Does your apparel software have these features?

Does your Apparel Design Software offer a mobile responsive layout?





Does your present Fashion Design Software allow your customer to have a 3-dimensional view?





Can your customer be able to see a photorealistic image of the garment?





Can you relate with these questions?





Want to know more?





If yes, it implies that your present Apparel Design Software is incapable of meeting your expectations.

Well, don't bother.





Take a break and explore one of the leading Fashion Designing Software in the industry with a plethora of state-of-the-art features at affordable prices.





This blog post intends to throw light on some of the outstanding features of the iDesigniBuy's Apparel Design Software that catalyzes the business growth by strengthening the bottom-line.





According to a report by CBINSIGHT on The Future of Fashion: From Design to Merchandising, How Tech is reshaping the Industry, technology is automating the fashion designers and empowering them to deliver on time products matching with the seasonal demand.





Whether you are a boutique owner, a team of fashion designers, an apparel manufacturing firm or an apparel brand you can always rely on the functionality of the features to bring life and creativity in your product line.





Ralph Lauren, Chief Creative Officer at Ralph Lauren Corporation, says, "I don't design clothes. I design dreams."





Inspired by the leading Fashion Designer, our Fashion Design Software is a medium through which you can deliver dreams to your customers.





Sounds like a bold promise? Absolutely.





However, stay with us.





Our Apparel Design Software comes with the following extraordinary features that reflect our dedication to serve you with exactness.





Multiple Language Support : This feature cares for your business when you cater to the global audience. You can get support in English, French, German, and Arabic, thus giving a hands-on tool to suit the locals.

: This feature cares for your business when you cater to the global audience. You can get support in English, French, German, and Arabic, thus giving a hands-on tool to suit the locals. Previews from multiple angles : The experience of designing apparel online goes in vain if you can’t provide your customer; the privilege of checking the garment from numerous angles. The feature gives Front view, Diagonal view, Back view, and Folded view to understand the design.

: The experience of designing apparel online goes in vain if you can’t provide your customer; the privilege of checking the garment from numerous angles. The feature gives Front view, Diagonal view, Back view, and Folded view to understand the design. Wide variety of styles : Styling is something that will differentiate your customer from others. The feature is pre-loaded with attractive styles for every type of garment to suit the needs of your customer.

: Styling is something that will differentiate your customer from others. The feature is pre-loaded with attractive styles for every type of garment to suit the needs of your customer. A vast library to choose fabric from : Fabric is the lifeline of a garment. By giving a broad array of options for Jackets, Vest, Hoodies, Pants, T-Shirts, and Shirts, the customer can add, delete, and edit the fabric according to his taste and comfort.

: Fabric is the lifeline of a garment. By giving a broad array of options for Jackets, Vest, Hoodies, Pants, T-Shirts, and Shirts, the customer can add, delete, and edit the fabric according to his taste and comfort. Highly interactive training videos : The videos are helpful for beginners who want to learn the functionalities with precision. One can always refer to the instructional videos while designing the costumes using the Apparel Design Software from iDesigniBuy.

: The videos are helpful for beginners who want to learn the functionalities with precision. One can always refer to the instructional videos while designing the costumes using the Apparel Design Software from iDesigniBuy. Mobile-friendly layout : Our software full-fledged supports all sort of devices, thus giving a consistent experience throughout.

: Our software full-fledged supports all sort of devices, thus giving a consistent experience throughout. User-friendly interface : The software comes with smooth and hassle-free navigation and simplified options that guide users systematically while they create their costume.

: The software comes with smooth and hassle-free navigation and simplified options that guide users systematically while they create their costume. Product Customization tool : iDesigniBuy, a flagship Fashion Design Software provider, appreciates the value of custom-designed software to suit the business needs. You can acquire a tailor-made apparel design software instead of going for an off-the-shelf product.

: iDesigniBuy, a flagship Fashion Design Software provider, appreciates the value of custom-designed software to suit the business needs. You can acquire a tailor-made apparel design software instead of going for an off-the-shelf product. Power to design an assortment of apparels under one umbrella: Our software brings versatility at your end by offering multiple design tools to cater to the requirements of every type of customer. You can get a T-shirt Design software, Jacket Design Software, Shirt Design Software, Men Tuxedo Design Software, Hoodie Design Software, Men Sherwani Design Software, and many more.





By now, you'll have realized the value proposition of our Apparel Design Software.





Now make it happen. Migrate to iDesigniBuy and enjoy endless benefits.





Connect with the experts at iDesigniBuy and get your dream Fashion Design Software delivered at your doorstep.



