Digitalisation of Accounting with Bookkeeper

There are many keywords which are synonymous with accounts - BIG DATA, digitalisation and data analysis. These three words are omnipresent regardless of the size and structure of the particular company. No doubt, digitalisation will bring major changes to all the companies, and help the companies and customers to work in sync and swift manner. Prior to this digitalisation was aimed at improvement of data quality and data consistency, it was not aimed at other parameters and the status quo of the accounting digitalisation was evident.

Cloud computing has bought massive changes in the accounting sector and they have made accounting mare easy for the customers.As we all know that the modern customer is tech savvy, so providing the cutting edge technology in accounting will help the customers in the long run. One of the good news is that digitalisation of accounts applies to all types business and thus bookkeeper has developed the app, which facilitates in it.









BOOK KEEPER , a cutting edge complete mobile and desktop accounting solution that enables its customers to make bills and do their accounting on the go in an easy and efficient manner.

The company is primarily focused on making lives of entrepreneurs easy by its unique features that differentiate itself from its competitors and allows them to maintain their company books, on their Smartphone/Tablet/PC. The company is one of the early movers in India to get accounting solutions on mobile at a very reasonable price starting from INR 199 per month. Apart from India, Book Keeper is successfully providing its services to business owners in Sri Lanka, UAE, Bangladesh, Pakistan, Zimbabwe, Bahrain, Nigeria, Uganda, Philippines, Nepal and Lebanon.





Mr. Vaibhav Puri, Co-Founder and Head - Business Strategy, Growth and Marketing@ Book Keeper can share insights on:

How Book Keeper is different and above it's Competitors

Book Keeper is targeting to on-board 10,000 new users in the financial year 2020-2021

How Book Keeper is making lives of entrepreneurs easy with the DIY platform

Managing GST-Compliant invoicing, Inventory management, Keep track of unpaid and overdue invoices, maintain record of salary structures, comprehensive financial reports etc. - Book Keeper is providing all financial solutions under one roof.





How it started





Founded in 2013 by young entrepreneurs – Varun Mendiratta, Rohit Kumar Birla, Rajat Shail and Vaibhav Puri, is based in New Delhi. The idea to develop an accounting app struck one of the founder - Varun Mendiratta, during the last year of his post graduation in June 2011, when he saw his brother, a trader who travelled a lot for business carry a laptop everywhere for accounting purposes. There weren't any accounting mobile apps back then in the market. So Varun started work on the Book Keeper app along with his friends, Abhishek Behl, Rohit Birla and Vaibhav Puri. Book Keeper has around 100,000 active users in the last 6 years with a rating of 4.5 plus on play store and App store and is used in more than 50 countries. With Book Keeper, the businesses can have accounting on Mobile and Desktop; synced and updated real time so the business owners can get their financial data handy and take wise business decisions with their Business Dashboards and 30 plus Reports available on the go and swiftly without waiting for their accounts person or CA to update. The target market for Book Keeper is SMBs who use Excel/Paper Notes, or online or offline accounting software to maintain their accounts.





What is the USP of Bookkeeper





Book Keeper has a unique USP when compared to its peers. The fact that it makes their own technology puts them in a unique spot where they combine their accounting experience with technological prowess in a way that solves the real underlying problems business owners face on an ongoing basis. This self reliant combination has provided them with an edge to develop solutions such that is user friendly and cost effective.





The DIY platform helps small businesses in various forms of account management like managing GST-Compliant invoicing, Inventory management, Keep track of unpaid and overdue invoices, maintain record of salary structures, generate sales order or estimates; Issue purchase order, comprehensive financial reports etc.





Some other useful tools & functionalities developed by them are:

Focus on Product and continuous improvement in product for our customers

Ensure mobility of business and accounts for our customers via our mobile application

Dedicated customer support

Easy to use and Affordable

Do it Yourself -Accounting App

Innovative UI/UX Experience

Offline/Online Mode

Cross Platform Compatible

Sync Across Devices between mobile and desktop via third party ex. Dropbox

Multi User

Unmatched Customer Support

Apart from above, Book Keeper offers unique features like Bar Code generation, POS compatible for billing purpose, E commerce integration and Cheque printing which are hard to find in any other accounting application at such an attractive price.









Future Plans





Book Keeper aims to target the hundreds of millions of small business in developing economies like India, SE Asia and Africa and other developed markets. It is focussing on improving its brand visibility and acceptability.

‘Stay ahead of their competitors and keep introducing new features as per requirements of growing global digital economy which makes our product a key differentiator’ is the mantra it is following to reach new heights.