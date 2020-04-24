Slack is one of the best tools to communicate and organize your team and projects all in one place.





Instead of you searching through Slack’s app directory and experimenting with app after app, we’ve done the hard work for you.





We’ve listed 15 of the best Slack apps to boost productivity for your team.

15 Productivity Apps for Slack

1. Google Calendar

Automatically sync your Google Calendar to your Slack status to let your team know when you are in a meeting. From viewing your daily schedule or receiving up-to-the-minute reminders, keep your calendar top of mind without leaving Slack. It allows you to keep your events and tasks organized.









2. Remote Work Tips

This tool will help you get remote work tips every day right inside any Slack channel of your choice. It will improve your team’s productivity and efficiency in the new era of Remote Work.









3. Arc

Arc helps teams stay on top of Google Analytics. Arc explains your analytics with short, easy to read messages that everyone understands. This keeps your team informed and enables everyone to make better customer decisions.









4. Teamline

Does it feel like your work is out of control? Teamline eliminates the need for clunky, time-consuming project management software. It gives everybody in your Slack team a complete view of tasks assigned to them, across many projects. You can track and assign tasks, directly from Slack.









5. Dropbox

You can share your Dropbox content to Slack channels or in direct messages, right from Dropbox. See your Dropbox file previews right within your Slack conversations.









6. Kyber

Kyber is the only all-in-one app you need to perfectly coordinate your teamwork and automate your workflows without leaving Slack. Within this Slack app, you can create and assign tasks, project task lists, and even schedule meetings.









7. Doodle Bot

Forget about juggling between calendars and chat services, jumping between tabs or resending invites – use Doodle Bot to create and manage meetings where you work. Type /doodle list to see all your meetings and participant replies.









8. Evernote

Take notes on the fly, clip your Slack conversations into Evernote, or find and share your notes in Slack channels. Now, you can bring all of your content together and keep the whole team focused.









9. @must-read

@must-read is a bot that will help your team collect important messages, announcements and links, and track who have read it. You can easily check who has read the message and who has not.









10. Flexbot

Think of flexbot as your wellness coach, yoga/meditation guru and mom all rolled into one awesome doggy bot! It will take care of your health throughout the day by stretching, breathing, and staying hydrated.









11. Any.do

Any.do Slack bot helps you manage your daily tasks in a conversational manner. You don’t need to write any command. Just type in a question you have like “What are my tasks?” and this bot will guide you to make sure you’re on track with work.









12. Quip

Add collaborative documents, spreadsheets, and checklists to Slack with Quip, the leading team productivity suite. Spark ideas in Slack and give them structure in Quip where you can organize, discuss, and evolve your team’s most important work.









13. ClickUp

ClickUp is a beautiful productivity platform that allows you to get more done in your work and personal lives. Create tasks and comments from messages! Click the “more actions” option besides a message to select the ClickUp Assistant options.









14. Smartsheet

Smartsheet is the best way to plan, track, automate, and report on work, enabling you to move from idea to impact – fast. Take action on important requests from Smartsheet, without ever having to leave Slack, and give your teams new ways to automate repetitive processes and get more work done.









15. listMe

Keep lists of to-dos, discussion topics, or ideas with each person you chat within Slack. Simple and easy to use, listMe is the Slack app you’ve been waiting for.