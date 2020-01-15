The Evolution of Web Application Development

By Shashikant Tiwari
15th Jan 2020
The landscape of web application development India undergoes substantial modifications with time. Technological advancements, more effective methods of coding, and the perpetual attempts to improve user-friendliness, UI and UX of web apps ensure constant evolution in practices of web application development India.


Services providers in this field also need to make sure they are able to adapt and incorporate the most relevant methods and practices in their repertoire. Businesses across the globe endeavor to consistently improve their offerings and upgrading their website has become an essential tool for maintaining their customer base and boosts their attempts to onboard new customers.


How is the web application development industry shaping up? How are the biggest names in this market sector, adapting to the ever-changing scenarios and tackling the most vital challenges?


Here is a brief look at the significant and potentially the most impactful trends in web application development :


Motion UI gains prominence:


It is beyond all doubt that the attention span of humans has been decreasing with time. As per reports, the average attention span of an adult had reduced to 8 seconds in 2013 from 12 seconds at the turn of the millennium.


So, capturing the attention of visitors has become tougher than ever before. The use of attention-grabbing motion UI on webpages might help to catch user’s attention and web application development India must take note of this. However, motion UI is yet to prove its value and only time will tell the true capability of this new kid on the block.


Static sites in focus:


Creating websites with the help of static site generators is another practice which is going to have a lot of influence on the landscape of web application development India. In the case of static site generators, developers don’t require databases for creating websites.


Texts present in files is all developers need for making static websites. Static websites are excellent for reducing loading time; they provide improved security, superlative deployment as well as seamless performance. Platforms such as Jekyll and Hugo are ideal for businesses and developers for creating static websites.


Emphasis on Single Page Applications (SPAs):


In recent times, many developers have favored SPAs because of the attractive benefits it presents. SPAs simplify the process of interaction with users while decreasing the loading times to a great extent. Apart from this, SPAs can also be used when partial loading of pages is required. As a result, it is expected that the focus on SPAs will continue in the near future too.


Elimination of the Flash Player:


After Adobe’s announcement that the Flash Player will not be re-circulated after 2020, the web app development industry has been on the lookout for better options. Most service providers have found the answer in HTML 5 and they have tried to replace blaze effectively. In all probability, HTML 5 will ensure that businesses do not miss out on the expected web traffic.


The use of modular design:


By making use of modular designs, developers get the option of creating web pages by reusing modules or components. Hence, they don’t have to depend on restrictive templates in designing web pages. The use of modular design also enhances the visual appeal of the web pages and makes them significantly more user-friendly. Developers are able to present information more powerfully by creating content blocks.


Popularity of responsive design:


With the unprecedented rise in the number of users browsing the internet on smartphones in the past 3-4 years, responsive design has become doubly crucial for businesses. Unsurprisingly, Google reported in 2018 that they are using mobile first indexing for more than fifty percent of the webpages in SERPs. So, responsive designs aren’t a choice but a necessity in today’s environment and web application development India needs to place sufficient focus on it.


Voice Search Optimisation, unprecedented emphasis on cybersecurity, increased usage of Blockchain technology, focus on Augmented Reality (AR), and popularity of RAIL methodology are going to be the other defining practices in the arena of web application development India.


The future of web apps is here, and consistent adaptation to garner the maximum possible benefits will be at the heart of all developments.


Authors
Shashikant Tiwari

AAPNA Infotheek, a private firm operating from Delhi since 2007, as a leading provider of software development solutionsWe are a global leader in technology and outsourcing solutions to small and large scale industries.

