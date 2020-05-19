Are you looking to grow your online eCommerce store in 2020? Once you have created your Magento online store, the next step is to scale it up with advanced features and functionalities to increase your conversion and sales. Getting potential customers will significantly help your business to generate more revenue.





Well, you are at the right place, because this post is packed with the best Magento 2 Store Pickup Extension for the merchants who run online shops. This extension will help store owners to drive customers to their online store by allowing searching the nearest physical store. Customers can place an order and pick up a product from the offline store at the scheduled date and time with the help of the Google maps.





Table of content:





What is Magento 2 Store Pickup Extension?

Features of Store Pickup Extension

Working of Magento 2 Store Pickup Extension

At Admin End

At Front End

Benefits

Conclusion





What is Magento 2 Store Pickup Extension?





Magento 2 Store Pickup Extension allows your customer to select their nearest location to pick up their product, and it supports Google map’s instant direction feature. With the help of this, visitors can easily categorize multiple stores based on city and country by adding countless store pickups and locations.





Features of Store Pickup Extension





Allow customers to select the pickup store during the checkout process

Customers can add all the details of a mentioned pickup location, including store address, phone number, store images, reviews, etc.

Allows adding an unlimited number of store pickup and store locations for the brand on the website

Describe the available days and time slots of the store

Read the longitude and latitude value of the store, which are listed.

Share store name, date, and timing details in an order email.

Customers can select the convenient date and time for the pickup from the available options.

Easy location selection

Efficient store searching

Allows adding days to restrict store pickup





Working of Magento 2 Store Pickup





At Admin End:





First of all, you need to install the Store Pickup Extension. As soon as an admin installs Store Pickup Extension, the admin can empower the store pickup shipping method, and it will be accessible at the front end with shipping rates.





Enable the store pickup shipping method

Set the countries for which store owners want to allow store pickup shipping

Select payment methods

Set the store pickup address





At Front End:





At the front end, customers will able to check the available stores at the frontend. Here, they can also locate open stores with the help of Google Maps.

Check available store hours

By clicking search stores button, customers will able to search stores by destination country and city

Customers can check the store pickup method on the cart page

Customers can see store pickup shipping rates on the checkout page





Benefits:





Reduce the frequency of cart abandonment

Decrease shipping cost and time

Help to grow sales

Enhance customer loyalty

Improve customer service

Give a pleasant shopping experience





Conclusion





The availability of Magento 2 Store Pickup Extension helps to increase customer trust and bring more potential buyers to your store by providing a secure shopping experience. By providing a comfortable delivery of products to buyers, store owners can improve conversion and boost sales. However, if you wish, you can take the help of Magento experts to deploy this extension on your website.