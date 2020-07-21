Facial recognition may become the new norm post-COVID-19

Gone are the days, when only Sci-Fi movies gave us a glimpse of how it would be like, to live in a world where AI takes control. The AI-based technology that has garnered much response in recent years has been facial recognition. Facial recognition isn’t a newfound concept as we assume it to be, but was first introduced during the appearance of cameras and photography in 1950.





Facial recognition has always been a debatable topic since its inception, but with the world adopting contactless technology in the wake of the COVID-19 virus, several organizations have come to terms with using facial recognition technology for security purposes.

Today facial recognition has become a silent part of our daily lives, from unlocking phones through facial feature recognition to tagging friends in your social media platforms; it has slowly altered various activities.





In the past few years, governments worldwide have embraced facial technology and AI for surveillance purposes in order to track and identify their citizens. Considering the global pandemic, tech companies and governments have been ceaselessly bringing about innovative AI- based solutions for fighting against the virus with facial recognition being the key technology in the making of these devices.





For private companies, this technology has been helpful for identity purposes and the detection of fraudulent activities. Lately Uber has been using this technology for the identity verification of its employees. High-end companies like Amazon, Facebook, and Snap chat are currently using facial recognition technology for providing improvised customer friendly services. An Indian company called- Helping faceless uses this technology to rescue kidnapped kids by uploading their picture into the app. This database has been created to help missing children in India.





Several biometric companies have been bringing facial recognition based thermal scanners amidst the Corona Virus pandemic, to foster contactless temperature screening.

For governments, facial recognition has become a major component in several applications. Even in the Law enforcement sector, it is being used to identify, track and catch criminals. In the transportation department, Airports have actively inculcated facial recognition access control systems for providing a safe and contactless journey for the passengers.





How facial recognition will alter our everyday life post the pandemic.

ATM:

Most banks have already facilitated digital debit/credits cards in our country. In the future, ATM’s will enable the customer to transact money by just matching his/her facial features with the computer’s database, with the entire process getting done in a matter of seconds. This technology will improve both security and convenience for the customer.

House/ Car keys:

Instead of using your key to open your cars or home, what if you could just use your face?

Several home security solutions are already working on using facial biometrics for providing enhanced access control and security. Worrying about lost keys or duplicate keys won’t be an issue anymore.





Boarding passes and Tickets:

Imagine how convenient it will be if you can just walk through security checks, without having to stand in long lines or arrive hours early for verification processes to get done. Facial recognition technology will eradicate the need for unnecessary contacts with the security panel or long hours of wait, making it advantageous and time-effective for both the airport staff and the passengers.





Wallets:

In just a matter of time, you can pay for goods, transact money or walk in and out of shopping malls without carrying money or cards. All you would be required to do is let the vendor’s device capture & match your face with your banking details. With RFID cards and biometric verification having established their names in the market; facial recognition technology seems to be the future.





Identity cards:

Whether you’re in university or a working professional, identity cards might become a thing of the past in a short while. Facial recognition devices installed at entry/ exit points will give you access if your face matches with its computer database. It will replace identity/credit/ debit cards and allow you to do just about go anywhere with your facial biometrics.





Healthcare:

Several companies are working with machine learning algorithms to track patient health records to diagnose health issues, track hereditary diseases in order to provide accurate treatments. Not just identifying people, the software allows real-time emotion detection of patients as well. This feature brings a myriad of benefits to health institutions in providing appropriate treatment. Several industries are experimenting with this technology currently, but introducing this technology in the healthcare sector can bring about life-changing results.





Passwords:

Remembering a dozen passwords can be frustrating, and getting locked out of your accounts multiple times adds to the agony. Biometric fingerprints and iris verification have already replaced password/ pin codes in this generation, next up in the future are facial recognition devices that will make identity verification all the more manageable.





Marketing:

Facial recognition technology can be highly advantageous for digital marketing, not only for determining user emotions but also in arbitrating the reason if a business is going through sluggish sales. Depending upon the person’s age, sense of style, preferences, facial emotions it can accelerate the rate of sales by making it customizable according to the customer’s requirement. Having a strong base of techno-savvy marketers to complement this software will take your marketing and sales up a notch.





Facial recognition has definitely gained a foothold in many industries, and it keeps widening its horizons. Odds are that facial recognition will surpass all the technologies ever invented. Some of the leading facial recognition device manufacturing companies in the world such as Fulcrum, Cognitec, and Trueface have been coming up with several transformational facial recognition technology based devices amidst the pandemic in order to provide safe contactless facilities.

Mantra, an Indian based biometric company; known for its ingenious Iris and fingerprint scanners has been developing innovative facial recognition based thermal scanners and access control solutions with peculiar features and cutting edge technology in the recent years.





While these facial based devices do seem to have a promising future, but whether they will succeed in managing personal data and privacy of the common man, only time will tell.