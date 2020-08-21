No matter who we are and in which stage we are in our life. The thing is stress is always going to find us, mostly here and there. But how we react and behave makes the ultimate difference. It is an outlook in such a situation, which helps us to immerge as a winner. Although it is not easy, but we human beings have inherently wired to manage stress.





In the current time, almost every human life is affected by COVID 19. It brings immense fear and uncertainty in our minds. We fear about our health, our family, or job, and what future holds for us.

Each day more innocent people are succumbing to this virus, but we should not forget that many are coming out as “winner”.





Although the environments of uncertainty are there, but we need to make an effort to keep ourselves and our family stress-free. We can all use a little help from these inspiration quote to keeping us calm in this time of global crisis.





Here are my top 22 timeless thoughts on stress from the people who are wiser and have seen more adversity than us. If they can live a fulfilled life and leave a legacy behind, we can also overcome this time.









“Set peace of mind as your highest goal, and organize your life around it.” —Brian Tracy





“Sometimes the most productive thing you can do is relax.” –Mark Black





“The greatest weapon against stress is our ability to choose one thought over another.” —William James.





"You cannot always control what goes on outside. But you can always control what goes on inside.” – Wayne Dyer





“When we long for life without difficulties, remind us that oaks grow strong in contrary winds and diamonds are made under pressure.” – Peter Marshall





“One of the best ways to reduce stress is to accept the things that you cannot control.” – M. P. Neary





“In times of great stress or adversity, it’s always best to keep busy, to plow your anger and your energy into something positive.” – Lee Iacocca





“Breath is the power behind all things…. I breathe in and know that good things will happen.” —Tao Porchon-Lynch





“Within you, there is a stillness and a sanctuary to which you can retreat at any time and be yourself.” —Hermann Hesse





“Don’t try to force anything. Let life be a deep let-go. God opens millions of flowers every day without forcing their buds.” — Osho





“When you have inner calmness then you automatically succeed in what you do. The more silent you are from inside, your thoughts and actions become more powerful.” - Sri Sri Ravi Shankar





“It stood calm against the suburban storm raging around it. The thunder screamed across the sky; it slapped the clouds into a heated turmoil that flew towards the south.” ― J.D. Stroube, Caged in Darkness





“It’s more than OK to say no to the people and places that harm your peace.” ― Nikki Rowe





“Nothing conquers the chaos around me like the calm assurance that I am at peace with God.” ― Ron Brackin





“Worry does not empty tomorrow of its sorrows, it empties today of its strength.” – Corrie ten Boom





“Learn to calm down the winds of your mind, and you will enjoy great inner peace.” – Remez Sasson





“Keep calm because pain makes you stronger, fear makes you braver and eartbreak makes you wiser.” – Ritu Ghatourey





“Keep calm and keep learning.” – Lailah Gifty Akita





“There are times when we stop, we sit still. We listen and breezes from a whole other world begin to whisper.” —James Carroll