Can personal air purifiers help with cigarette smoke?

Cigarette smoking in India





It is known to everyone that cigarette smoking or inhalation of cigarette smoke is hazardous for everyone to be it children, youth or elders.

According to the World Health Organisation (WHO), more than 7million people die every year because of tobacco. More than 85% of the total deaths are a result of direction consumption and rest are the result of passive smoking.

Smoking kills over one million people in India annually and is the fourth leading cause of non-communicable diseases (NCD) such as cancer and heart diseases. Government of India has been trying to decrease cigarette consumption but nothing seems to help the current condition of smoking. Hence, for non-smokers, it is a very terrible condition as they are falling ill by passive smoking.





Nobody is going to stop smoking unless they want to bring a healthy change in their lifestyle. Hence, it is must for non-smokers to protect themselves from going cigarette smoke in the environment.