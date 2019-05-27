EDITIONS
Best Web Hosting Companies in India 2019

It’s important to choose web hosting cleverly as thats where your website live. You must get the tried and tested ones.

Mr.Entrepreneur
27th May 2019
Best Web hosting india

What Is Hosting ?

A web hosting service is a type of Internet hosting service that allows individuals and organizations to make their website accessible via the World Wide Web.A web host, or web hosting service provider, is a business that provides the technologies and services needed for the website or webpage to be viewed in the Internet. Websites are hosted, or stored, on special computers called servers.


Here is a list of 10 best website hosting providers that have performed well in 2019:



1.Godaddy

GoDaddy Inc. is an American publicly traded Internet domain registrar and web hosting company, headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona and incorporated in Delaware. As of March 2019, GoDaddy has approximately 18.5 million customers and over 9,000 employees worldwide.GoDaddy powers the world's largest cloud platform dedicated to small, independent ventures. With 18.8M+ customers worldwide and 78M+ domain names.


Key Features

  • 30 GB HDD
  • Unmetered transfer
  • 1 website allowed
  • 1 GB database
  • PHP7 supported


Price (₹)149 /mo


2.Hostinger

Hostinger International, Ltd. is an employee-owned web hosting provider and Internet domain registrar. Established in 2004, Hostinger now has over 29 million users, collectively with its subsidiaries in 178 countries. The company uses cloud web hosting technology and provides hosting with MySQL, FTP and PHP.Host your website at Hostinger and experience true cloud hosting technology. Web hosting for a fast & secure website


Key Features

  • Free domain name
  • Unlimited Storage
  • Unlimited Bandwidth
  • cPanel
  • Localised Support


Price (₹)205 /mo


3.Bluehost

Bluehost is a web hosting company owned by Endurance International Group. It is one of the 20 largest web hosts, collectively hosting well over 2 million domains with its sister companies, HostMonster, FastDomain and iPage.Bluehost is one of the largest website hosting providers and powers millions of websites. Learn more about our secure and reliable hosting services today!


Key Features

  • 50 GB SSD
  • Unmetered transfer
  • 1 website allowed
  • 1 free domain
  • Let’s Encrypt SSL


Price (₹)354 /mo


4.Technical Next

Technical Next is a growing web hosting company based in the India. We have many years experience in providing web hosting services to a wide range of customers present in across around a world. We are reliable about providing you best customer support which the clients desire for. Clients don't have to face any of the issue regarding our services as it will be flexible to use. We also provide the designing facility so clients can design the website which they desire or want.


Key Features

  • Unlimited Disk
  • Unmetered Bandwidth
  • Unlimited Database
  • Unlimited E-mail
  • Free SSL Certificate
  • Free Softaculous
  • PHP7 supported


Price (₹)89 /mo (Cheap in market)


5.Hostpapa

HostPapa is a Canadian-based privately owned web hosting company that provides shared, reseller, and virtual private server hosting. It operates in the United States, United Kingdom, Australia, Germany, New Zealand, Mexico, Singapore, India, Hong Kong, European Union, France, Ireland, Belgium and Spain.


Key Features

  • Unlimited Web Space & Bandwidth
  • Free SSL & Website Builder
  • 99.9% Uptime Guarantee
  • Same Renewal Price
  • 30 days Money Back


Price ($)99 /mo


6.A2 Hosting

A2 Hosting is the host you can depend on with ultra-reliable servers!

A2 Hosting owns all of their web servers and monitors them 24/7/365. Their primary data center is located in Michigan (United States), with additional data centers in Amsterdam (Netherlands) and Singapore.


Key Features

  • Unlimited SSD
  • Unlimited bandwidth
  • A2 optimised WP
  • Free site migration
  • Anytime money back


Price (₹)350 /mo



7.BigRock

India's #1 Domain Registration & Web hosting company offers a plethora of specialized web services including domain registration, domain search and domain.BigRock is known for their cheap shared hosting plans, which can be a good fit for hobbyists and small businesses.


Key Features

  • 20 GB HDD
  • 100 GB transfer
  • 1 website allowed
  • 300+ 1-click app
  • cPanel included


Price (₹)199 /mo


8.GlobeHost

Globehost is the cheapest web hosting company in India that provides you hosting services with various plans & find 24/7 support, 30-day guarantee & 99'9% Uptime.GlobeHost INDIA PVT LTD is a growing web hosting company based in the India. We have many years experience in providing web hosting services to a wide range of customers present in across around a world. We are reliable about providing you best customer support which the clients desire for. Clients don't have to face any of the issue regarding our services as it will be flexible to use. We also provide the designing facility so clients can design the website which they desire or want.


Key Features

  • Unlimited Space
  • Unlimited Bandwidth
  • Unlimited Domain
  • Unlimited E-mail
  • PHP7 supported


Price (₹)1999 /year


9.Viewen

Viewen.com is a Houston-based Cloud Web Hosting company whose purpose is to provide a publishing and web hosting platform for everyone. We offer a combination of free and paid options that are top notch with a cPanel-based interphase (If you’re new to web hosting, this is a good thing).If you look at the fine print for most hosting companies who offer Cloud Web Hosting plans for $1.99, that price is simply for the first invoice and the rest of the invoices will be at full price. Some companies get creative and offer you a larger discount if you’re willing to pay for 3-4 years at a time.


Key Features

  • Unlimited Disk
  • Unmetered Bandwidth
  • 1 website allowed
  • Unlimited Database
  • PHP7 supported


Price ($)2.99 /mo


10.InMotion

InMotion hosting has been a well-known industry brand with reliable performance for business class hosting. With award winning technical support and 99.9% Uptime Server.


Key Features

  • Free domain name
  • Max Speed Zones™
  • Unlimited data transfer
  • SSH access
  • 24×7 US support


Price (₹)324 /mo


So, This Is The List Of Some Best Companies ...

I Hope you like this article .

Thanks





Authors
Mr.Entrepreneur

