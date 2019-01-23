Comparison between Top Online Food Delivery PlatformsTushar Singh
In the age of internet, ordering the food online has become a very common thing. Gone are those when we used to call the restaurant for food which often leads to miscommunication.
The demand for ordering food online has not increased the revenue in online food ordering industry but also competition between online food ordering companies. According to business insider , UBS (investment banking company) says that online food ordering market could be $365 billion industry by 2030.
Looking at the success of established online food ordering websites like Zomato, FoodPanda and, Deliverro. Nowadays many aspiring entrepreneurs are also looking at investing in online food delivery business.
In the news published on cnn.com, Deliveroo has $2 billion valuation in just five years.
The entrepreneur’s interest in the industry has also increased the demand of readymade platforms to launch online food ordering website and mobile app. As using readymade platforms for launching a website or app, not only saves your time but also save your million dollars.
The biggest advantage of the readymade platform is that even if you do not have technical knowledge still you can use the platform very easily.
In the following post I have compared the top online food ordering & delivery platforms on the basis of following points:-
- Multivendor Capabilities
- Pricing
- Mobile App
- Availability of Live Demo
- Technical Support
- Experience in Industry
1. YoYumm
Multivendor Capabilities:
Yes, YoYumm offer multivendor functionalities. You can start a fully fledge multi restaurant food delivery marketplace with YoYumm.
Pricing:
YoYumm packages start from $499. The platform also offers flexible payment options.
Go Quick Package - $499
Go Custom package- $4999
Mobile App:
YoYumm offers IOS and Android mobile apps for buyer, seller, and delivery staff. The mobile apps price is available on the website.
Availability of Live Demos:
You can check live demos for admin, customer, merchant and delivery at here: http://demo.yoyumm.com/
Technical Support:
YoYumm is built by FATbit Technologies and the company offers 1 year free technical support on all the products.
Experience in Industry:
FATbit Technologies has more than 13 years of experience in the industry.
How to Start:
YoYumm is a product of FATbit Technologies. To start or to know in details, visit here: https://www.fatbit.com/online-food-ordering-software-script.html
2. Menu Drive
Multivendor Capabilities
No, Menu Drive does not offer multivendor capabilities
Pricing –
Monthly Plan - $99 a month per store
Annual plan - $90 a month per store
Enterprise -10+ stores, contact for pricing
Mobile App
Menu Drive does not offer mobile App
Availability of Live Demos
Live demos are not available
Technical Support
No, Technical Support Available
Experience In Industry
Menu Drive has more 9 years in the industry
How to Start
To start, visit menu drive website: https://www.menudrive.com/
3. Pakodus
Multivendor Capabilities
Yes, Pakodus Offer multivendor capabilities
Pricing –
No Details Available
Mobile App
Yes, Pakodus offers mobile Application for Customer, vendor and delivery staff.
Availability of Live Demo
Need to send a request for live demo.
Technical Support
Pakodus offer 1 month free technical support
Experience In Industry
Pakodus has more 8 years in the industry
How to Start
To start, visit Pakodus website: https://www.pakodus.com/
4. Mobi Commerce
Multivendor Capabilities
Yes, Mobi Commerce offer multivendor capabilities
Pricing
No Details Available
Mobile App
Yes, Mobi Commerce offers mobile Application
Availability of Live Demo
Need to send a request for live demo.
Technical Support
No, Technical Support Available
Experience in Industry
Mobi Commerce has more 9 years in the industry
How to Start
To start, visit Mobi Commerce website: https://www.mobicommerce.net/
Hope it helps you. If you have a good experience with any other online food ordering and delivery platform, please do share in the comments. I will add them in this post.