Power of Sports Strategies in Human Resource

There is something attractive in watching a team that works together for a common goal. Each member of the team has a role to play. Be it out in the spotlight, or on the sidelines. But regardless of all, they are pushing each other forward towards their common goal.

Power of sports strategies in human resources.

What I believe is that successful sportsmen follow certain principles that can also form the foundation of a productive workplace. Sports is an excellent educator and helps Human Resource to learn a lot from it, whether it is about building a productive team environment or creating the right company ethos.





Here I am pinpointing a few valuable lessons for the HR world that they can learn and apply as strategies.





1. Aim at Hiring the Perfect Candidate:





It is essential that as an organization, you develop your core values and make them a part of your recruitment process. For example, you can hire Lionel Messi or four college-level strikers. Keep in mind that Messi will score more goals than the other four combined. This means you need to employ an elite striker to the goal against an elite goalkeeper. Make sure you invest in the talent that is most suited to your roles. And evaluate how strongly your internal training capabilities can equip them to hit your target.





2. Use of Best Methods and Technology:

If you are a sports fan, you are very much familiar with the injuries. In the sports field, every sportsperson gets injuries and takes a long time to recover to play again. But now physiotherapists use the latest machines and methodologies to aid the speedy recovery. Similarly, for recruiters in the recruitment field, screening multiple resumes single-handedly is a tiresome task. It will generate desired results with the use of an AI tool that is used to fasten this process. Recruiters can use resume parser that extracts the information from resumes and saves the same in data fields. Invest in a resume parser tool that comes with no-code integration. This will bring zero dependencies on technical professionals. With these new techniques, recruiters can get results quickly.





3. Pass the Baton:





We all have witnessed many relay races. It is a race where one player passes the baton to another player to continue the race. Here baton for me is a symbol of communication. The passing of baton signifies communication, where one member passes information to others. This passing of baton seems very easy, but believe me, this is the most challenging part that worries these relay teams the most. Races are won or lost because of these factors. Communication also works the same way. As a team, you must understand each other by building trust and delivering quality work to the leader. If the team is not communicating properly, ideally, it will lead to failure. The passing of the baton is science, but how to use this science is a technique that comes with practice.

4. Chemistry is Important:





The team who played together for years and developed excellent team trust and understanding will lead to great chemistry. Being an HR, you can conduct dozens of interviews to find the perfect fit for the organization. What I believe is before hiring the candidate, you should arrange a meeting with the team lead as well. The candidate will be working with them daily, no matter how perfect the candidate is in the interview and on paper. One bad chemistry will lead the entire team towards failure.

A smart team always comes with intelligent strategies. These strategies help HR to plan, reduce cost, and improve team productivity.