EDITIONS
Growth hacks

Budget solution to Digital marketing solutions

Esta Global
18th Jul 2019
  • Share Icon
  • Facebook Icon
  • Twitter Icon
  • LinkedIn Icon
  • Reddit Icon
  • WhatsApp Icon
Share on

Effective marketing is key to sustenance and growth for all business ventures. Whether it is a multinational brand or a local startup survival without digital marketing is virtually impossible in current scenario. The digital space in its many forms has become the hotspot for visibility to prospective clients. Yet, digital marketing environment is rapidly changing.


An in house marketing team may not be apt for successful digital marketing strategy and implementation. Outsourcing to a digital marketing company is best solution. Luckily, there is several efficient digital marketing company in Kolkata who have effective digital marketing strategies which can be beneficial for business growth. However choosing the right agency may require some efforts.


Digital Marketing Company in Kolkata –Budget solution to Digital marketing solutions


Digital marketing when on a budget


If you are stepping into a new business or planning revamp any existing business and may not have large budget for digital marketing. As business is essentially going online and large portion of customer look for products online, it is a necessity. The good news is that digital marketing is possible on a budget as well. It is not necessary that you employ an overtly costly digital marketing project for success of the digital marketing campaign of your brand. But concentrating on the cost too much may affect thee derivatives. Let us look into ways through which you can break the cost to affordable marks.


 Know your company’s specific needs


Digital marketing has huge scope. A digital marketing service includes many areas like Digital Branding, Social media Optimization, Pay Per Click, Programmatic marketing, Mobile marketing, Application development are some of the segments listed on a broader note. Here there is a choice. The first is to launch a three sixty degree digital marketing campaign as designed by a Digital marketing company in Kolkata. A properly planned digital marketing campaign across all platforms may guarantee success in term of revenue growth of a business venture. But it may incur large cost of implementation. But, here one may reduce the cost significantly if you can identify a company’s specific needs and plan digital marketing on specific platforms.


Mobile marketing


When planning as digital marketing venture on a budget you should always keep mobile marketing on priority. It is has been researched that mobile marketing is the easiest and most cost effective method of marketing. An able digital marketing company in India may be able to plan a success mobile marketing plan. This way you can reach huge customer base through mobile, tablet and other similar devices. As revenue grows you can slowly expand your digital media marketing to other segments.


Mobile Marketing


Digital marketing on a low budget -A word of caution


It is great if you can find a really good company which can provide authentic service on a budget price. But if you are planning to get a marketing service on overtly low price you must check the viability of the price. It is fact that good services incur reasonable cost. So please check before inking any deal with a company which promises to deliver services at very low price.

  • Share Icon
  • Facebook Icon
  • Twitter Icon
  • LinkedIn Icon
  • Reddit Icon
  • WhatsApp Icon
Share on
This is a YourStory community post, written by one of our readers.The images and content in this post belong to their respective owners. If you feel that any content posted here is a violation of your copyright, please write to us at mystory@yourstory.com and we will take it down. There has been no commercial exchange by YourStory for the publication of this article.
Report an issue
Authors
Esta Global

Esta Global is a house of web developers and digital marketing specialists who are known for their dexterous strategizing skills that have let many companies acquire a spot on the global map. Any project that comes our way sees success imminently. We are an impassioned lot who are here to create your brand for tomorrow.

Related Tags

Authors
Esta Global

Esta Global is a house of web developers and digital marketing specialists who are known for their dexterous strategizing skills that have let many companies acquire a spot on the global map. Any project that comes our way sees success imminently. We are an impassioned lot who are here to create your brand for tomorrow.

Latest Stories

10 common mistakes that Node.JS Developers make

by WebClues Global

How Exactly Does Newfangled MEAN Thing Stack Up Against LAMP

by Amit Agrawal

Does Coworking space possesses the strength to break the rigid commercial real estate lobby?

by Umesh Uttamchandani

VALUATION OF STARTUPS

by Nitin Pahilwani

Top 10 ReactJS Development Companies across the World

by QSS Technosoft

7 effective ways to boost Your WordPress Speed & Performance

by Jonathan Merchant