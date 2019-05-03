Brand Building Process: Simple Steps to Be Successful





What is a brand? In simple and subtle terms, ‘brand’ is defined by the customer’s perception of your business and what you put forward right in front of them.





For the human brain, a few seconds is enough to get a first impression of what he sees. Therefore, first impressions’ impact is considerable. Moreover, it will be deeply rooted in an individual's mind and will influence his perception of things. Of course, branding work involves searching for distinctive codes to create a harmonious and consistent brand image. The graphic charter is then deployed on all communication media to enhance the brand.





It is a consistent process and fro becoming a successful brand you need to be very specific as well as consistent in communicating with your target audiences and analyzing their experiences with your product. You should be very fair with your customers while many applications. These are as follows:





Environment (storefront or office)

Print, signage, packaging

Website & online advertising

Content marketing & social media

Sales & customer service





Now the brand building is absolutely neither a simple task nor it’s a job that happens overnight. It takes numerous weeks, months and sometimes years too. It absolutely needs a process to follow for reducing the time period of brand building. Apart from this, it is an ongoing sequence of efforts that can help you establish your brand. How to create an effective brand that will stay in the customer’s mind? Read In our article.





What is brand building?





The definition of brand building is to generate awareness about your business using marketing strategies and campaigns with the goal of creating a unique and lasting image in the marketplace.





In 2019, the amplification of your brand image can be done effectively through various digital marketing activities:





User Experience (i.e. your website)

SEO & Content Marketing

Social Media Marketing

Email Marketing

Paid Advertising (PPC)





Together, these channels are fundamental to gaining brand awareness and growth. We’ll dive into each of these elements in detail, later!





I simplified the path for a brand building process below, to help your business or personal brand gain a more loyal following.





Company identity

The first step to make an efficient and strong brand is to define the identity of your company.





Nowadays a company without identity ends up by closing til tomorrow. In addition to the cultural identity of the company that will translate its positioning, its operation and its strategies, the company’s identity is essential for any business to be able to publicize its activities. It actually includes signs, shapes, texts, and colors, but also the company’s values, position, etc. It must provide all the necessary information to be known by the public: information about your company, your activity, your offers on the market and things differentiating you from competitors. The more open you are, the more buyers you will reach. How to build strong brand identity read here.





Visual aspects





One of the most important elements of a strong brand is its visual aspects.





The brand experience also goes through the graphic elements that dress and accompany your company’s identity. It is made up of different graphics fundamentals representing the soul of the company and has a specific function. It defines the key graphic elements of the company such as its logo, its colors, the font of the company, typography, and its various distinctive signs that can be shapes, icons, pictograms, an emblem, a mascot and so on.





It is important to pay attention to these elements while creating your logo. Especially, when you take matters in your own hands. For example, creating a logotype with the help of online tools doesn’t take much time, you can try to use this website for that.





First but not least option to follow in logo design is simplicity. Do not make your brand overloaded. Also, make sure that your brand is unique and original. In particular, these two main characteristics give brand recognition and the client’s perception.





Your graphic charter allows you to position yourself in a market, to speak to your target, to establish legitimacy within your sector of activity and above all, to differentiate yourself from others. More concretely, your brand style exudes a strong image and allows you to position yourself by affirming your uniqueness.





Brand content

Another thing to consider is brand content.





As it is used to build a relationship (strong and lasting) between a brand and consumers, employees. It offers clients quality content, relevant to them. In this type of content, the brand does not speak about itself but its targets, which interests them, passionates them, takes them to the guts, asks them questions ... How to create quality content read in this article.





A content strategy increases the brand's reputation and places it in the top-of-mind: a brand spontaneously mentioned by individuals. The ideal way, to do this, is to not only target the spirits by valuing only its expertise but, above all, to touch the hearts. This is the best way to score brains in a strong and lasting way.









Promotion

Also, do not forget about promotion.





One of the ways to make yourself known lies through social media. Choose a social network to reach your audience. New opportunities to stand out are multiple. Interesting social media promotion ideas you can find here. However, before you start, take the time to determine the ideal platform. Social networks require time, it would be a pity to invest in a social network where your target is not present. You will understand, wanting to be everywhere to reach everyone is not the right solution. Focus only on the social networks that will benefit your project. Only in this way, you will be much more effective and relevant!

So, as you can see brand image refers to the set of mental/emotional representations and value judgments associated with a company or brand. In its concept, branding can be brought closer to the notion of "reputation". It is at the base of the construction of a brand and remains valued over time.







