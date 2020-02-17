The term digital marketing has existed for a decade or much longer and it is widely used all over the world.

Digital marketing is advertising your product or service through various social media channels, web applications, mobile applications, search engines, websites or any other digital channels.

In simple words, digital marketing is nothing but marketing products or services that involves electronic devices.





In those days, there were no mobile phones, social media, google ads or not even proper internet. The only common thing all over the world was the radio and television. companies used radio and television as a tool to advertise their products and services to not only reach customers but also create brand awareness. And yes, content marketing can be done both offline and online. But both matters for a good marketing strategy.





Why Digital Marketing?

Digital marketing is widely used all over the world and is adopted by almost all companies in the world.





Because it is one of the easiest ways to reach target audiences all over the world. Since there are more than 2 billion active social media users daily all over the world, which is expected to increase by 5% in 2020. It is one of the most effective ways of creating a strong online brand presence and targeting your customers.





Why should you learn Digital marketing?

Digital marketing has evolved drastically over time. Just like any other traditional marketing, the role of digital marketers is to attract customers by using various tools and techniques. Digital marketing has many domains like SEO, content marketing, social media marketing, email marketing, etc. since everything is getting digitalized in the future, companies in all sectors are focusing more on creating a strong online presence. According to the recent reports, the demand for digital marketers has increased to 65% and is expected to increase more in 2020.





After the Digital India initiative, many new companies have started implementing their business in India. Most companies started using digital markering then traditional marketing to create brand awareness, reach a wider audience and generate revenue in the future.





Only trained digital marketers can create AD campaigns, develop content, which cannot be done by a traditional marketer. If you study digital marketing, you can start an online business or you can even become a freelance digital marketer or digital marketing consultant.





What about the salary? If you learn digital marketing, you get a role as a digital marketing analyst or SEO analyst or social media marketer and much more, depending upon how much you are expertise in the digital marketing field.





8 TRENDS TO KNOW IN DIGITAL MARKETING IN 2020.

We can say that 2020 was a busy year for marketing. With loads of innovations and techniques in marketing, consumer buying behavior, and interest is hard to predict. we can't follow the same old school marketing strategies and predict that it will increase sales.

So here are the 8 trends to know in digital marketing in 2020, that will not only help your business survive but thrive in the age of innovation.









VOICE SEARCH has existed for more than a decade, but it is not considered as important as other tools due to its poor quality and its improper recognition of words. But today, web development has grown drastically and analysts predict that 50% of the request will be made by voice search and many online services will redo their content and will implement voice queries on their webpage.













2. ARTIFICIAL INTELLIGENCE ( A.I): If you have already realized, in 2020, AI is going to be the dominating fact in almost all the sectors. AI is going to be the heart of global business and industry in the future and is ready to take over simple jobs. AI can analyze consumer behavior and search patterns and use data from social media platforms and helps businesses to understand customer behavior and satisfaction.









3. STRUCTURED DATA is a standardized format for providing information about a page and how the contents are classified in that page. For example, on an education institute webpage, what are the courses offered, the duration of the course, the syllabus and so on. This effort will help google to lower bounce rates and drive more links through. The technical implementation of these rich snippets is a big part of what is called structured data and "schema markup" which is going to become the top focused of SEO takes in 2020.









4. CHATBOTS will be an important part of digital marketing in 2020. This AI-based technology helps in instant messaging to chat in real-time day or night with your customers or visitors. According to the survey, chatbots will power 85% of customer service will be powered by 2020.









5. PERSONALIZATION is one important trend to look for in 2020. You need to personalize your marketing according to your customer needs and satisfaction. That means more personalized like- personalized content, emails, products and more.









6. VISUALIZATION: We all know that customers are more attracted to visuals and designs these days rather than readable content. Companies like Pinterest, google are focusing on and investing more in visual search technology. For example, google lens, an image recognition technology developed by Google, designed to bring up relevant information related to subjects it identifies using visual analysis based on neural network.





















7. AUTOMATION: we have already seen huge advancements in AI over the past few years and also an increase in the number of businesses using AI-powered technology and automation to assist their marketing efforts. It also improves customer retention loyalty and user experience. Remember, the human aspect of marketing is still important (perhaps more important than ever before), so the idea is to use this technology to enhance your marketing efforts, not replace the real people behind them.









8. EMAIL EXPERIENCE: Engagement emails is one of the biggest trends in digital marketing to look for in 2020. To stand a step above from the competitors and ensure your subscribers will love your email campaigns, think what your customer wants and deliver it to them in the way they want them. Some of the top email marketing trends are:





a) Minimalist email design helps to attract more audiences than sending colorful and bright images. When you send minimalist design emails, you gain more customers attention to offer, not the image. As a result, you share a clear brand image with your audience that helps in increasing sales.

















b) Mobile-first optimizations: The number of smartphone users in 2020 is expected to cross 7.26 billion in 2020 and it is going to increase in the future. Using emails will help modern people read emails or make purchases and payments on the go. But the truth is only 10% of the emails are optimized for mobile phones, which means customers cant read their emails from the inbox on their mobile phones. Mobile email marketing is one important trend to look for in 2020 if you want to deliver your brand message and increase sales.





c) Social Media Integration: According to the survey about 42% of the population (3.2 billion users) are on social media. To make your email more effective, linking your social media account with the email will help the customers to know more about your product or services, and can also deliver your message without more promotion. Thus combining social media and email marketing is one of the effective ways of promoting your products or service and earn customer trust and also gain better performance.













d) Storytelling about your brand: 2020 is going to be the era of brand authenticity. Modern customers look for a more authentic brand with genuine people behind it. Stories have more impact on our perception as they are easily memorable than facts. With email marketing, companies can create a story and show their subscribers about the team working behind their brand, which helps in creating a stronger connection with the brand.









So these are some of the key trends to know about digital marketing in 2020. It creates brand awareness among people, and promote business. Investing in these strategies could most likely give you profitable outcomes. But you wouldn’t find if you resort to old ways. The world communicates today on the internet, and the interaction is most found on the digital platform than anywhere else.



















