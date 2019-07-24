Emerging trends in the food delivery industry

Food delivery has transformed so much that it does not even resemble what it was six months ago. Change is always welcome, especially when it benefits all the stakeholders involved. The advancement of technology has proved time and again that there is always a better way to do something. Want to know some of the latest trends that will revolutionize the food delivery industry? Keep reading!









Ghost restaurants:





These restaurants are not as spooky as they sound. In fact, they are a great way for entrepreneurs to kickstart their business and cut down on some major costs. So what are ghost restaurants? These are restaurants that do not have any physical existence. They only exist as an online restaurant with no dine-in services. Entrepreneurs save on rent, cookware, decor, and more.





Food delivery and AI:





Drones, self-driven cars, and robots - No, we’re not talking about Robocop. If you see drones flying around with packages, they’re probably delivering food. These machines are being tested in order to deliver food in less than 30 minutes to users and also eliminate the need for the delivery personnel.





Specialized categories:





Food items are not limited to the mainstream categories. There are many innovative and need-based meals that are being introduced by food delivery businesses. Ready-to-cook meals (ingredient box), diet-based kits, health shakes, and food waste management items (unused leftovers at 50% discount) are some examples. These categories are gaining popularity among health-focused, environment-conscious, and busy individuals.





Big data:





Big data helps provide extremely useful information on the market. It analyses data to reveal patterns and trends in relation to human behavior. These studies can act as a great tool to improve and customize services according to the target audience.





Clone applications:





Clone apps are imitations of successful apps like UberEats, Swiggy, Zomato, and GrubHub. They are cost-effective and can be personalized to an entrepreneur’s liking with ease. Grubhub clones and Zomato clones are easily available in the market. They can be customized and launched in less than a week. If you’re an entrepreneur and want to build your own food delivery app, then this is a great option for you.





The food delivery business is growing and consistently so. Take this opportunity to incorporate new ideas and technology. Start a venture of your own with some expert help and you’ll be on your way to leading the industry. Looking for professionals? The developers at Uber Like App are known for their innovative clone app development services and their extensive knowledge on the subject. Give their website a quick look!



