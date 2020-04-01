During the Covid19 pandemic, the healthcare industry is facing certain challenges to manage records & workflow processes. Owing to high efficiency & productivity, better diagnostic processes, organized patient data, and a decrease in errors from prescriptions, the demand for Hospital Information System (HIS) and Electronic Health Records (EHR) is increasing continuously.





Electronic Health Records (EHR) software offer various features including task management capabilities, detailed meaningful reporting, backup, effective and efficient data analysis, and better medical care.





On the other hand, Hospital Information System (HIS) includes features such as coverage of medical insurance companies' requirements, predefined multiple medical summaries and discharge summary formats, site implementation and fine-tuning of procedures, and audit trail facility for verification of entries made.





With both software having a positive impact on clinics, hospitals, and other healthcare organizations, consideration for the same has become imperative.





Following are the factors to consider while selecting HIS and EHR Software:





The Software Itself; User Interface: It gets quite ironic when a system that is implemented to ease the pressure of work adds up to the list of complications instead. Therefore, the software design and the user interface must be easy to understand and operate. Also, there must be room for customization as per the staff working on it as they are going to use it for quite long hours. The design must not affect the workflow.





Vendor Reputation: Researching what system is going to be implemented is an obvious yet quite important step. There are several ways to know the reputation of vendors and the most reliable one is primary sources. Taking feedback from existing consumers of the vendor can be quite useful. Also, there must be an assurance from the vendor that the software will be updated continually according to EHR incentive program requirements and federal regulations. Technical assistance and resolution of issues should also be provided during and after the implementation.





Long Term Vision: Every organization has a vision for itself, which reflects in its goals. Every aspect of the organization is implemented keeping the vision in mind. Therefore, the initial criteria for selecting the software must be defined by the company's goals. For example, if a healthcare enterprise is planning to attest meaningful use, joining an accountable organization for care, or participating in a health information exchange, these goals should be reflected in the choice of the system.





Room of Requirement: Understanding what is required from the software is extremely important before jumping into selecting one. Listing down essential requirements and discussing those with the vendor with leadership and staff involved in the discussion can be very helpful in implementing the right software. After identifying the requirements, the test drive of the solution recommended by the vendor is essential.





Understanding the Product: Each software comes with different features & capabilities. Enterprise specific features including compatibility with the firm, verifications & certifications, integration capabilities including integration with practice management and other healthcare-related interfaces, and efficient deployment model must be taken into consideration to understand the software.





Customization is important: While a robust system is assuring enough to offer smooth workflow, the ability to change at the 11th hour as per the requirement is a necessary trait. Gone are the days of one size fits all, today every practice has different procedures and requirements. Agility should be one of the several traits, however, it should not compromise security. Choose a Hospital management software like SoftClinic that can be customized as a hospital requirements. This is highly ideal for managing hospital chains across the globe.













