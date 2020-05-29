A lot of people have said that the on-demand applications have reduced the gap between the supply and the demand. These apps have not in any way reduced the distance between them but rather, have connected them using small but effective bridges!





The on-demand revolution has touched almost every territory of our lives, and in some cases, even the most unexpected ones. The usual suspects are transportation, food delivery, and courier services. However, no one would have expected mobile apps to be available for dog walking, babysitting, and in this context, online tutoring.

The e-learning transformation

For a long time in history, the concept of teaching has always remained monotonous. Even after technology started to make its inroads into almost every industry, teaching and education remained a bit immune and unshakeable. However, just like printing technology, the mobile app revolution was getting too mainstream to not give in!





This had resulted in the creation of a lot of demand tutoring applications.

How do they work?

Any person who embarks on the process of an on-demand tutor app development will say that the app is, in essence, and Uber for tutors. It works in a way that is quite similar to how Uber finds you a cab, but with a lot of intricacies and filtration processes.





Using the app, a student can request a tutor online at a time of their choice for a subject in which they require assistance.

A few compelling statistics

The demand for tutor app development has to be in line with the market growth for e-learning. The e-learning industry has been growing at a CAGR of about 4.9% between 2014 and 2019. This number can be considered commendable because of a couple of factors. One is that the tutoring industry was never on the cards for the on-demand mobile app revolution. The second is that even mainstream on-demand mobile apps were growing at a similar rate during this time.





The tutoring market for the K-12 section was valued at over 600 million in 2019. The number is expected to steadily grow at a staggering CAGR of 12% between 2019 and 2023.





All these statistics only prove that this is a perfect time for any business to embark on an endeavor of tutor app development.

How does a tutor app work - the feature-list

The answers to both the questions go hand-in-hand. It would be good to know the way in which the tutor app on-demand works, so the features can be understood.





There are distinct applications for the tutor and for the student that make up the ecosystem. In addition, there is also an administrator who is responsible for the general health of the app.





Let us first start looking at things from a tutor's perspective.





A tutor downloads the app that is specifically designed for them. They can create a profile with the details of their location, experience, specialization, and work timings that they are comfortable with.





The student downloads their app and they can search for the tutor based on their location, and the subject for which they need tutelage. They can select tutors based on ratings and reviews by other students. If need be, they should also be able to chat with the tutors, so they can get their queries classified.





Once the tutor is booked, the student should be able to make the payment without any difficulty by using multiple payment methods, and the tutor should be able to get the payment transferred to their bank account without any delay.

The features for the student app

The student should be able to quickly register for the services by using a simple login mechanism. They can use the classic email or password. Today, the app should also facilitate logging in through credentials like Google and Facebook, and if possible, LinkedIn.





The app should have simple-to-use, but comprehensive-in-functionality search option. The student should be able to search for tutors based on their choice of subject, experience, location, language, and cost.





Based on the experience with the tutor, the student should be able to rate them and review them, so it can be made useful for future students. It can also serve as an effective feedback mechanism for the tutor.





Chat through video conferencing should be available. This would not only help make communication better, getting it close to the classic education ecosystem but also give both the student and the teacher a sense of being connected through conversation.





The student should be able to make payments without any hassle. For this purpose, a versatile payment gateway should be integrated with the app. The payment gateway should support all the major payment methods like credit cards, debit cards, internet banking, and wallets.

The features for the tutor app

Just like how a student can create a profile without hassle, a tutor should also be able to create their profile. However, the tutor should also furnish additional information like their experience, their certificates, and their latest photograph. Given today's internet speeds and camera capabilities, it would even be a better option to have a video profile of the tutor.





In a gig economy, a person who works in a different field and in a different company might have expertise in a subject that they can teach students. Taking into consideration this factor, the tutor should be able to provide time updates on the calendar showing their availability in terms of both date and time. If they cancel a tutorship appointment, they should be able to provide valid reasons for the same. The calendar should also be integrated with school calendars, so students can book tutors according to their exam schedules.





The tutor should have full liberty to accept or reject the requests that are given by students based on their convenience.





For many tutors, the business that they get through the app is their key earning. They should be able to quickly transfer data earnings from the app to their bank accounts. It is the swiftness with which the transfer happens that earns the trust of the tutors, not just from one person but from the entire network of tutors that they might be connected with, with or without your app!





If your app has a monetization model that involves sponsored listings, the tutor should be able to make a payment for your app and get their names listed on the top of relevant searches.

Conclusion

At a time of a global crisis when stepping out of homes is considered a luxury, online tutoring is one of the most promising ways to ensure that students get their education. This might be a perfect time for you to launch your own Uber for tutors. However, creating an app from scratch could be a hassle. It involves quite a lot of time and money, and it might not be possible to say that your app will be completely free of bugs.





Alternatively, you can consider using white label clones of apps that will give you all the basic functionalities of a normal tutor app. The on-demand tutor app development companies will ensure that they customize it according to your requirements. If you would like to be a part of this interesting market that is set to grow at more than 12%, all you need to do is get in touch with a tutor app development company right away.