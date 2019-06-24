



If you want to get more views on youtube and grow your channel for the long term.





I have good and bad news.





The bad news first:





Publish your video and pray that it attracts the views is never going to work. You would never get the views on youtube you desire. Unless, you organize the way you create, publish as well as promote your videos.





Now the good news:





I’ve just made the process very simple for you to follow.





Here is a thing:





If you want to get more views on youtube and grow your channel. You will have to follow each step in order as below.





Optimize your video to get more watch time Boost your Video CTR Generate more Video Engagement (Likes, Comments & Shares) Gain more subscribers and regular viewers Optimize video Title, Description & TAG Promote your video





Let's dive in!

#1. Optimize your video to get more watch time





Youtube has publicly made it clear that they are focusing on watch time as a ranking factor.

In other words:





If the people stick around on your video, it sends a clear signal to the youtube that people like your video. As a result, your video gets promoted across the platform and you get more views on Youtube.

Here is how you should optimize your video to get more watch time.





Hook in your viewers within the first 15 seconds. In their official Blog, Youtube have made it clear that its the first 15 seconds of your video when people decide to stick around or jump to another video.

Use the pattern interrupts in your videos within each 15–20 seconds. This is huge to skyrocket your watch time and get more views on Youtube.

#2. Boost your Video CTR





Getting more CTR on your video basically helps not just to get more views on Youtube but also to rank your videos on the platform.





Here is the thing:





When your video thumbnail gets more clicks, it tells youtube that people want to see what’s inside the video.





Here is how you should optimize your youtube thumbnail to boost your CTR.





Your YouTube thumbnail effects more than 90% in your CTR. You must always aim to build a video thumbnail which viewers can’t resist to click.

The most important, Always avoid Clickbait title and Thumbnail at any cost. Making a clickbait youtube thumbnail might get you more CTR, but it would destroy your other video metrics.

#3. Generate more Video Engagement (Likes, Comments & Shares)





Getting more user engagement is important to get more views on Youtube.





Youtube has stated that:





Videos are ranked based on a variety of factors including how well the title, description, and video content match the viewer’s query. Beyond that, we look at which videos have driven the most engagement.





In short, the more engagement your video gets, the better your video will rank on youtube searches and get promoted across the platform.





More or less to say, this part comes when you are producing the video. Here is how you do it:





There is nothing better than telling your viewers to like and share the video. Also, you can use graphics and pattern interrupts telling them to like and share the video. Getting user’s comments is harder than it looks, also it holds more weight than other engagement signals. In an easy way, you can just leave 3 or several different questions for them to answer in the comment box. In general, you can leave One question within the first minute, one within the very last minute and one at the very middle of the video.





#4. Gain more subscribers and regular viewers





The Subscribers are not the youtube ranking factor. Having subscribers helps to get more views on Youtube.





Now here is a thing:





When you upload the video on youtube, its first week is the most important time period.





Within this duration, youtube tries to understand your video and how useful it is to viewers through. They take a close look at how the viewers are going to interact with it.





Getting a ton of subscribers helps to slash most of the metric within this time period.





Nonetheless, just like optimizing for more engagement, most of it comes when you are producing the video. Do tell your viewers to subscribe to your youtube channel with the benefit they would be getting along.





Use the endscreen, subscription sticker and more youtube feature to gain more subscribers.

#5. Optimize video Title, Description & TAG





Your video Title and Description is very important when it comes to optimizing your video for SEO.





Moreover, your video description helps youtube to understand what your video is all about.





Now, this is most important when it to get more views on Youtube. The more quality and targeted viewers see your video, the more views eventually get on youtube.





Here is how you should optimize your video Title, Description & TAG.





Start your video title with the exact match keyword.

Write a 300–400 word mini blog for your video description. Use your target keyword and closely related terms in your video description. Always use the main target keyword within the first 20 words of your video description. Link out to other of your videos as well as other social media profiles/pages.

Apply the TAB formula to optimize the Tags. T - Target keyword (your main target keyword), A- Alternative Keyword (LSI or closely related terms), B - Broadly related term (Broad or 1-2 word keywords).

#6. Promote your video





Now, this is what actually makes the difference, especially if you have just created your youtube channel.





You have followed step #1 to #5 and perfectly your video.





You can publish your video and wait to see if viewers would see it or not.





Or





You can promote your videos which eventually generate the signals like CTR, users engagement and more to kickstart your videos.





Share your video on social media, and by sharing it on social media I mean not with your friend circle (Unless its entertainment video).





Share your video on the pages and groups related to your topics. This way you get targeted viewers on your videos.





Embed your video on your blog and embed or link to it from Q&A and discussion forums. This, in turn, gives you the video embed as well as backlinks.









Conclusion





As your video works through the various signals you would Get more Views on Youtube.





With the time you would notice that your video ranks for certain youtube as well as google searches.





Also, you would notice the increase in your video appearance on the suggested columns across the platform.





