A
Reviews

Booming IT sector of India

IT is driven by innovation, and every wink of a second, you find new developments happening somewhere in this world. Earlier, only developed economies, notably the USA was leading the innovation race. However, from the past few years, even developing economies is picking pace and are not behind in g

Veenala Vini
27th Aug 2019
  • Share Icon
  • Facebook Icon
  • Twitter Icon
  • LinkedIn Icon
  • Reddit Icon
  • WhatsApp Icon
Share on

IT is driven by innovation, and every wink of a second, you find new developments happening somewhere in this world. Earlier, only developed economies, notably the USA was leading the innovation race. However, from the past few years, even developing economies is picking pace and are not behind in grabbing newer opportunities in innovation and product transformation, translating to more number of jobs in these emerging segments.

According to a new study, India is leading the IT race among all the emerging economies, generating a surplus of opportunities. This survey has identified the country’s five most attractive IT professions that are trending the job market currently. Accordingly, this survey has thrown open some interesting insights to draw our attention:

  • Technology roles in India have been burgeoning consistently over the past five years, as more companies are enhancing their IT strengths.
  • Employers are ready to pay for top-notch talent in the areas of development, analytics, and data.
  • An increase in technology jobs by 8% in five years from February 2014 to February 2019.
  • The dramatic increase of technology jobs by over 31% in the past year, 2018 itself.
  • Increase in the median annual salaries of tech workers by over 1,500,000 rupees (approx. $21,100), ranking them among the highest earners in the country.
  • The concentration of the majority of jobs in large metros like Bengaluru (25%), Pune (9%), Hyderabad (8%), Chennai (7%) and Mumbai (5%).
  • Development, analytics, and data are the segments where employers are willing to pay for the top talent.

From the above insights, one can draw a clear cut conclusion that the right talent is the new engine driving the IT companies to grow.

So, guys and gals, it’s time to pull up your socks and be prepared for the next IT revolution to grab the best opportunities that come your way. Make hay while the sun shines!


  • Share Icon
  • Facebook Icon
  • Twitter Icon
  • LinkedIn Icon
  • Reddit Icon
  • WhatsApp Icon
Share on
This is a YourStory community post, written by one of our readers.The images and content in this post belong to their respective owners. If you feel that any content posted here is a violation of your copyright, please write to us at mystory@yourstory.com and we will take it down. There has been no commercial exchange by YourStory for the publication of this article.
Report an issue
Authors
Veenala Vini

Related Tags

Authors

Latest

Latest Stories

Ways To Promote Online Business Without Own Website

Sarah Taylor

Some Thought-Provoking Quotes By Albert Einstein

Mohit Bansal Chandigarh

Top 7 Reasons Why New Bloggers Fail in their Career- Don’t be one of them

Vishal Rathour

Essential Components to Build an Online Store

KR Kumar

Springboard to Discipline Spirit

Vaibhav Datar

The Benefits Of Using The Best Online Invoice Payment System From A Reputed Company

Evelyn Wilson