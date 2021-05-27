With the importance of digital media growing at a rapid pace, websites have become an important PR tool. A website is often the first thing that appears when people search for a company online. It could be your first and last impression in many cases. It’s why a PR agency includes the company website in its online strategy.

Conversely, applying a few public relations concepts can help you improve your web design considerably. It can help you connect with the visitor better and convert them into customers.

Here are some ways you can use a website as an effective PR tool:

Design All Pages Like Homepage

Now I am not saying that you should make all your webpages look like your homepage. After all, they may have different purposes. It’s just that people put a lot of effort into designing the homepage but neglect other pages.

Your homepage is not the only entry gate of your website. It is one of the pages that your visitors may come across and gives them an idea of your brand.

But unlike with a physical building, your visitor can enter your website through any link as long as it’s indexed. They could enter through the contact us page or one of your blog posts. Their designs could be the first and last impression the visitor gets of your brand.

So, make sure that your website designing company creates a sharp and professional design for all pages.

Create News Section

If your brand or some members are in the news often, then you should include a news section. Letting others know about positive stories covering your brand will help build credibility. You can also use the section to promote CSR activities and give news sites something to talk about. You should include links to your press kit, press release and social network links here.

Making it easier for journalists to cover your brand can go a long way for you. In the press kit, add high-resolution, print-friendly photographs, videos, logos, etc. that a journalist would need for a story. Post bios of important executives, contact details of your spokesperson (someone who is always available) and corporate background information.

Include Blog

Blogging is an effective tool for startups trying to establish themselves in the industry. You can use blog posts to show your industry expertise and build your credibility. Many news sites and bloggers may use your posts as a source, adding to your authority. Inviting bloggers with high credibility in the industry can help your brand as well.

You can also use the blog like your news section until your business grows enough for you to separate them.

Don’t Compromise On SEO

Optimizing for users and search engines can be a tricky business because they may not always agree. Your main focus should obviously be on users but compromising on SEO is not the way to go. SEO helps your website appear high on search results, increasing your visibility.

You need to find relevant keywords with good click-through rates and relevant traffic. You can include them in meta titles and content to improve your SERP ranking.

Local SEO, in particular, is important for upcoming businesses targeting local clients. Without geolocalization, you compete with every website that has ever been launched. It’s pretty simple too. You can add your physical address to your contact us page in HTML and footnote with schema markup.

Make Website User-friendly

There’s no point in adding features to boost your PR if the public has a hard time using your site. Your website should be easy to navigate, quick to load and mobile-friendly.

Responsive design is a must these days to reach audiences on different devices. A responsive website adapts to the screen size, making it ideal for mobile users. You should also add large buttons and links with enough gaps to help people tap them with ease.

You can improve the website’s loading speed by using a simple codebase and optimizing the content. Making the menu simple to use helps with the navigation. You can use features like hamburger menu, sticky menu, breadcrumbs, etc. as well.