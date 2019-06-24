You would never get more Views on Youtube unless, you organize the way you create, publish as well as promote your videos.Zibran
If you want to get more views on youtube and grow your channel for the long term.
I have good and bad news.
The bad news first:
Publish your video and pray that it attracts the views is never going to work. You would never get the views on youtube you desire. Unless, you organize the way you create, publish as well as promote your videos.
Now the good news:
I’ve just made the process very simple for you to follow.
Here is a thing:
If you want to get more views on youtube and grow your channel. You will have to follow each step in order as below.
Let's dive in!
Youtube has publicly made it clear that they are focusing on watch time as a ranking factor.
In other words:
If the people stick around on your video, it sends a clear signal to the youtube that people like your video. As a result, your video gets promoted across the platform and you get more views on Youtube.
Here is how you should optimize your video to get more watch time.
Getting more CTR on your video basically helps not just to get more views on Youtube but also to rank your videos on the platform.
Here is the thing:
When your video thumbnail gets more clicks, it tells youtube that people want to see what’s inside the video.
Here is how you should optimize your youtube thumbnail to boost your CTR.
Getting more user engagement is important to get more views on Youtube.
Youtube has stated that:
Videos are ranked based on a variety of factors including how well the title, description, and video content match the viewer’s query. Beyond that, we look at which videos have driven the most engagement.
In short, the more engagement your video gets, the better your video will rank on youtube searches and get promoted across the platform.
More or less to say, this part comes when you are producing the video. Here is how you do it:
The Subscribers are not the youtube ranking factor. Having subscribers helps to get more views on Youtube.
Now here is a thing:
When you upload the video on youtube, its first week is the most important time period.
Within this duration, youtube tries to understand your video and how useful it is to viewers through. They take a close look at how the viewers are going to interact with it.
Getting a ton of subscribers helps to slash most of the metric within this time period.
Nonetheless, just like optimizing for more engagement, most of it comes when you are producing the video. Do tell your viewers to subscribe to your youtube channel with the benefit they would be getting along.
Use the endscreen, subscription sticker and more youtube feature to gain more subscribers.
Your video Title and Description is very important when it comes to optimizing your video for SEO.
Moreover, your video description helps youtube to understand what your video is all about.
Now, this is most important when it to get more views on Youtube. The more quality and targeted viewers see your video, the more views eventually get on youtube.
Here is how you should optimize your video Title, Description & TAG.
Now, this is what actually makes the difference, especially if you have just created your youtube channel.
You have followed step #1 to #5 and perfectly your video.
You can publish your video and wait to see if viewers would see it or not.
Or
You can promote your videos which eventually generate the signals like CTR, users engagement and more to kickstart your videos.
Share your video on social media, and by sharing it on social media I mean not with your friend circle (Unless its entertainment video).
Share your video on the pages and groups related to your topics. This way you get targeted viewers on your videos.
Embed your video on your blog and embed or link to it from Q&A and discussion forums. This, in turn, gives you the video embed as well as backlinks.
As your video works through the various signals you would Get more Views on Youtube.
With the time you would notice that your video ranks for certain youtube as well as google searches.
Also, you would notice the increase in your video appearance on the suggested columns across the platform.
