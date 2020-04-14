Entering its 16th edition, Conquest has successfully become one of India’s leading Startup Accelerator, enabling more than 1000 startups to succeed every year. One ideology that has remained constant throughout the years is to reform every other one in order to provide the most topical and relevant support to the startups in accordance with the everchanging dynamics of today’s ecosystem.





This edition of Conquest strives to achieve newer heights. With an Equity less Cash Prize of 50 Lakhs on the line and Guaranteed Investment up to 50 Cr from Investment partners, they are on the path to be one of the largest Accelerators in India.





Assimilating learnings from various revamped models and experiences from the ecosystem, Conquest this year is backed by Canbank VC, which is amongst the pioneers in Venture Capital with 3 decades of experience and 100+ investments. In an interview with Conquest CEO Kartikeya Gupta and Mayank Singh, Mr Baskaran, MD at Canbank VC had to say, “We have partnered with Conquest’20 to closely work with the top 10 start-ups for exploring pre-series A tech investments”.





Conquest will also provide the top 15 most exciting startups of India with extremely vigorous 6-week long online mentorship from some of the best entrepreneurs and field experts out there. This will be followed by a 10-day Accelerator Program in Bangalore consisting of investment workshops by firms like Accel Partners and Blume Ventures and networking sessions with successful founders and prominent CEOs.





With investors like Dev Khare from Lightspeed, Shanti Mohan from LetsVenture, Sanjay Nath from Blume and Barath Shankar from Accel, coupled with mentors like Suvonil Chatterjee from Ola Cabs, Abhishek Nayak from Accel and Anuj Rathi from Swiggy, Conquest serves as a networking paradise for every startup out there.





In the past, Conquest has had success stories like SocialCops, which is acclaimed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and has been recognized as the Most Impactful Startup of 2017 by YourStory. One of our recent finalists, Trell, raised $4 million and is now valued at $19 million. XWards, another finalist, has received 1 crore of funding recently.





“While building Conquest, we wanted to give anyone with the passion to create solutions and build big businesses a platform to grow. In 16 years since its inception, we have come very close to holding all the cards which propel them to the top, and every year is a step forward to realizing that vision.”, said Mayank Singh, CEO Conquest, co-Leading it with Kartikeya Gupta who had to say, “At Conquest, we believe in nurturing the startup ecosystem with the best of knowledge and resources to steer their journey to the top.”

Overview of Conquest 2020

Conquest strives to build a platform aimed to bring together all stakeholders from the ecosystem and create an impact with its utmost capacity.





The following are the various initiatives to help founders succeed in their quest.





Grand Finale - The Grand Finale serves as the perfect platform for the Top 10 startups to pitch before Top Investors and Media houses for a prize money of INR 50 Lakhs.

Online Mentorship Program - Conquest connects the Top 10 Startups with industry stalwarts from all over the country, enabling them to grow remotely while they continue to learn and work.

Accelerator Program - With a goal to help the best founders build great businesses, Conquest provides a 10-day long accelerator program in Bangalore. Fueled by the belief that multiple founders tackling similar problems in close proximity would lead to efficient solutions, Conquest provides all its startups with Co-Working and Co-Living Facilities. Every day is a huge leap forward for the founders with investment workshops, fundraising pitches, networking with successful founders and much more.

Conquest Academy - A one-stop-shop of localized content for Indian startups. Whether you need help in acquiring your first 100 customers or in designing the perfect UI for your app, Conquest Academy ensures that you don’t have to go through tons of foreign resources.





Conquest has opened registrations, embark on your journey here - www.conquest.org.in.

To know more about Conquest, check out their blog:- Conquest 2020: Make Ideas Happen