How AI will Change the Future of Healthcare

The healthcare industry is heading toward a high-tech makeover with AI. Artificial intelligence is already making its mark in healthcare and widely used in all kinds of health-related issues to improve patient’s health which is why healthcare providers are interested in adopting technology to decrease manual jobs and deliver more precise outcomes as well. What is AI and how will you get more benefits from this game-changing technology?





Before understanding the impact of AI in healthcare, let's understand what is AI & ML?





What is Artificial Intelligence?





Artificial intelligence is computer software that is capable to think and learn like humans. It is a wide category of innovative technological development that growing and changing every day.





Neural Network and Machine Learning-





Machine learning is the application of AI which provides the system such ability to automatically learn and improve from experiences without following any explicit programming. As machine learning focuses on access to more data, the performance of the algorithm improves.





Deep learning is the subgroup of machine learning that function similarly but with a twist. It is inspired by our understanding of the biology of brains- all those interconnection and interaction between the neutrons. It’s called deep because the depth of layers can go into the hundreds. Deep learning enables the AI application to draw its own conclusion. It works through an artificial neural network, which is a set of machine learning and algorithm that works in tandem.





To take AI to its next level, developers must highlight both inductive and deductive reasoning, and simulate those patterns into the machine they design it’s a major benefit in complex decision making.

How AI is used in Healthcare?





AI is still new in the healthcare sector where adoption remains in its infancy. There are several capacities where AI is emerging as a game changer for the healthcare industry.





We are still in the inception of adopting new technologies and to understand how it fits into an overall strategy. Modern AI application includes innumerable use cases, from cybersecurity to radiographic imaging. As AI application continues to improve in healthcare, the entire healthcare industry could undergo a shift. Here are some AI applications that can revolutionize the healthcare services in upcoming years.





· Diagnostics - AI is proficient to categorize data, especially once it is exposed to a large amount of data. That create great consent for AI when it comes to diagnostics- Patients medical records, medical imaging analysis, genetic and more can combine to improve diagnostic outcomes. Moreover. AI tools can use this data for better treatment and offer recommendations to the doctors.





· Surgery Assisted by Robots- Robots assisted surgery to allow doctors to perform several types of surgeries with more precisions, flexibility, accuracy, and control than conventional surgeries. These robotic surgeries are integrating with advanced computer technology with the experience of a top skilled surgeon. The surgeon could also benefit from AI by combining medical records with the real-time data during operation, as well as drawing on data from the old successful surgeries of the same type.





· Administrative Workflow Assistance- As the medical sector is huge so there will be a great deal of work paper due to medical practices, hospitals and other points of care. AI has started to digitalize the health record and used to streamline administrative functions as well.





· Virtual Nurse Assistants- Just imagine a virtual assistant like Alexa is near to your bed and replicate the typical behavior of a nurse by assisting patients with their daily routines, reminding them to take medicine or appointments, helping answer medical questions and more. Only imagination will give us that comfort then think how virtual assistant nurse in real will benefit you. This imagination of virtual nurse can be possible in real only with AI.





· Patients Engagement- Automated scheduling of appointments are commonplace, but the face of the patient’s engagement could soon become more robotic. Now patients want to be more engaged in their healthcare decision-making process for healthier and better outcomes. For instance, Patients who are having concerned about any specific condition could query a chatbot at any time, even when the doctor is not present.





Challenges That Need to be Addressed – There are many challenges that are in a way of AI in healthcare. Here they are-





· Doctor and Patient Comfort- The idea of machine and apps looking care of your health might be scary for patients. Therefore, most patients look to doctors and nurses for reassurance, comfort, and insight.





· Considerable Risk- There will be a risk present, what if the machine algorithm makes a wrong prediction, after all, it’s a machine. Will the AI have enough security features? Doctors must always be ready for exceptional and new cases that they might face. These risks must be addressed.





· Patients Data Security- The system may be more secure, but hackers find its way to hack the data. If security systems aren’t perfected, the patient’s life might be at risk.





Conclusion- AI is a game-changing technology in healthcare. It changes the role of the doctor and even changes the role of the patient as well. There are some challenges present that need to be addressed but the benefits prevail them, and AI is here to grow. AI must work more closely with care providers and patients to gain their trust so, it will change the medical word – in diagnosis, in treatment, in disease detection, in treatment disciplines and more.







