Coping With Stress and Anxiety: Five Effective Tips

Considering the hectic routine of people in the current day and age, persistent dominance of anxiety and stress isn't shocking. Hence, below is an intricate guide of dealing with stress effectively.

1. Start moving:

After the conduction of several expansive kinds of research, it has been declared that one of the most effective ways to cope with stress and anxiety is to start moving around. When you stand or sit in one position, the energy becomes fixated in one place. Thus, by moving around, you can channelise your energy and let it exit from your body. For this purpose, you can go for a jog to the nearby park or start dancing in your bedroom.

2. Write down your thoughts:

Stress and anxiety are triggered only when you suppress your emotions for too long. Hence, it is essential to oust your emotions. You can achieve this through the process of catharsis. Hence, individuals who have the habit of writing daily somehow tend to feel less stressed and collected as they are constantly in touch with their inner self. It is necessary to have a healthy attachment with your inner self as that makes you self-aware. Hence, you’ll be aware of your present state of mind and emotions.

3. Listen to energetic music:

Music is an exceptionally influential element that tends to generate high energy in your body and makes you feel empowered. What is even more interesting to know is that music helps you in maintaining concentration and focus. It diverts the attention of the unnecessary noise and compels you to focus on one thing.

4. Surround yourself with plants:

Plants have long been discovered as quick stress relievers. Thus, if you’re someone who enjoys the presence of plants, you can use it for your benefit. Take up planting as a hobby and surround yourself with their energy. Keep indoor plants in your living room as you spend most of your time there. Plants have the power to calm your nerves and maintain a normal heart rate.

5. Try meditation:

Meditation is usually recommended for people who suffer from anxiety and stress. However, it produces absolutely no results if it isn’t done right. Therefore, first, try to learn how to practise yoga and mindfulness the right way and then inculcate it in your routine.

6. Strike a superman pose:

Several psychological studies have shown that if you stand and strike a superman pose, you will feel much more settled and calm. Thus, if you are concerned and excessively stressed about an important presentation, then you should spread your legs and stand straight with a strong upright posture. Put your hands on your waist and breathe deeply, in and out. You have to follow this suit for five minutes straight. It is preferable if you follow this regime by looking at yourself in the mirror.





