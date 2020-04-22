The Coronavirus is a leading human as well as a global economic tragedy that has impacted lakhs of people all over the world. To a great extent, the pandemic has been affecting different countries at different stages. There are some countries that are at the peak of infection and are surging the capacities in their respective health and economic systems. The pandemic has been staging its impact on every industry, every function and almost every geography.





As changing per diem instructions of the government in response to the Coronavirus or COVID-19 pandemic, businesses are altering at an unprecedented rate to adapt to the continuously changing needs of the customers, and suppliers. Businesses stand at a crucial point wherein they have to navigate through their financial and operational challenges with prudence.





The adverse Coronavirus situation is making the companies to operate diversely at an increasingly rapid rate. This makes the businesses to jiggle between priorities and risks, prompt decision-making, security risks, changing volume dynamics and very importantly the prevailing productivity of the workforce that holds a strong place in laying the foundation of the future.





What is impact of coronavirus pandemic on ecommerce businesses?





A very relevant question that stands amidst this chaos is what will be the renewed way of thinking and behaving? And on this question, relies the new ways of communication, designing and building the structural changes that people expect and want. Let’s go through the changes driven or the implications that Coronavirus has over organizations.





Impact On The Operations Of The Industries





The majority of the functions across industries are severely disrupted due to the pandemic crisis all over the world. Many multinationals and businesses that hold and handle global operations are on the verge of restructuring. Organizations should look upto focusing on areas that can prosper in the post Coronavirus world. Businesses should actively respond to de-risk their operations and maintain the continuity to serve the operations.





Impact On Commerce





The outbreak of Coronavirus has activated a new stream of consumer behavior wherein the B2B and the Direct-to-Consumers organizations gear up to meet the emergency and diurnal needs of people. The crisis has initiated newer purchasing and acquiring patterns that are said to continue in the post-COVID-19 scenario which offers opportunities to the business world. Digital Commerce which was not much prioritized and was used as a secondary channel will now be used as a spade in remodeling the business structures. Digital Commerce will now emerge as a driving force for businesses and will hold a pivot position globally to run through the operations and sales.





Impact On Consumers





The pandemic has led the companies to operate at a rapid rate which means they need to work on their policies for customer interaction and operation. It’s time that organizations focus on their contact centers, relevant customer experiences by employees, area of work where the employees are targeting, and most importantly at this time how the digital channels can be used to operate with the consumers and increase their attention towards the contact centers. This is a time wherein organizations can adopt new ways of working to cut down the potential losses, establish new means of trust with the workforce for a renewed business position and growth when the pandemic alleviates.





Impact On The Organizational Supply Chain





The supply chain of the organizations is getting majorly affected, but it has to run through the operations at an increased rate. The supply of goods and services by the organizations is to be done quickly, but safely and securely, especially to those who are at a great risk of infection or people who are working at the frontline for medical response. For example, companies working to develop treatments and tests for COVID-19. Organizations should operate at a rapid rate while taking the responsibility of the health and welfare of the exposed employees and workers along with maintaining the required flow of essential products and services. They should look into measures, either physical or digital, to develop plans for delivery of goods and services.





Impact On Industries





For the banking sector, it is quite important to survive the crisis without compromising on the services and safety of their employees. They should enable their clients to access funds easily and quickly through their online services. They can also work on providing digital loans, waivers, or discounts as per the requirements, automating their processes. The high-tech firms are set to fight against three important factors supply chain, demand and employees. The supply chains and operations have got massively disrupted for Industrial Equipment Companies. In totality, every industry is facing a Coronavirus blow. And the only solution to this is to strategize the operations and financial matters for easy sustainability after the crisis subsides.





Impact On The Work Space





The impact of Coronavirus in the workplace was an immediate shift to remote working. The organizations started establishing their business continuity by completely diverting their focus towards serving their customers, fulfilling the core needs, and empowering the workforce to strive hard through the pandemic crisis.





Wrapping Up!





More than ever, the pandemic has led businesses and organizations to play a crucial role in protecting public health, reinforcing the economy and developing practical solutions and innovations. At this uncertain time, the companies should figure out how to retain and increase their revenue. It is estimated that the pandemic will cost the world economy a jolting $1Tn according to the current dynamics. Even the stock markets have seen major shifts; the FTSE, Nikkei, and the Dow Jones Industrial Average have seen some of the major declines. The forecasted growth rate for 2020 is 2.4%, but the COVID-19 crisis can halve it to 1.5% in 2020.





This is the time when businesses and Industries should try adopting new methods and strategies to revive and sustain their economic structures amidst the post-COVID-19 world.