Communication is the key for successful entrepreneurs - Why soft skills matter





Soft skills and success go hand in hand in today’s business environment. All successful entrepreneurs share the same set of skills, besides the technical, hard skills they have from working for so long in their fields. This set of skills is rather based on attitude, the ability to seamlessly interact with others, and to communicate ideas in a simple and efficient fashion.

This set of skills is relevant because it allows entrepreneurs to share ideas easier and to connect at a more personal level with colleagues, partners, and customers. Below is a series of soft skills, with emphasis on communication, that will help you achieve more as a business owner and employee manager.





Communication

For successful entrepreneurs, being able to communicate their ideas and messages in an effective and desirable fashion is key to spreading their knowledge. Communication also helps them develop fruitful relationships with their co-workers, employees, and collaborators. Good communication skills have to be spread across multiple media channels. People who can understand what you try to communicate are more likely to catch your ideas; to be receptive to those. Ensure that you develop sturdy abilities in the following spheres.

· Listening;

· Written communication;

· Presentation skills;

· Spoken communication skills.





Emotion control

Productive business owners and entrepreneurs seem to all have good emotion control. You will be under a lot of stress as an entrepreneur. You can’t let your actions guided by impulsions and stress. Being in control of your emotions is one of the most important soft skill you can master. According to psychologists, there is a high correlation between emotion regulation and our ability to remain productive under pressure. Some of the most common negative emotions people bring to work are stress, anger, and anxiety. Although these are normal feelings, they can put a strain on your relationships with your co-workers and collaborators.





The key to being in control of your emotions is learning what triggers your stress and negative emotions. This will prevent you from spiralling into an endless chain of emotional reactions. Try to learn to identify negative emotions in your employees and teams, as well. This will allow you to adapt your reactions and your approaches more effectively. It will also put you in control of your teams.

For example, real estate is a challenging and demanding field. Being able to advertise and sell different types of properties demands good knowledge of human nature and high levels of self-control. Managing luxury properties for sale demands even deeper knowledge of how to deal with emotions and regulate your deepest anxieties.





Take an example of the professionals in this field, and try to analyse their behaviour when faced with challenges. It will change your perspective completely.





Problem-solving skills

Successful entrepreneurs have the ability to get in the problem-solving mode and persist until the issue is solved. They are unlikely to give up and pass the responsibility to others when unfortunate scenarios happen.





The key to improving your problem-solving skills is learning how to deal with inevitable problems and challenges. Try to develop your explanatory style. This will help you understand why things happen the way they happen. People generally have issues when faced with work-related challenges. They become unfocused and see their issues as long-term, unsolvable ones. Resilient managers, however, tend to see the business challenges they encounter as short-term issues.





You have a purpose in all your actions

Acting with a purpose is a core skill for productive entrepreneurs. Managers who succeed to acquire this skill feel more connected with their mission and teams. They also inspire their teams to act similarly. Although many people are born with this skill, it can also be taught. You can learn how to reframe your thoughts and action patterns.





Try to develop a mindset that forces you to think of the larger picture; the biggest goal of your establishment and business activity. Try to think of your business as a legacy you leave behind, as an establishment that can bring a change in society and culture.

In dynamic business environments, employees who work in establishments where they are reminded of the bigger picture, tend to be more productive and have a more positive attitude in the workplace. As a result, they tend to see their role in the business and society as a determinant one, being mainly inspired by their employers and managers.





Teamwork

If you want to shine as an entrepreneur, you want to learn how to work and interact with others effectively. Learn how to utilize the human capital in your company and how to distribute different tasks to different employees. Take into account their backgrounds and skills. Learn how to actively listen to your employees. You need to learn how to inspire people in the workplace, and how to lead through example. Teach your employees how to work together and how to function as a team. Of course, you need to also learn how to work with others effectively, as a team.







