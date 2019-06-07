Start a NGO: Also Know about the Procedure for Registration

NGO or the Non Government Organizations are made with the aim to help the vulnerable societies without earning profit. NGO Registration online is for the section 8 company registration in India.Anil Sharma
NGO or the Non Government Organizations are made with the aim to help the vulnerable societies without earning profit. NGO Registration online is for the section 8 company registration in India. NGO registration helps these types of organizations to get legal entity of their organization which makes it more credible in the eyes of contributors and the law.
In this article, we will discuss the online process for NGO registration in detail.
If you are thinking to establish a non-government organization we highly recommend you to get the NGO registration first. It can be done online or offline depending upon the type of organization. In India, one can go for registration of an NGO in three possible legal ways;
These three business models are regulated by separate acts as there are many distinct features of every model. One can choose according to their personal requirement, preferences, scale and level of operation. Enterslice helps you to obtain registration in any of the above given business models.
There are basically three types of NGO registration available they are in the form of trust registration, society registration and section 8 company registrations. Here is the procedure to obtain registration in any of these 3 categories:
There are certain additional formalities that are required to be met while going for Section 8 registration online. Here is the process you need to follow:
NGO registration online is an easy process that can be accomplished with the help of team of Enterslice. One has to submit all the important documents including the MOA and the bylaws for the registration process. Only section 8 company has the NGO Registration Online facility while trust and society NGOs are registered with the registrar. To know more about the NGO registration online or to get your registration done drop a mail to Enterslice at info@eneterslice.com.
Hello Everyone,
This is Anil, having an experience about 3 years in digital world and currently associated with Enterslice and I am regularly publishing different types of featured articles about the globe. Enterslice offers business consulting services across the world. For more details you can visit https://www.enterslice.com or call now @9870310368.
Hello Everyone,
This is Anil, having an experience about 3 years in digital world and currently associated with Enterslice and I am regularly publishing different types of featured articles about the globe. Enterslice offers business consulting services across the world. For more details you can visit https://www.enterslice.com or call now @9870310368.