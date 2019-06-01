I presently hold the position of Group Manager at WebGuru Infosystems Pvt. Ltd (www.webguru-india.com) leading a team of 150+ talented professionals offering high-end services in the field of web design and development, mobility solutions and digital marketing. My expertise is backed by 16 years of enriching experience in the IT industry, last 10 years being in core web development solutions. My team at WebGuru serves satisfied clients across the globe with innovative solutions, fast turnaround and prompt customer support. Specialties: Web Application, Mobile Apps, Digital Marketing, Responsive Website Design and Corporate Branding.