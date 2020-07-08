What Should Your Digital Marketing Strategy Include?

The digital marketing landscape is always evolving. Just a few years ago, SEO and PPC were probably the mainstay of any digital marketing strategy. While these marketing strategies are still important, your digital marketing plan must include many other elements and strategies. When you hire a Digital marketing company in India today, make sure they cover all aspects of digital promotion.





So what services should you expect from the perfect digital marketing agency and what benefits should you expect from those services.





1. Digital Strategy Consulting

The perfect Digital marketing company in India will start by providing digital strategy consultation services. This involves understanding your business better to create the perfect strategy to achieve your goals. Some of the key services you should expect in this area include:





Digital strategy & transformation

Digital sales

Customer analytics

Digital marketing & customer engagement

Digital innovation





Look for an agency that is also a website development company in India.





2. Web Design & Development





A website is at the center of any digital marketing effort. So, you should hire an agency that is also a Website designing company in India. Some of the key advantages of hiring such a service include:





Designing a site that appeals to your targeted customer base

Designing a site that makes it easy for your visitors to find the required information with a few clicks or keystrokes

Developing a site that works on all web browsers and mobile devices

Set up your site in a way that it is properly recognized and indexed by search engines.

Implement content management systems that make it easy to update your webpage content





3. App Development





A mobile app is a must-have element of your digital presence. The average American adult spends more than 3 hours 43 minutes per day on their mobile device. The number of global mobile users is expected to become 7 billion by 2021. If these figures are not convincing enough, you should know that annual app downloads are expected to grow by 45% from 2017 to 2022.





So it is important to choose a digital marketing service that also doubles as one of the Best app development companies. Some of the key advantages of creating an app to support your business are as follows:





Deliver greater value to your customers

Grow a stronger brand

Connect better with your customers and target audience

Grow your profits





An app can help you stand out from the competition, inform about new product launches and offers, and do much more.





4. Search Engine Optimization (SEO)





A digital marketing plan will be incomplete without SEO. The perfect Digital marketing company in India will certainly include SEO into your digital strategy to boost your search rankings and drive more targeted traffic to your site and/or landing pages.





Some of the main advantages of SEO are as follows:





Target high-quality web traffic

Generate much more clicks than almost any other online marketing strategy

Contributes to PR

Get ahead of the competition





5. Google Ads or AdWords





Just like SEO, pay-per-click (PPC) ads are also an integral part of any digital marketing effort. And Google Ads (formerly AdWords) is the biggest and most sought after platform. Seeking PPC advertising services from your Digital marketing company in India can help your business in the following ways:





Provides faster results than most other strategies

Helps build brand awareness

Reconnect with visitors to your site

Easily measure your ad performance





Google Ads can also provide you valuable insights that can support all your digital marketing efforts.Some of the key insights include:





How much time visitors spend on a webpage

The webpages that were visited

Bounce rate on a webpage or landing page

Information on new and returning visitors





Your digital marketing plan should also include social media marketing, online reputation management, video marketing, native marketing, and app store optimization.