Human beings are predominantly aware that the universe is governed by a force, divine or external, that impacts our daily life. While there is a percentage of people who may not have belief, the global populace at large does believe in some influences the planetary system and stars have on our fate. Indian astrology or better still Hindu astrology is one of the most widely respected and practiced across the country. The foundation of Hindu astrology is based on the Vedas. The Hindus strongly believe that the planetary positioning and movement at the time of birth impact our lives, and the influences are a result of our karmic past. The Navagrahas (planetary system) are associated with the Supreme Being and hence rule our lives.

India abounds in best astrologers practicing various forms of Hindu astrology. Most of them have in-depth knowledge of the subject as well as Hindu scriptures that help them give accurate readings and predictions. They also resolve issues for individuals through advice and remedial measures that can help them overcome testing situations in life.





We bring you astrologers from different parts of the country who are experts in their field and come highly recommended. Here are the Top 10 Astrologers in Lucknow.









1) Shri Ajit Shrivastava





This renowned astrologer has thirty years of experience in the field of astrology. He has immense knowledge in various branches of astrology and is an expert in areas that include Vedic Astrology, Vaastu Shastra, Tarot Card Reading, and Psychic Reading.





Shri Ajit Shrivastava has incredible accuracy in his readings and predictions. He offers solutions that integrate the mind, body, and soul, and give fruitful results. Using his vast knowledge of Vedic Astrology, this eminent astrologer provides easy and straightforward remedial measures to his clients on issues related to love and relationship, health, marriage, career, foreign travel, among others. His accurate horoscope readings have helped many clients immensely.





The highly respected astrologer is a resident of Lucknow and is fluent in English and Hindi.





2) Shri Pramod Shastri





Hailing from a Brahmin family, Shri Pramod Shastri was a student of Sanskrit. Since childhood, he showed great interest and passion in occult sciences, including astrology and spiritualism. In his teen years, he started learning about astrology and went on to complete a professional course.





Blessed with immense knowledge, this renowned astrologer has mastered Naturopathy, Yoga, Reiki, Spiritual and Holistic Healing. He is astoundingly accurate in his readings and predictions. He offers sound advice and remedial measures to his clients on issues related to health, family, love and relationship, marriage, compatibility, progeny, education, career, property, and Birth Time certification.





This renowned astrologer has expertise in Varsh (Annual) Kundali and Horary (Prasna) Astrology. He uses this technique when the birth chart for any client is not available. He also handles psychological problems. He uses the Parashara and Jamini system of astrology. With thirteen years of experience in the field of astrology, Shri Pramod Shastri is a resident of Lucknow and is fluent in Hindi.





3) Shri Acharya Mohit Shukla Ji





This eminent astrologer is exceptionally well-known and has a wide following. He has immense knowledge in the field of astrology, and the branches and has been involved in extensive research on the subject. The highly respected astrologer has been a distinguished speaker at numerous events and has toured the country extensively. The esteemed astrologer is an expert and offers services in areas that cover horoscope, palmistry, numerology, tarot card reading, Vaastu Shastra, Vedic Anushthan, gemstone, Jap-Havan, Karam Kand, and marriage bureau.





The renowned astrologer besides practicing astrology has been imparting Vedic knowledge to the underprivileged and orphaned children in Srimad Dayanand Bal Sadan, Motinagar, Lucknow, for the past five years. He has been tirelessly working for the upliftment of the poor and downtrodden as well as minorities. Extremely compassionate, he takes it upon himself to visit any individual in an emergency and help them rid themselves of their misery. His clients are widespread across India and abroad in the United States, Canada, London, South Africa, France, Singapore, and Nepal. He is a resident of Lucknow and is fluent in Hindi.





4) Dr. Amit Kumar Upadhyay





The renowned astrologer has a doctorate in Economics and was drawn to astrology and related sciences early in life. He has immense knowledge in the field of astrology yet consistently continues to enhance his knowledge and skills in this field. Dr. Upadhyay has in-depth knowledge in Vedic Astrology, Numerology, spiritual sciences and is known for his accurate readings and predictions. He is an expert in telephonic Astro counseling. He specializes in reading horoscopes and providing effective remedial measures to his clients on issues related to love and relationship, personal matters, education, marriage, career, finance, life reading, Karam Kand, Vaastu Shastra, and Shubh Muhurtha.

The eminent astrologer offers services that include Vaastu, Palmistry, Feng-Shui, Planets, Rudraksh, Numerology, and Kundli. He is a resident of Lucknow and fluent in Hindi.





5) Shri Acharya Vinay Parashar





An astrologer of international repute, Shri Acharya Vinay Parashar has vast knowledge in the field of astrology. This includes Vedic and Scientific, Lal Kitab Astrology, Kali Kitab Astrology, Numerology, Gemology, Vaastu Shastra, Feng-Shui, Palmistry, Medical Astro-Vaastu and Crystal Ball Reading. He also does spiritual healing. He has been conferred the title of Jyotish Bhushan.





This eminent astrologer is an expert in areas of Pitra Dosha, Mangalik Dosha, Kaal Sarp Dosha, Shrapit Kundli, Blind Horoscope, Black Magic, and other issues. This specialist follows the Indian Vedic and scientific astrology methods when he counsels clients and helps them improve their lives. He offers astrological services to clients on issues related to health, wealth, marriage, love and relationship, partnership, education, property, and assets and provides practical solutions through Yantra, Mantra, and Tantra. He is a resident of Lucknow and is fluent in Hindi.





6) Shri A.R. Somvanshi





The reputed astrologer is renowned across Lucknow. With a master's from Allahabad University, his focus was on astrology as he was fascinated and had a keen interest in the subject. He has mastered traditional and Vedic Astrology, palmistry, and numerology. He has been hugely successful in studying and predicting the birth charts of clients.





This eminent astrologer is an expert in natal horoscope, birth time rectification, Vimshottari Dasha system, stellar, and converse progressions. He offers astrological services in natal horoscope, numerology, palmistry, and stellar progressions. He is a resident of Lucknow and is fluent in Hindi.





7) Shri Acharya Manish





The renowned astrologer has immense knowledge in astrology, Vaastu Shastra, Vedas, and Upanishads. He is well-versed and an expert in areas covering astrology, Vaastu, Medical Astrology, numerology, Jyotish, birth time calculation, and career counseling. He is incredibly understanding and intuitive about his client's issues and provides knowledgeable advice and practical solutions.





This eminent astrologer is amazingly accurate in his readings and predictions, and numerous clients have benefited from his services. He has mastery over Jap rituals, Das Chandi, Shata Chandi, Maa Bhagyalakshmi Mantra, havans, and Poojas. He is a resident of Lucknow and is fluent in Hindi.





8) Shri Pt. Manoj Kumar Dwivedi





Hailing from a Brahmin family in Kanpur, Shri Pt. Manoj Kumar Dwivedi had a fascination for astrology from an early age. He went on to complete courses from reputed institutes and was awarded the title of Jyotish Praveena and Jyotish Visharada from the Indian Council of Astrological Sciences.

This eminent astrologer is an expert in Vedic Astrology and Prashna Kundali. He is amazingly accurate in his readings and predictions. He offers simple and effective solutions to his clients on issues related to love and relationship, marriage, childbirth, and career, among others. He is of the firm belief that with proper astrological guidance and remedies, anyone can live a life of clarity and peace. He is a resident of Lucknow and is fluent in Hindi.





9) Shri Amarnath Tripathi





This renowned astrologer learned astrology under the guidance of his guru, Dr. B.N. Ojha. He has several degrees in astrology to his credit including the Jyotish Shiromani, Jyotish Alankar and Jyotish Vidya Visharad. An expert in Vedic Astrology, Shri Amarnath Tripathi has uncanny accuracy in his readings and predictions.





This famous astrologer provides consultations to clients on issues related to love and relationship, marriage, matchmaking, education, wealth, property, career, and business. He offers sound advice and counseling to his clients besides providing effective and straightforward remedial measures that are most effective. This esteemed astrologer has widespread clientele across India and the world. He is a resident of Lucknow and is fluent in Hindi.





10) Shri Alok Upadhyaya





This renowned astrologer hails from a reputed and distinguished family of astrologers. Holding a degree in Mathematics, this prominent astrologer was drawn to astrology and was amazed by numerology based on the Arabic system. So fascinated was he by this method that he started learning the subject and technique.

Shri Alok Upadhyaya studied Vedic Astrology under the guidance of renowned astrologers, and he started analyzing horoscopes and Kundlis. He provides excellent astrological services to his clients on issues related to love and relationship, marriage, childbirth, disputes, business, and travel. His remedial measures are simple and effective. He has done extensive research in numerology combining Vedic, Arabic, and Western methods and called it Alastro Numerology. This eminent astrologer is a resident of Lucknow and is fluent in Hindi.