Blogging: Reality vs Expectations

Blogging is not just a word, but it has become a lifestyle of hundreds of people.





In fact, a majority of people are attracting to blogging.





According to a study, 77% of users read blogs regularly. It clearly shows that blogs are now a massive part of our culture.





But…there are lots of misconception of blogging, and that’s the reason most of the blogs fail to achieve their goal.





And, in this post, I am going to talk about some blogging expectations vs reality that you should be before you enter into blogging.





Let’s get started.





Expectation – I’ll start making money in one month on free blog

Reality: You’ll need to invest some amount to make real money from your blog.





Here is what those articles don’t tell you about making money on a free blog.





Starting a blog on a free blogging platform is great when you are learning and don’t a big goal.





Because free blogs come with limitations, and you don’t get:





No customer support

No new updates

Basic customization, etc.





Most of all, the data of your blog isn’t secure and can be hacked anytime.





On the other hand, if you are serious about blogging, then you should consider your blog as a business.





To make a genuine blog, you’ll need to invest in hosting, premium themes, plugins, SEO tools, and lots of quality content.





Wait…this is not the end. I haven’t included a content promotion, link building, link outreach and ghostwriters who write about your blog.





And, of course, you are not going to make money within a month after starting a blog.





Unless, you are investing your 7-8 hours per day to your blog.





Bottom line - to make a successful blog, you need to make some investment that would be both money and your time.





Expectation – People love my writing, and they will like it share it

Realty: People don’t care about what you have to say. They care about you have for them.





Readers don’t have time to read about you or what do you feel.





They want to skim and want to see what do you have for them, whether it is a new link building strategy or a FREE SEMrush PRO trial.





They see their benefits first and fast. And, it’s not their fault, because a new blog post is published every 0.5 seconds.





What separates the cream from the crap is how well you craft your words that satisfy readers in the first place.

The more effective your content is when it comes to satisfying the users need, the more eyeballs it will attract.





You want people to read your whole content, make the benefits highlight.





Bottom line – You can’t be a great writer in a day or month. You need to do the practice of different types of writing styles.





Expectation - I can write anything I want

Realty: You should only write what you are good at.





Let’s face it – you don’t want to read a post about getting “Six Pack Abs” from a math teacher, do you?





People want to learn from those who have knowledge about the subjects rather than a random guy. Who

doesn’t have any prior experience what he is writing about.





You can make your writing engaging and crispy when you write about the subject you know well.





On the other hand, if you don’t know anything about the topic that you are writing about, it would be hard to convince people.





In case, if the subject is new to you, then before writing a single word, you should do some research online and learn about that particular topic.





Bottom line - The more value you can provide in your post, the more people will read your post.





Expectation - I am the master. I know everything

Realty: The word is ever changing. You don’t know everything.





A lot of bloggers living in their own fictional world. They believe they know everything.





That is far from the truth. New things in blogging are coming every day.





And if you have limited skills, you will get left behind. To keep pace with the ever-evolving blogging world, you need to keep learning new skills, whether it is copywriting or a voice search SEO.





I would suggest you check, double-check, and even triple check your content before publishing on the web.





Make sure you proofread your content to find any silly grammatical mistakes.





You can hire a proofreader, or can proofread yourself using online proofreading tools.





Bottom line – Recheck every single phrase and stats before it goes live for the world to avoid any kind of embarrassment.





Expectation – I will succeed right away

Reality: It will take time before you see real success.





Blogging is not a cake that you can make in a day. It is an empire that takes time to build.





You’ll get fails hundreds of time before you get succeed.





How can I say that?





This is not me, but my 7 years of blogging experience that made me say this.





But… here I would like to tell you one thing. All the successful bloggers out there you will see, they have spent countless nights to learn the blogging skills that helping them today to make hell lots of money.





None of them succeeds in a day or month.





Therefore, you should not be discouraged when failing. You will get succeed unless you stop trying and learning new things.