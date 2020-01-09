Everything You Need to Know About IoT Applications

Internet of Things





To collect and share the data at ease without the need for human interactions, IoT applications come into the picture. It is a network of vehicles, internet-linked devices, and appliances that can utilize the data.





A centralized local data server that receives the information gathered by the IoT devices, paves the way to perform the tasks in a much simpler way by processing, collecting and refining the data.





Today there are lots of devices like Fitbits, Google Home, Apple watches, laptops, smartphones, coffee machines, refrigerators, etc which are powered by IoT applications. This application runs well in devices with sensors and internet connectivity.





The importance of IoT is similar to that of Big Data in the current scenario because of the quality of the information provided by both are the same. Therefore it can be concluded that all the information from the Internet of Things is similar to that of Big Data but the vice versa is not true.





What Are IoT Applications?





There are lots of places where the Internet of Things is used especially in private and public sectors. This has benefited people in tracking things like house security systems, lost pets, device schedules, and maintenance.





Other areas where the users can make use of IoT applications are workout-tracking, hotel booking, notifications regarding coupons and new arrivals in a store, etc.





Customer tracking, supervising supply chains, customer feedback tracking, proactive maintenance of machines and devices are some of the tasks that can be fulfilled by the businesses with the help of IoT applications.





ITIL, a set of IT service management is benefited from the IoT application because of the dependency of the IT sector in wireless networks and digitization.





Another significant technology that is secure and reliable in transaction and data processing is blockchain. This is also impacted by IoT technology and the future awaits the combination of IoT and Blockchain together.





In the next section, we will see the influence of IoT applications on various industries.

IoT Applications by Industries

The diversified options of IoT applications in various organizations, businesses, and government branches have made a difference in overall growth by making the tasks simpler and easier.





Types of Industries:





1. Transportation

Driverless cars are the current trend but then there are lot improvisation in this field, for example, GPS, another IoT application which helps track the routes, estimate travel time and traffic peak hour. This GPS technology will be beneficial for driverless cars to navigate to their destination at the earliest without any havoc.





2. User benefits

Users will get benefited and lead an easier life with the help of IoT-equipped devices like wearables and smart homes. The devices include smartphones, Fitbit, health monitors, Apple watches, etc., they enhance the comfort level in health and fitness tracking, entertainment, and network connectivity.

Whereas smart homes help in making the living room pleasant and comfortable like automatic control of room temperature, remote-controlled oven handling, a smart lock for the door, etc.





3. Agriculture

In this sector, IoT is beneficial in monitoring and managing the climatic conditions in indoor vegetations which in turn will increase the production rate. When outside planting comes into the picture, devices that make use of IoT technology for observing the soil nutrients and fertility level in coordination with the weather data, managing fertilizer systems, and smart irrigation. This technology will also control the wastage of water or its excess usage.





4. Utilities/Energy

Environmental conditions like lighting, humidity, and temperature are monitored with the help of IoT sensors. Algorithms are created with the help of information provided by IoT sensors for regulating the energy usage and make the adjustments, by removing the human equation. This will be beneficial in controlling private residences, businesses for saving energy.







