Do you want to import MBOX files to Outlook? Then you need to export MBOX to PST format by using MBOX to PST converter. The tool safely converts MBOX to PST format and allows you migrate MBOX based email clients to Outlook in few moments.









If you are looking for the conversion of MBOX files into Outlook PST, then there are various email conversion tools are available for users. But you need to use the best MBOX to PST converter provided by ZOOK Software which offers a solution to convert MBOX files into PST format for MS Outlook.

In order to perform MBOX to PST conversion, there are various third party tools are available in the market which offers MBOX to PST migration. To convert .mbox to .pst file format, users need to choose the best one for them. The third party tool enables user to export MBOX to PST format without any additional efforts. Before performing any MBOX to PST conversion, let us know about both file formats MBOX and PST. Just go through the both file extensions to understand the MBOX to PST Conversion.





Few Points about MBOX and PST:

MBOX is a common file extension and is commonly known as MailBOX. It organizes to store the e-mail messages in a single folder. It is a most common method to store the email messages on Hard drive. MBOX is still used by several email clients like Mozilla Thunderbird, Apple Mail, Eudora, Entourage, etc.





While on the other hand, PST is a Personal Storage Table. It is a file extension of most popular email client Microsoft Outlook. It stores large number of emails in multiple mailbox folders. A PST file contains entire data of Outlook such as emails, attachments, contacts, calendars, notes, and much more. Outlook is used by both individual users as well as corporations who receives and sent thousands of mails.





MBOX to PST Converter – A Solution to Export MBOX to PST Format

MBOX is the basic email file format used by the most of the free email clients to store the email messages on the hard drive. Apart from it, users have lots of email clients which supports MBOX file client. Most of them are open source and shareware email applications which is not secure for users to keep their data there. Due to their security, most of the users generally trying to switch from MBOX based email application to Outlook.









As Outlook does not provide any option to import MBOX to Outlook. Outlook only offers an option to import PST file to Outlook. Therefore, users need to first convert MBOX to PST format to access MBOX file in Outlook. In order to access MBOX file in Outlook, users need to access the most trusted tool i.e. ZOOK MBOX to PST Converter which safely export MBOX to PST format for MS Outlook. It is the most secured and straightforward solution for users to import MBOX to Outlook without any extra efforts.





Key Features of MBOX to PST Converter





The tool has many advanced features which helps users to export MBOX to PST format for Outlook without losing any data items. It easily converts MBOX to PST format along with attachments for Outlook in couple of seconds. Some of the important key features of tool are discussed below: -





Users can safely perform MBOX to PST Conversion without losing any alteration of data.

Allows to perform batch MBOX to PST Conversion in a single process.

Fully supportable to all 30+ MBOX based email applications.

The tool preserves all email formatting and data integrity intact of MBOX file in PST format too.

Retains same folder layout structure to keep emails in same folders.

Allows to import MBOX files in Outlook 2016/2013/2010/2007/2003/etc.

Ensures user to convert MBOX to PST without Outlook.

Enables user to rename their resultant file name with their desired file name.

Provides fully 100% safe and secure conversion without any alteration of data.





However, it is not an easy task for users to trust and use any software without any hassle. So, there is also a reliable and trustworthy solution for users to use the FREE trial version of Software. It allows you to check the capability and efficiency of the software which converts first 25 emails.





Conclusion

In any case, if you have MBOX file and seeking for a solution to access MBOX file in Outlook. Then you need to choose the straightforward solution i.e. MBOX to PST Converter which enables you to convert MBOX to PST without Outlook. The tool enables you to save MBOX emails into PST format without losing any data to access MBOX in any Outlook edition.