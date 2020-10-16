5 E-commerce Marketplace Challenges and Solutions

In the past decade, our ways of shopping have changed a lot. A new age of shopping has been formed where customers are always there to buy stuff through new technologies and connectivity. Searching and sharing are now the trend and clicking on the purchase option is decided much faster than people did before.





The promise of personalization of the shopping cycle is truer than ever before and customers nowadays look for a frictionless shopping experience via different devices. The technology and price are, however, now improving with time.





The challenges we face today in the e-commerce marketplace are still the same even though technology has provided us with some new ways of solving them. Here are the most popular 5 challenges of e-commerce marketplaces every business need to handle.

What’s Next?

Across the global customer base, eCommerce marketplaces are enjoying exceptional popularity. The latest technologies put in their respective domains have been letting off plenty of steam from the customers and as a result, many businesses are doing very well because of that. They also progress towards creating an exceptional user experience.





Due to such variations and designs in the e-commerce market, one needs to stay ahead of the curve by new innovative designs and improved service offerings. E-commerce leaders such as Amazon and eBay represent the idea clearly of success around the world. To constantly improve their customer satisfaction, these market leaders have aced the utilization of innovative technologies hence get a higher return on their investment.





1. Sales Optimization





Even if e-commerce marketplaces feature powerful infrastructure and amazing customer experiences, there is a lack of human interaction that traditional shoppers like to enjoy during sales decision-making.





Certain amendments are needed to be made by e-commerce marketplaces like the implementation of strategic sales optimization tips to better their customer experiences all over the platform. You will be able to create optimized ways to guarantee sales conversion if you study the basics of customer behavior or interactions. Chatbots and intelligent customer support mechanisms must be integrated by businesses to follow this into their CRM solutions to offer real-time chat support to the users.





2. Excellent User Experience





Offering an effective and great UX is one of the toughest tasks for an e-commerce business. The co-founder of Mozilla Firefox, Blake Ross has stated that “The next big thing is the one that makes the last big thing usable”. In an e-commerce platform nowadays customers are looking for a progressive level of reliability, personalization, and convenience. This can be attained only by the use of an exceptional UX design.





Something that many millennial customers are expecting today is a simplified journey. Customers want to enjoy a hassle-free shopping experience ranging from search to the presentation and then payment. You can easily and efficiently present them with space they would love to spend a fun time to shop at by investing in areas like platform quality and reliability.





Customers reach their preferred product easily because of the UX optimization features like sorting functions and product filtering. Also, platform credibility can be improved with post-sales services like hassle-free replacement and refund, round the clock support, and flexible dispute management.





3. Multiple Channel Acquisition





Just because many e-commerce businesses fail to engage with many user acquisition channels and as a result fail to incentivize their potential. A business leader needs to first understand the audience’s behavior and the channel interactions if they want to drive conversions and sales across today’s marketplace. To ensure maximum conversion interaction on your e-commerce marketplace, invest your time and money in many customer acquisition channels.





4. Technology for Growth





One of the most important factors behind the exceptional and world-renowned success of the e-commerce industry is leading-edge technological advancement. The scope and efficiency of e-commerce have been improved when developments were made in areas of location-based marketing, IOT, mobile commerce, and VR techniques. To be provided with infrastructure updates as well as convenient stack, businesses should partner with a good and reputed technological partner if they wish to attain enterprise-level success. The operation would be efficient and failsafe due to this.





5. Market Research and Product Supply





In the e-commerce marketplace, you need to gain knowledge of the present market state and targeted customer section. Market size and latent potential can be defined by effective market research. You will easily be able to plan pricing campaigns and marketing strategies by gaining great insights on market tendencies.





The constant product supply is one of the most important aspects to consider after understanding the market demand. Examine third-party e-commerce platforms to establish meaningful partnerships and understand supply chain with manufacturers and retailers when you are starting an e-commerce business.





Synopsis

There are as many e-commerce challenges and solutions for a successful e-commerce marketplace development. If you closely analyze the trends you will realize that there haven’t been many changes in the kind of e-commerce challenges faced in e-commerce development. Your marketplace will stand apart from your competitors if you perform practices such as target marketing, continuous improvement, customer-centric approach, and impactful UX design.