How Digital Marketing can help Enterprises to grow?

In the increasingly connected world of today, the number of people on the World Wide Web has grown significantly high. If statistics are to be believed then around 4.54 billion people or 59 percent of the global population are said to be active internet users as of January 2020 (Source: Statista). This is attributable to the easy availability (and affordability) of smart devices, especially mobiles and the rapid spread of the internet bandwidth. Given that a large user segment leverages the internet for information, and sundry other things, enterprises can take a cue.





Traditional marketing has its limitations in terms of reach and longevity not to speak of the high cost it entails. Enterprises, especially the smaller and medium ones can use the digital medium to reach out to their target demography, quickly and cost effectively. With digital marketing, they can give their business the necessary visibility and reach.





Not convinced? Then take a look at the below-mentioned reasons as to why it’s high time to start doing so:









1. Growing Use of the Internet





As mentioned above, the internet is growing at a phenomenal rate as well as the number of people accessing it through devices. This means if an enterprise does not have an online presence in the presence of a website, web or mobile application, it is undermining the prospects for growth. And digital marketing is the key to enhance a business’s online exposure.





2. A Change in Consumers’ Behaviour





Since the Internet has made information more accessible, potential consumers have become more discerning about the businesses they would patronize. They would, in all likelihood, visit websites built by any professional website design company that provide the best user experience – loading speed, easy navigability, attractive layout, and others.





One of the ways to confirm this is the increased significance of the online reviews and rating system. According to stats, around 90% of buyers view the ratings and read online reviews about a product before making a purchase.





Other than online reviews, people also visit social media platforms and chat forums to seek information about a brand, product or service. Naturally, conducting digital marketing across these channels can garner more visibility and build more awareness about your brand.





3. Track and Measure the Performance of Digital Marketing Campaign





In the case of traditional marketing, one cannot track the exact number of people following marketing campaigns run in the form of billboards, festoons, roadshows and advertisements on newspapers and electronic media, among others. But the powerful tool of online analytics provides the right mechanism to track the performance of any digital marketing campaign.





Armed with such insights, enterprises can modify their strategies and get a positive impact on their investments.





In the following passages, we offer a deeper insight into some of the effective digital marketing strategies that can promote a brand, and its products or services.





So, let’s dive in!

Effective Digital Marketing Strategies to Adopt





1. Pay Per Click (PPC) Campaign





PPC is digital marketing 101. This is an advertising model where marketers pay the host of the ad platform every time their ad is clicked.





The objective of a PPC campaign is to drive instant visibility to a business website. Other than boosting brand awareness, PPC may also create a positive impact on one’s conversion rate.





2. Search Engine Optimization (SEO)





If PPC is about garnering instant visibility for a business, SEO is about building a brand step-by-step organically.





Imagine a scenario. The effort made towards keyword bidding and writing attractive ad copies courtesy a PPC campaign has led a lot of traffic to a site. Now, once these visitors reach the site should they face issues like slow loading speed, outdated content, and others, they would in all likelihood end up leaving the site thereby increasing its bounce rate.





The result? All efforts and resources spent on PPC advertisement come to nought.





So, what’s the solution?





The answer is Search Engine Optimization (SEO).





It is a non-paid means to increase organic traffic to a website. It may take some time to show results but will help to boost the search engine ranking organically and driving traffic consistently.





Some of the essential SEO activities include the following:





Optimizing content with relevant and long-tail keywords: This helps search engines to crawl the website content and display it on search results based on relevant search queries.

Adding Alt-tags for videos and images

Optimizing meta title and description

Earning backlinks or link juice from external sites to improve a site’s Domain Authority (DM). A high DM would speak volumes of a site’s credibility and reliability.





3. Local Search Engine Optimization





An interesting observation! There has been a 900% increase in the “near me searches” from 2013 to this day (Source: Hubspot). These humongous numbers of “near me” searches can be leveraged with local Search Engine Optimization.





Here’s how one can do that:





1.Optimize the page title tags and meta data to include the city name along with the service one provides.





2.Include local business schema to allow the search engine to easily identify the type of business and its location. From the organization’s name and address to its opening hours and contact details - everything is included in this form of structured data markup.





4. Social Media Marketing





According to a recent study by Oberlo, about 3.5 billion people worldwide regularly access social media. Leveraging such a wide audience can help to build awareness about a brand and generate leads. One needs to keep an eye on the new social media channels to find out where the target audience is spending more time.





Again, selecting social channels as per one’s campaign goals can help save bucks and deliver the optimum results. For instance, LinkedIn is an ideal portal for those operating in the B2B (Business to Business) space. On the other hand, Instagram offers an opportunity to promote any event that a brand organizes or promotes.





5. Content Marketing





Content is the king in the contemporary digital ecosystem. To win a competitive edge, one needs to curate quality content (such as blog, ebooks, videos, PPT, infographic, etc.) to create brand equity.





Here’s a quick tip. Make sure to add a CTA (Call to Action) in the content to drive conversion. For example, one may write a content on the checklist for responsive website design and include a CTA like “avail our website design services to develop a secure and responsive website”.





6. Email Marketing





Email marketing is considered the third most popular digital marketing tactics (Source: Clutch.co). Instead of viewing generic ads, people prefer to receive personalized messages tailored to their preferences and needs. A personalized email is important in establishing a relationship with one’s potential leads and existing or past customers. So, businesses can make email marketing a potential weapon for increasing customer engagement. However, one should include a link to the site or service/product page in the mail. This can help in driving traffic to the site and ultimately boost sales.





7. Ratings and Reviews





Ratings and reviews, though do not form a part of traditional digital marketing, play a major role in evoking a positive brand impression among the target audience. According to a study by Qualtrics, about 91% of people check out online reviews before purchasing a product/service.





Here’s how a business can improve online reviews for its products or services:





Ask customers to leave a review or rate the product or service. Remember, rating a product takes less time than writing reviews, so businesses should make sure to add this feature to their site or app.

A business profile on major review sites should be created and the listing should be updated with current photos and information.

Respond to any negative reviews promptly (and of course, politely).





Conclusion





In the digital age, enterprises should leverage the benefits of digital marketing to boost rankings, visibility, traffic, and sales. And choosing between PPC and SEO should be based on the nature of business and the overall objective. Should there be any confusion, it is always better to engage the services of any professional digital marketing company. The latter can advise about the specific digital marketing services that is/are suitable to one’s requirement.





So, what’s your take on the article? Comment below and share your thoughts.