Best Cloud ERP Software Providers

Cloud ERP is Software as a Service that allows users to access Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) software over the Internet. Cloud ERP generally has much lower upfront costs, because computing resources are leased by the month rather than purchased outright and maintained on premises. Cloud ERP also gives companies access to their business-critical applications at any time from any location.

While technically the only difference between Cloud ERP and on-premises ERP is where the software is physically located, there are other significant differences. Here we explain some of the key characteristics and advantages of Cloud ERP Software.

The Cloud is particularly valuable to small and medium-size businesses (SMB’s) because it provides access to full-function applications at a reasonable price without a substantial upfront expenditure for hardware and software. Using the right cloud provider, a company can rapidly scale their business productivity software as their business grows or a new company is added.





Tech Cloud ERP:





Tech Cloud ERP is a conceptual cloud-based ERP software to streamline the complete business flow by tracking and analyzing all the departments of your business from a single platform. It accelerates decision-making, integrate processes and provide information in real time with solutions that scale as the company grows. Even connects various processes across the small & midsize business and work more efficiently. It is an enterprise-wide information system that facilitates the flow of data and coordinates all enterprise resources and activities within the business organization. Tech Cloud ERP software provides the best ERP software in India and Tech Cloud ERP has potentially the most direct impact on reducing operational costs.





NetSuite:





NetSuite is one of the pioneer companies in cloud computing. A few years ago, it was acquired by Oracle Corporation, a tech giant in computer technology. The company continues to provide ERP solutions and cloud-based financials for business in more than 100 countries. NetSuite ERP is a complete, highly scalable ERP software built for fast-growing, mid-sized and large businesses. It provides a centralized solution for your enterprise from the top management to the key clerical staff. Automation covers front- and back-end processes involving order management, inventory management, financial management, revenue management, billing, and fixed assets. What makes it an industry-leader is its combination of business intelligence (BI) and financial management operations.





Sage:





Sage Intacct is an ERP product that specializes in financial management. Intacct was purchased by Sage in 2017. Sage Group, now its parent organization is a multinational enterprise software company that’s headquartered in the United Kingdom. With the combination of two companies comes the integration of cloud technology in finance and accounting.

The product is preferred for AICPA business solutions due to its robust financial application. Its primary features include cash management, accounting, vendor management, project accounting, inventory management, and financial reporting, among others. The system’s default dashboard is familiar for users who have experience in using accounting tools, hence, training is easier and faster. It is also customizable to boost productivity and eliminate time-consuming tasks according to your workflow.





Odoo:





Led by its founder and CEO, the company, Odoo S.A., first developed the software in 2005. Since then, it became one of the fastest-growing companies. To further allow company growth, its main product was renamed from TinyERP and OpenERP, respectively, to Odoo.

While the company now has various products, its main software, Odoo, is an ERP solution that unifies sales and project management, e-commerce, point-of-sale (POS) and material resource planning (MRP) in a single tool. But not only that, the system also integrates with a wide array of sales channels and business management solutions so you can successfully run your key processes.





Epicor:





Epicor Software Corporation is a Texas-based global business software company. It was founded in 1972 with products specializing in manufacturing, distribution, retail, and services. The company has experienced various acquisitions and growth in the industry.

In its ERP category, the company offers Epicor ERP. It is software targeted towards medium-sized businesses and large enterprises. Delivering smart and flexible manufacturing and business support, it effectively harnesses new technologies to leverage its processes. This includes the utilization of the Internet of Things, mobility, business analytics, and Big Data. The fully-integrated ERP package handles CRM, project management, inventory, pre-production, human capital, finance, accounting, and supply chain, among many others.





