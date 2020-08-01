Why is SEO Important for Every Business?

Why is SEO Required for Businesses?

An Overview

Search Engine Optimisation (SEO) is a systematic process of optimising your website to become more search engine-friendly and relevant to several keywords that are related to your target market.





According to a HubSpot study that was featured on Search Engine Journal, more than 75% of internet users never scroll past the first page of search engine results pages (SERPs). Simply put, if you aren’t on the front page, then it’s as good as saying your website doesn't exist.





Today it's not about Traffic, it's about get the targeted and relevant traffic





SEO is the backbone of every business and serves to help them gain online visibility which, in turn, attracts more customers. Businesses who implement good SEO practices will gain benefits like increased traffic and conversions, credibility, brand awareness and additional data that will assist in the understanding of customer behaviour, to name a few.





7 Reasons Why SEO Important for Every Business

Search engines serve millions of users everyday looking for answers to their questions and solutions to their problems. If you have a website, blog or online store, SEO can help you get targeted free traffic from search engines.





Here, I will share 7 reasons why SEO is important for your business:

1) SEO builds trust with your audience

In an era of internet scams, fake offers and online criminals, trust is a hard concept to grasp for some people. While it’s certainly hard to build, it isn’t impossible. Once you’ve gained a user’s trust, you can bet that they won’t have any second thoughts in the future when engaging with your website.





Now you might start asking yourself: What are some methods you can do to ensure that your website is trustworthy to all your potential visitors?





One of the easiest signs to spot that signify a safe and secure website is its “https://” prefix. In regards to internet surfing, an HTTPS is the primary protocol that bridges data between your website and a user’s web browser.





"An SSL, on the other hand, is the protocol used by HTTPS to encrypt information, acting as a search engine’s way of telling potential page visitors that their personal information, along with yours, will remain protected."





In addition to website security, another way to gain a user’s trust is to provide them with good UX on your website during the duration of their stay. UX is important for website, also known as user experience, determines a person’s reception in regards to using a certain service, product or system or in this case, your website.





A good way to provide this is to ensure that your website is easy to access, navigate through, has proper header tags and is responsive to mobile devices. Since most search engines have the tendency to place websites that offer good UX higher up on the search results, this is certainly a good way to quickly start gaining visibility on the front page. More on user experience later.





Authority, in this case, also works hand-in-hand with trust. Optimising your website in accordance with your target audience will not only increase your reach, it’ll also build authority for your brand and lead to visibility, popularity and loyalty. Doing so also helps lower your website’s bounce rate, thereby improving your rankings.





Blogging is important for your website, helps you to increase your website’s credibility and traffic. Blogs can help structure relevant content and maintain your marketing strategy, as well as promote your products and services. As a bonus, it also gives you an opportunity to implement interlinks to your posts, helping keep users glued on to your website for longer by capturing their interests with related topics.





2) SEO is measurable

Google provides various tools like Google Analytics and Google Search Console, to name a few, in order to measure the results and status of the methods you’ve been implementing. Through Google Analytics, you can obtain & measure error-free data.





Having accurate data gives you an idea of where you are now & where you want to be in the future.

3) SEO is cost-effective

As compared to other paid marketing tactics, SEO is still one of the best options for any business. It’s relatively cheaper too, compared to the others. SEO works towards giving your website stable traffic in the least amount of expenses as possible.





Business owners can maximize a guaranteed return on investment (ROI) that will convince you to continue investing for more leads and earnings.

4) SEO offers long-lived results for your business

SEO is a long-term process that brings you long-term advantages for your business. Many times have business owners given up and claimed that SEO doesn’t work after merely a month or two. While it’s true that SEO practices take longer to produce noticeable changes, they make up for it with effective results that rarely ever fail. Keep in mind that it’ll usually take 6-10 months after its implementation before profits start to show.





Another thing to note is that like most endeavours, SEO needs a good plan and a dedicated team in order to achieve success. Only through patience and an effective plan will you successfully prove to your target market that you are the right business that can cater to their wants and needs.





Within the first year of implementation, good SEO may lead to a thriving business and the leveraging of new opportunities for your brands too.

5) Get more traffic from local search

Since mobile and voice search is increasing day by day, local SEO practices have started to lead the SEO trends, making it a must-have for every online business’ success. The Google My Business page is a great way to implement your local search strategy.

It would be a huge benefit for your website if users know more about your business’ basic information like addresses, websites, contact details and so on. To achieve your goal, you need the best SEO services provider like Verz Design.

6) Good SEO gives you better User Experience

In this competitive era, everybody wants to be on the top in order to get more fruitful results that can be achieved by better organic ranking & maximum visibility on SERPs. All this, as mentioned earlier in this article, will mostly depend on your user’s experience when browsing through your website.





Search engines like Google know how to evaluate a user’s experience, making it a significant element to any website’s success. If search engines notice that users are going through a bad experience whenever they navigate through your pages, they’ll start putting less visibility on you in order to make way for more user-friendly sources.





There are plenty of ways to improve your website’s user experience. Even simple methods like providing engaging content, secure sites and a user-friendly interface will do wonders for your ranking. All these will ultimately increase website conversion rate.

7) SEO keeps your website Up-to-date

Search engines often search for those websites that are frequently updated with fresh and high-quality content. It gives a positive sign for search engines and also helps increase search engine ranks.





This is the reason many international companies regularly publish blogs or articles on their website. The more you post about the latest trends and changes, the more your website appears updated, leading to a higher ranking on SERPs.

Conclusion

With better rankings on search engines, you will increase the visibility of your brand and ultimately raise sales conversion. Since most SEO practices require an innate understanding of its processes, hiring an SEO expert will reduce all the burden thanks to them possessing the experience and know-how to promote your website.