the India. We have many years experience in providing web hosting services to a wide range of customers present in across around a world. We are reliable about providing you best customer support which the clients desire for. Clients don't have to face any of the issue regarding our services as it will be flexible to use. We also provide the designing facility so clients can design the website which they desire or want.





Key Features

Unlimited Space

Unlimited Bandwidth

Unlimited Domain

Unlimited E-mail

PHP7 supported





Price (₹)1999 /year





Viewen.com is a Houston-based Cloud Web Hosting company whose purpose is to provide a publishing and web hosting platform for everyone. We offer a combination of free and paid options that are top notch with a cPanel-based interphase (If you’re new to web hosting, this is a good thing).If you look at the fine print for most hosting companies who offer Cloud Web Hosting plans for $1.99, that price is simply for the first invoice and the rest of the invoices will be at full price. Some companies get creative and offer you a larger discount if you’re willing to pay for 3-4 years at a time.





Key Features

Unlimited Disk

Unmetered Bandwidth

1 website allowed

Unlimited Database

PHP7 supported





Price ($)2.99 /mo





InMotion hosting has been a well-known industry brand with reliable performance for business class hosting. With award winning technical support and 99.9% Uptime Server.





Key Features

Free domain name

Max Speed Zones™

Unlimited data transfer

SSH access

24×7 US support





Price (₹)324 /mo





So, This Is The List Of Some Best Companies ...

I Hope you like this article .

Thanks















