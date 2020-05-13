But now, the tables have changed. Earlier companies and organizations used to question the productivity of the employees working remotely. But now that the COVID-19 has forced everyone to shift their working location from home, companies are seeing the good results in the real-time, and it is even beneficial for them to have work from home option even usually.





Impact of Working Remotely





The statistics say that the employees are more productive than the usual while they are working from home. This is because they do not have to take the hassle of travelling to work in the city’s traffic. Instead of that, they can start their work peacefully at the comfort of their home. It saves them a lot of time and money and improves their productivity ultimately.





Working remotely also tremendously reduces the cost of the company, especially the smaller companies who cannot provide benefits and salary increments as often as possible. But if they give the work from home option, it can help retain employees in the company for more time.





Benefits of Remote Working for Companies





Here are some benefits of employees working from home,





Best of Both Worlds





Employees now have a chance to experience the best of both worlds like the office working and perks of staying at home and spending time with family. It allows them to find a perfect balance between work and home, and it will be easy to maintain and sustain. The usual office hours are 8 hours a day, and according to the company’s policy, they can split the 8 hrs of working and takes breaks in their preferred time. This will help manage their work life and home life.





Less Distraction and More Productivity





If employees can find a peaceful place of their home and set up a mini-office to work remotely, then they are more likely to be productive than the usual office environment. They do not have external distraction or noises so they can peacefully work from home at their own comfort. The studies even say that over 45% of the employees like to work from home and they are working efficiently in less time as well. At this point, working from home should be a casual option for employees in the company.





Saves Money





Remote working can save a lot of money for companies, especially if you are a small company with not enough funding. There is no need to pay for all these extra costs like electricity, internet connection, office spaces, and a lot more. Companies can work with limited staff who are absolutely essential to be present physically, and the rest of the employees can work from home at the comfortably and hassle-free.





In conclusion, to make it more efficient, all the companies should come up with a smart work from home policies and strategies so that both the employees and employers feel comfortable. If planned well, this will hugely benefit many companies and their employees.





Author Bio:





Monish Sinthala is a businessperson and owner of one of the well-established mobile app development companies in Chennai, Pyramidion Solutions. He further wants help to develop new and innovative mobile apps with his team of developers and designers.