Farmer Loan Waiver May Boost Tractor Sale





Farmers, since independent India’s inception have been sought to be the nation’s backbone. Till date 70% of the country’s economy is majorly controlled by the Agriculture Sector, which clearly expresses who is the greatest triumph in the Nation.

However, as the recent trends suggest, farming population has recorded a major decrease, accounting to changes in the Political and Social scenarios. Other than the mentioned causes, Natural and Climatic changes also play a great role in the above consequences, due to which a huge decrease has been recorded in the Tractor Sale all over the country, specifically in Southern India. Various methods have been adopted to control the decreasing numbers and support farming population along with the related Tractor and Farm Implements Industry.

One of the ways that can be accounted to increase Tractor Sales and the related farm Implements is the Farmer Loan Waiver.

A Farmer Loan Waiver as we know, is the voluntarily surrender of the Farmer’s liability, taken in accordance with Agricultural or Farming needs; which is generally offered by the Government or Union of the Nation.

As previously mentioned, Farmer Loan Waiver is an aid to the lives of the farmers and additive in the Agriculture industry, it can indirectly lead to a general boost in the Tractor Sales of the country. Various methodologies and ideologies can be seen to account for the above mentioned cause.

Relation of Farm Loan Waiver and Tractor Sales

Farm Loan Waiver can be seen as a great aid to the farmer. In this way, it directly adnin ways indirectly linked to Tractor Sales in the following ways:

Prospering the Farmer

Recent trends suggest, in order to secure a great crop production, we need to add to the prosperity of the farmers. Prosperity of farmers can be directly ensured by aiding the farmer financially and socially, which would definitely add to a total boost in Tractor Sales. Social aids have been made available such as Kisan Help Centers, whereas in order to ensure financial aid Farmer Loan Waivers can be offered to the Farmers of various domains; this directly will lead to the boost in tractor sales since a farmer would be able to procure a handsome living.

Relieving Farmer’s Burden

Farmer Loan Waiver is an obvious way of giving relief to the farmer, which enables him to concentrate the funds into the fields and create an overall increase in the minimal production. For this increase use of Tractor is a must; hence, will increase the Tractor Sales.

Motivating the Farmer

Farmer Loan Waiver is not only an economic aid to the farmer, but adds to his overall standard which definitely motivates, and this motivation allows him to explore avenues of maximum growth for which tractor is a basic need, which is definitely going to increase the Tractor Sales.

Supporting the Tractor Industry

Tractor Industry is directly related to the farmer and his livelihood, in order for this industry to prosper, out of the box schemes are needed and Farmer Loan Waiver becomes the need of the hour. Tractor Sales is not only required to pace up this particular industry but also important for the dream of Mechanising Indian Agriculture.

Conclusion

Conclusion




