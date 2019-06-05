Digital Marketing and SEO overview

What is Digital Marketing?





Digital marketing is the only way to advertise digital products or physical entities nowadays. It is used to connect with customers where they use to spend much of their time like on social media, blogs, communities, groups, etc.





Society is changing and the way of marketing has been changed or shifted from traditional marketing to Online Digital Marketing.





Digital Marketing has been changed in these two decades and has also changed consumer behavior & business.





Digital Marketing Strategy









Benefits of Digital Marketing





Instant communication between Buyers and sellers. Society Demands transparency. Foster emotional Intimacy Encourage innovation in Business. Made Brands more Human. Brand with Droves of Data.





It has also changed the social trends and brought an impact on consumer demand and behavior.





The way of people has been changed with time and digital technology evolution.





Top three ways to do Digital Marketing





Content marketing Social Media Marketing Email Marketing





Texas SEO Company DigiManako follows three above strategies to help and boost their clients ranking on search engines.





Content Marketing





Content marketing is the method used by bloggers and content marketers to reach to their potential customers and audiences.





Nowadays every company keeps the blog on their websites because posting articles on a particular interval brings a good image in the eyes of the search engines and which helps to make our site an authority site.





We should also write the articles on our website blogs to teach our audiences and customers about our products.





Social Media Marketing





Social Media Marketing is the second way to promote physical products and digital products. We can reach our audiences where they spend most of the time.





Social Media Marketers uses Facebook advertisement and google adwords to promote create effective ads to teach about their products and brings huge sales conversions.





Email Marketing





Email marketing is the third method or way to contact potential targeted customers for sales conversions.





Nowadays every bloggers' aim is to collects email through email subscription pop-ups.





It is the oldest traditional way but one of the evergreen method to brings traffics on the website.

Social Media Marketing Platforms









What is Search Engine Optimization (SEO)?





Search Engine Optimization (SEO) is the way to optimize the blog posts to get rank on the first page of google or any other search engines. It is the way to tell the google about the topics.





It helps to boost the ranking and brings more traffics (targeted audiences) on the product pages.





Types of Search Engine Optimization (SEO)





On Page SEO Off Page SEO





On Page SEO





It is used to optimize the articles so that it can tell the search engines about the article topic but here we need to think one thing.





We should write an article for both search engines and users. I meant to say articles should not look like spammy. It should be human readable.





Off Page SEO





Off Page SEO is used to build the authority of the website and individual pages.





The best way to building the authority site is to getting editorial backlinks from other authority websites in your niche.





It would be more beneficial for your site if you take the backlinks from your competitors.





If you maintain your website Authority DA and Page Authority PA, you can easily rank your articles on any search engines.





