Complete Guide for On-Demand Food Delivery App Development

By Gaurav Singh
6th Jan 2020
  • +0
Share on
close
  • +0
Share on
close
Share on
close

The new profitable start-up era has emerged in the 21st century and ‘Food Delivery’ start-ups have entered the market in full swing. Food Delivery Apps provide the doorstep delivery making it convenient for the customer to enjoy their favourite restaurant food at their home itself, this in itself is revolutionary as earlier only limited food chains provided this service. Some of the most famous food delivery apps like Zomato, Swiggy, etc. have made this possible.


Since this industry has a large customer base, people are considering joining this by making their own Food Delivery App. Some examples of popular food delivery mobile apps are – UberEats, Swiggy, Grabhub, Foodpanda, etc. In some cases, it is for their shops, restaurants, and hotels but most of the small-scale businesses don’t go for this option mainly due to limited monopoly to spend. So, here in this article, we will discuss the cost of making such food delivery apps.


We will be starting with the components of these apps.


Components of Online Food Ordering App Development–

Any development is successful only when the components making it are working in proper order and function as one. Components of on-demand food delivery app are –


  • Customer Side
  • Restaurant Side
  • Delivery Side 
  • Admin Side 


Working with the components in proper order is important for the company to turn into a profit-making company. 


The customer side includes the screen containing the list of restaurants to choose from, the menu of those restaurants, the location of these restaurants, and their specialty. 


The delivery side includes the information of the restaurant from where the order is to be picked up and the location of the customer to where the order is to be delivered. Once the order is delivered the order tracker should show the order as delivered and show the ones which are pending.


The restaurant side of the app is the most important component, if the restaurant declines to take the order, the customer will receive notification from the app. They also show the timings of the restaurants.


The admin side is the master controller which makes sure that the other three components are working properly without any disorientation. Customer care also comes under this component.


This network is not as small as the above paragraph makes it look it is. To maintain such a large network and ensure its smooth functionality, a large sum of money is needed. 


Food Delivery Mobile App Development

Image Source

Some of the other key factors determining the cost of the app are as follows –


  • Size of the App – If the app provides the user with a lot of features, then the space required by the app also increases. Hence, to avoid many unnecessary elements in the to be included in the app it is good to start with a Minimum Viable Product (MVP).
  • The User Interface (UI) of the app also is very important as if the app is not user-friendly then it won’t gain popularity. Hence, a good app development company is to be consulted and hired for this purpose.
  • The app development team is the most important part of any application as they become a key factor in the app’s popularity. If the app isn’t user-friendly or has much unnecessary information in it, it leads to a decline in its revenue and thereby goes bankrupt.


Hence including all the above-mentioned factors, the estimated cost of any food delivery app development will be around $10000 to $15000.

  • +0
Share on
close
  • +0
Share on
close
Share on
close
This is a YourStory community post, written by one of our readers.The images and content in this post belong to their respective owners. If you feel that any content posted here is a violation of your copyright, please write to us at mystory@yourstory.com and we will take it down. There has been no commercial exchange by YourStory for the publication of this article.
Report an issue
Authors
Gaurav Singh

A Technical graduate, Entrepreneur full of enthusiasm, founder and CEO of iGlobsyn Technologies, a leading mobile app development Company providing Web and Mobile Application development services.  I love to write about software and trending technology topics and thereby sharing my knowledge and research via related articles.

Related Tags

Trending Now

Trending Stories

6 Freelance Jobs that Can Pay a Full Time Income

George Plus Kate Best of Budgets

Top 8 Upcoming Small Business Trends That Will Impact Growth for 2020

How Kya

Best Business Ideas to Start in Delhi with Low Investment [2019]

Anujeet Shivam

Three strategies in holistic search engine marketing

Mayur Bhatt
Daily Capsule
Don't give up - your startup fix for the week
Read Here

Latest

Updates from around the world

Three strategies in holistic search engine marketing

Mayur Bhatt

5 Easy Ways to Turn Your Ordinary Life into Extra-Ordinary!

Shaadidukaan

Why upskilling is important

Avadhut Desai

The Definitive Guide to Account-Based Marketing

shubhankar Gupta

Beginners Guide to Online Privacy

Neha Kapoor

10 Best Practices to Generate Website Backlinks

Danya Ayaz

Sign up for our Daily Newsletter

Our Partner Events

Hustle across India
Tue Oct 08 2019

She Builds Tech Mentorship Program

Vijayawada
Tue Nov 19 2019

Zoholics

Mumbai
Thu Jan 09 2020

GIPC 2020

New Delhi
Thu Feb 13 2020

Future of Women 2020

Bangalore