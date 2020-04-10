Since its inception, users have gravitated towards many benefits of cloud technology. Cloud has really revolutionized our everyday lives in the last few years. We post our family photos on Facebook, pay our household bills through online banking and use our smart phones to check emails on the go. So, if in our day to day lives we use the cloud, why not with businesses. To know the benefits of the cloud it's better to know its actual meaning.





What is the cloud?





Cloud storage is a general term used to describe data living on internet-connected servers. Cloud computing is similar to net banking. You use the cloud each time when you use online finances. Every time you use web storage (such as Google Drive or Drop box) you use the cloud. The cloud is in fact a platform for making online access to software and data anywhere, anytime, and from any device.





How is cloud beneficial for your businesses?





Cloud accounting software provides all the usability and functionality of your tried and tested desktop accounting program, along with a host of added advantages that only online technology can bring. Online accounting allows business owners to associate with their accountants and financial data. The software can integrate with an entire add-ons system. It is user-friendly, cost-effective, and scalable. If you are also looking for more efficient ways to handle the financial dealings of your businesses, here are six factors to make a move to cloud accounting seriously.





Easy accessibility





You can access your accounts and key financial figures at any time, from anywhere, with cloud accounting. Your data and documents are all securely encrypted and stored on a cloud server, and there is no software application for you to download – wherever you have Wi-Fi and internet connection, you log in and work from your web browser.





Automation

Most cloud-based accounting software can connect and synchronize your business bank accounts with your portable devices, helping you control and track your revenue, inventories, and costs. All you have to do is make sure most of your data is up-to-date, consistent; this way, you are assured that you are viewing data in real-time.





Intuitive and easy to use





Cloud accounting software makes accounting convenient for people who do not have comprehensive financial account management experience. It is easy to use and has centralized data which makes it more effective to use.





Automatic backup





There is no need to make backups for files that contain critical data. It was a requirement in the past because data backed up so frequently was likely to get lost due to poor administration. But with the cloud you get automatic data backup.





Easy collaboration





Maintaining a good relationship with suppliers, distributors and other associates is an important task in any business. You can conveniently find invoices and bills with cloud accounting, or determine when a payment has been skipped. Cloud-based accounting systems often allow business owners to collaborate with their accountant on a regular basis to ensure that all financial information is up-to-date, making tax reporting much simpler and smoother.





Tech support





One of the major advantages of an accounting information system is the amount of technical assistance that is available to the customers. Business owners get numerous ways to contact the cloud software company's tech support team, including support for features, web, and forum.





Your software will be constantly up-to-date with cloud-based accounting tools; your data will still reflect the latest and real-time information and your cloud service provider will handle any problems quickly.





Does your company use an accounting system based on the cloud? If not, then what are you waiting for?