In the age of internet, ordering the food online has become a very common thing. Gone are those when we used to call the restaurant for food which often leads to miscommunication.





The demand for ordering food online has not increased the revenue in online food ordering industry but also competition between online food ordering companies. According to business insider , UBS (investment banking company) says that online food ordering market could be $365 billion industry by 2030.





Looking at the success of established online food ordering websites like Zomato, FoodPanda and, Deliverro. Nowadays many aspiring entrepreneurs are also looking at investing in online food delivery business.





In the news published on cnn.com, Deliveroo has $2 billion valuation in just five years.





The entrepreneur’s interest in the industry has also increased the demand of readymade platforms to launch online food ordering website and mobile app. As using readymade platforms for launching a website or app, not only saves your time but also save your million dollars.





The biggest advantage of the readymade platform is that even if you do not have technical knowledge still you can use the platform very easily.





In the following post I have compared the top online food ordering & delivery platforms on the basis of following points:-





Multivendor Capabilities

Pricing

Mobile App

Availability of Live Demo

Technical Support

Experience in Industry





1. YoYumm





Multivendor Capabilities:





Yes, YoYumm offer multivendor functionalities. You can start a fully fledge multi restaurant food delivery marketplace with YoYumm.





Pricing:

YoYumm packages start from $499. The platform also offers flexible payment options.





Go Quick Package - $499

Go Custom package- $4999





Mobile App:

YoYumm offers IOS and Android mobile apps for buyer, seller, and delivery staff. The mobile apps price is available on the website.





Availability of Live Demos:

You can check live demos for admin, customer, merchant and delivery at here: http://demo.yoyumm.com/





Technical Support:

YoYumm is built by FATbit Technologies and the company offers 1 year free technical support on all the products.





Experience in Industry:

FATbit Technologies has more than 13 years of experience in the industry.





How to Start:

YoYumm is a product of FATbit Technologies. To start or to know in details, visit here: https://www.fatbit.com/online-food-ordering-software-script.html





2. Menu Drive





Multivendor Capabilities

No, Menu Drive does not offer multivendor capabilities





Pricing –

Monthly Plan - $99 a month per store

Annual plan - $90 a month per store

Enterprise -10+ stores, contact for pricing





Mobile App

Menu Drive does not offer mobile App





Availability of Live Demos

Live demos are not available





Technical Support

No, Technical Support Available





Experience In Industry

Menu Drive has more 9 years in the industry





How to Start

To start, visit menu drive website: https://www.menudrive.com/





3. Pakodus





Multivendor Capabilities

Yes, Pakodus Offer multivendor capabilities





Pricing –

No Details Available





Mobile App

Yes, Pakodus offers mobile Application for Customer, vendor and delivery staff.





Availability of Live Demo

Need to send a request for live demo.





Technical Support

Pakodus offer 1 month free technical support





Experience In Industry

Pakodus has more 8 years in the industry





How to Start

To start, visit Pakodus website: https://www.pakodus.com/





4. Mobi Commerce





Multivendor Capabilities

Yes, Mobi Commerce offer multivendor capabilities





Pricing

No Details Available





Mobile App

Yes, Mobi Commerce offers mobile Application





Availability of Live Demo

Need to send a request for live demo.





Technical Support

No, Technical Support Available





Experience in Industry

Mobi Commerce has more 9 years in the industry





How to Start

To start, visit Mobi Commerce website: https://www.mobicommerce.net/









Hope it helps you. If you have a good experience with any other online food ordering and delivery platform, please do share in the comments. I will add them in this post.



