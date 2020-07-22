Digital Marketing Strategies and COVID’19 pandemic

Not you, Not me but 215 other countries are frustrated because of the China born Coronavirus. But what are we supposed to do about it during the pandemic? Are you going to go out and fight the virus?

Okay, Jokes apart we are supposed to talk business here and we will. You might be thinking how can you do business sitting at home? Do you have a website? Yes? Well, we will not have a problem then.

Follow my blog further and we will discuss as to what we can do to market our business digitally at home:

1. Directory Listings

This is one of the best ways to do business right now. To get yourself registered with the yellow pages and let the world know that you exist.

You might be thinking as to why will someone read a book or even allow a paper from outside right now? Well, you can go digital with this too. You have to get yourself an e-book and register yourself on it.

An e-book where you will give a huge description about how your company is beneficial during this time and what can you do to help people. This is the best and top listed way to attract customers right now.

2. Google my business

Google is the king and you have kneel before the king, right? What do you have to do with this? Google my business is the best you can do for your business right now. How?

Go and search it on Google, you will have to register yourself here following all the details and you will be done. Once you are registered here, you will be easy to locate online.

Need a website? And we will be here.

3. Blogging during pandemic

Do whatever you want to do but do not stop blogging. I repeat, Do not stop blogging. People are at home, lying on their beds with phones in their hands for 15 hours a day and what do you think they are doing?

They are reading blogs about a thousand different things and about things they never took any interest in. So, no matter what happens, you have to post a blog everyday in order to keep it going.

If you post a blog everyday and relate it to the current situation we are in, I am sure you will get the best of response.

4. Guest Blogging

Whether you’re an individual or a large company, guest blogging is a fantastic way to instantly generate quality traffic for your site. Contributing practical tips to an authoritative blog with regular traffic proves your credibility to a wider audience.

More people learn about you, value the knowledge you shared, and remember you when they need your services. Make sure you stick to your brand’s voice in all of your posts.

If the blog you’re writing allows you to leave a link for your site, don’t forget to add it to your backlink profile.

5. Backlinking

66% of the websites do not add a single back link to their sites. If you want to generate great amount of traffic for your website, you need to add back links to good authoritative websites.

If you add the link to a good website, people will gain confidence that you actually are something and not fake. While searching, Google does not only look at your content but also, will search on how many back link do you have?

6. Social Media Posts and the pandemic

So, how active are you on social media during the pandemic? I can bet you are smiling while thinking about the answer to this question. And even if you are notg very active, how much do you think it will take to post 5 images with relevant content and hashtags on Instagram or Facebook? Not more than 10 minutes.

Yes, it will only take 10 minutes for you to post content on social media for the growth of your business and get people to engage with your page.

Due to the pandemic, more than the actual people are online right now and now, is the right time to get young people to follow you and your business.